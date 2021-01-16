 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Warrant issued for Rebekah Jones because DeSantis   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DeSatan is evil.  Pure, unadulterated evil.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i'm really worried about her. her COVID dashboard was great. she's great. DeSuckass wishes she was dead......
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, evidence from the search that was unrelated to the warrant that was later turned out to be based on a lie and she's the one that gets in trouble?  JFC.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: Wait, evidence from the search that was unrelated to the warrant that was later turned out to be based on a lie and she's the one that gets in trouble?  JFC.


And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions.  They want her silenced.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: Wait, evidence from the search that was unrelated to the warrant that was later turned out to be based on a lie and she's the one that gets in trouble?  JFC.


The story the warrant was based on was found to be true, so they were told to give back her electronic equipment since they weren't using it to investigate a crime. So they invented another crime.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Desantis needs to go to prison, just for all the people he killed mishandling the COVID crisis in FL.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tracianne: And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions. They want her silenced.


A person interviewing her, or a person sitting next to her, doesn't have to stay away from electronic devices though.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do worry for her safety. DeSantis is an egomaniac who just can't stand having his bullshiat exposed.  He needs to burn in prison.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I just don't understand how this isn't considered fruit of the poisonous tree.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tracianne: fruit of the poisonous tree.


Good faith exception is what the state will argue, no doubt.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the police can provide the court with a reasonable explanation why barging in with guns drawn was an appropriate way to serve a warrant for unauthorized computer system access.

Or why all of the body cams and dash cams mysteriously malfunctioned, except for the one they released to the general public of a cop who didn't enter the building in an effort to "prove" that none of the officers entered.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's crowdfund one of Dominion's lawyers for her.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuit for malicious prosecution and libel in the works, I assume.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this entire shiatstorm not get a Florida tag?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One the one hand Fark DeSantis...on the other "RebeKah"
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How does this entire shiatstorm not get a Florida tag?


We don't have a DeSantis tag.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WTFingF?!! DeSantis better be held accountable for this bullshiat.
 
IrateShadow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tracianne: And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions.  They want her silenced.


Or that she'll be under an incredible amount of stress in jail and "commit suicide"
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tracianne: enry: Wait, evidence from the search that was unrelated to the warrant that was later turned out to be based on a lie and she's the one that gets in trouble?  JFC.

And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions.  They want her silenced.


She needs a gofundme so she can get a good lawyer. This is ridiculous.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In Michigan, we prosecute governors for this sort of thing.

In Florida, they'll probably re-elect him.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: In Michigan, we prosecute governors for this sort of thing.

In Florida, they'll probably re-elect him.


It took what? Almost a decade?
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, maybe if she spelled her name "the white way" none of this would be happening, Florida logic and all.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tracianne: enry: Wait, evidence from the search that was unrelated to the warrant that was later turned out to be based on a lie and she's the one that gets in trouble?  JFC.

And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions.  They want her silenced.


Dicksandticks will try to find another excuse to kill her
 
guttermedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: In Michigan, we prosecute governors for this sort of thing.

In Florida, they'll probably re-elect him.


This is [like] Novigrad, only innocents burn here.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Well, maybe if she spelled her name "the white way" none of this would be happening, Florida logic and all.


Pretty positive that is the biblical spelling. I was read the riot act by a Rebekah for questioning the spelling once.

/that was the story I was given
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rat-scurrying intensifies.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How does this entire shiatstorm not get a Florida tag?


It would get a Florida tag for mere stupidity or insanity. This is actual calculated malice
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: Well, maybe if she spelled her name "the white way" none of this would be happening, Florida logic and all.


And another race ass wades in.
Welcome to Fark, and BYE
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the one hand DeSantis is responsible for killing a lot of Floridians. But on the other hand he's responsible for killing a lot of Floridians!
 
haknudsen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: LesserEvil: In Michigan, we prosecute governors for this sort of thing.

In Florida, they'll probably re-elect him.

It took what? Almost a decade?


The re-elected the Billion dollar fraud guy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its time for the International Community to sanction the United States over the Republican's Covid-19 facing misconduct.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

haknudsen: thatboyoverthere: LesserEvil: In Michigan, we prosecute governors for this sort of thing.

In Florida, they'll probably re-elect him.

It took what? Almost a decade?

The re-elected the Billion dollar fraud guy.


Their elections are completely rigged.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We seem to be getting lucky that the people currently trying to turn the US into a police state are such complete bumblefarks. Let's not count on lady luck next time.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thorpe: Tracianne: And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions. They want her silenced.

A person interviewing her, or a person sitting next to her, doesn't have to stay away from electronic devices though.


If only there were some way she could commit her thoughts to a paper, insert it into some sort of sealable container, attach single-rate philatelic frankage that would make it federally protected, and have it safely transported from one place to another.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The freest country on Earth, folks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After this is all over, she needs to move out of Florida.
The police and DeAsshole are going to be watching every move she makes.
 
Watubi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

felching pen: thorpe: Tracianne: And she is probably right in that they are going to try to make her stay away from computers and electronic devices as part of her bail conditions. They want her silenced.

A person interviewing her, or a person sitting next to her, doesn't have to stay away from electronic devices though.

If only there were some way she could commit her thoughts to a paper, insert it into some sort of sealable container, attach single-rate philatelic frankage that would make it federally protected, and have it safely transported from one place to another.


363,000 twitter followers.  First class stamp is $.55  Care to do the math on that?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: After this is all over, she needs to move out of Florida.
The police and DeAsshole are going to be watching every move she makes.


She has already moved to D.C.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: lawd jesus its a fire: Well, maybe if she spelled her name "the white way" none of this would be happening, Florida logic and all.

Pretty positive that is the biblical spelling. I was read the riot act by a Rebekah for questioning the spelling once.

/that was the story I was given


Well akshually, the biblical spelling is רִבְקָה, but "Rebekah" seems to be fairly common enough. I've known at least two.

Hating someone for how their named is spelled might be stupid.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: lawd jesus its a fire: Well, maybe if she spelled her name "the white way" none of this would be happening, Florida logic and all.


Pretty positive that is the biblical spelling. I was read the riot act by a Rebekah for questioning the spelling once.

/that was the story I was given

It is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time to pull a Chris Christie and throw your staff under the bus.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who want's to be a Millionaire?
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wrong surname. it's Mercer you want. Old Fivehead and her family are up to their eyeballs in what happened at the capitol, on top of being behind Parler.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey Florida

Thanks for electing these pieces of shiat to high office.

Got any child rapists for the next gubernatorial election? Since we all know DeSantis is your next Senator...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: One the one hand Fark DeSantis...on the other "RebeKah"


who's gonna tell him?

me? OK. me.

meaning of rebeka/h

https://www.behindthename.com/name/re​b​ekah

if you turned the hebrew version of the name, or greek version of the name, into english this is the spelling you would get.

"rebecca" is actually the new-fangled "crazy modern" form.....
 
