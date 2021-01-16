 Skip to content
 
Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), Connie finds out if an argument with Mr Boynton results in a great make-up, Liz' mother-in-law visits, Clark takes care of Dr Deutch then he and Jimmy visit a logging camp, lots of lumberjack stereotypes await
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Arguments, Arguments - 5/29/49 - Connie tries to test the theory that arguments lead to great make-ups on Mr Boynton.

My Favorite Husband - Mother In Law - 11/4/49 - As the name implies, Liz' Mother in Law, who can never remember Liz' name, is coming to visit.

Superman - Dr Deutch and the Radium Mine Parts 10 to 12 - 6/16 - 6/20/41 - Clark and Jimmy have some of Dr Deutch's henchmen on a boat about to pick up a shipment of radium, but the baddies got away and are setting fire to the boat with Clark and Jimmy still aboard.

The White Plague Parts 1 & 2 - 6/23 - 6/25/1941 - Clark and Jimmy are about to visit a logging camp.  Get ready for lots of lumberjack and French Canadian stereotypes in this 9 parter
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Packers game is over, so the app is launched on my phone & ready to go. Right now I'll see if Fibber McGee can get a fishing license
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Warming up the Telefunken
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To keep the last couple of minutes of Fibber McGee from getting clobbered, the show will start a few minutes late.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I suppose with some better planning, I could avoid collisions like that
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stupid DJ software.....here we go
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For a moment there, I thought that you had also collided with a shadow.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does it seem like a lot of shows start with "I can't understand it, Connie" ?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lorelle: For a moment there, I thought that you had also collided with a shadow.


When a playlist starts I have the option of either interrupting what's playing (which is what I usually do) or wait until that selection ends.  The software decided not to load my playlist.  Maybe it doesn't allow changes so close to start time.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oooh...Mr. Boynton is getting feisty.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aww. Just no luck for Miss Brooks. Lol
 
