Man rents car, gets horse instead
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not reading the article you submit is all the rage.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$300k for 2 keys?  Better be farking mythical '80's China White that's never even been looked at funny much less cut.  200k, ok fine - 300?  No.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission. "

Is it legal to get a commission on heroin?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"'Nah, we got it all; don't worry about it," he was told.

Some fine police work, Lou.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the utter hell his life would have become if he had been stopped on the way home? I doubt the police would buy your story that the drugs were left in there by the selling department even when you produced a receipt, because who would be stupid enough to miss 2kg of heroin?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Not reading the article you submit is all the rage.


Horse is a nickname for heroin.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: "Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission. "

Is it legal to get a commission on heroin?


Only if you're the federal government.  See the, "Have you stopped beating your wife?" situation that tax stamp violations put drug importers into.  Got your stamps like a good goon?  Thanks for letting us know you're importing drugs, off to jail.  Didn't get your stamps?  Well in that case you're evading taxation, and importing drugs too.  Off to jail.

/I don't really have a lot of sympathy for them, mind you
//it's just one of those extremely dubious legal rulings
///were it not an 'in the service of good'-ish kind of thing I'd imagine it'd get struck as bullshiat, honestly
////emphasis "-ish"
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd be depressed if my life had led me to purchase a $500 Taurus, and even more so when my insurance company finds out it's worth $300,500.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Not reading the article you submit is all the rage.

Horse is a nickname for heroin.


Yes. I've just never rented anything at an auction.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please, put me inside you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Laid Back - White Horse [Official Music Video]
Youtube mlYJf6CJXV8
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: LordOfThePings: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Not reading the article you submit is all the rage.

Horse is a nickname for heroin.

Yes. I've just never rented anything at an auction.


Ah, missed that.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I'd be depressed if my life had led me to purchase a $500 Taurus, and even more so when my insurance company finds out it's worth $300,500.


My dad gave me his 2003 Taurus that he didn't want to bother with selling. I gotta say, it totally goes to the store and back so far.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: ComaToast: I'd be depressed if my life had led me to purchase a $500 Taurus, and even more so when my insurance company finds out it's worth $300,500.

My dad gave me his 2003 Taurus that he didn't want to bother with selling. I gotta say, it totally goes to the store and back so far.


If it's got the 24v 3.0 in it it'll probably go until it rusts out. I had 2 and a Sable, got each to at least 225k miles before rust took them out.  Other than the rear plugs requiring the head to be taken off and the alternator being buried they were great cars.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was it in the rocker panels?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: $300k for 2 keys?  Better be farking mythical '80's China White that's never even been looked at funny much less cut.  200k, ok fine - 300?  No.


I thought everything was spiked with fentanyl now and as potent as China White even if it looks like Mexican tar?

/glad I never chased the dragon
 
