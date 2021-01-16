 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Man lectures mom who left her 4-year-old in car and threatens to call cops, which might have been noble if he hadn't been carjacking her at the time   (oregonlive.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There can't be anything more infuriating than a self righteous criminal. I hope they catch that asshole.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
popped into a grocery store for milk and meat, never going further than 15 feet away from the car

What kind of tiny ass-grocery store keeps milk within 15 feet of the entrance?  Nah that stuff has to be buried waaaaay in the back beyond the clothing aisle and pharmacy to make damn sure you travel the full circuit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
See. Never believe those stories about someone taking the car and kid.
Sure people snatch kids. And sure people steal cars. But. Those two criminals are two different people. The vast majority of the time. Mostly.
 
