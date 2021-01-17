 Skip to content
(Salon)   Deadly Capitol raid would have still happened without Parler -- but not without Facebook   (salon.com) divider line
25
    Social network, Google, YouTube, United States, User-generated content, Comparison of video services, Web 2.0, right social media platform Parler  
wesmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never been in favor of the death penalty, but Mark Zuckerberg changed my mind
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Always knew FB was a tool of Satan, glad to see other people noticing.

/ and not the cool kind of tool of Satan, like Slayer
// the regular evil kind, like Joel Osteen
 
Jiggatron69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Facebook was created by a tech douchebro to rate female classmates' attractiveness behind their backs, it's still run by him, and his behavior/responses when its... Shall we politely say... "Missteps" are questioned has been compared (unfavorably) to that of actors playing androids that don't understand humans.

I just can't put my finger on why Farcebook hasn't been a good steward for society though.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Trump would have never won election in 2016 without Facebook.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FB is more than glad to keep taking money long after they've undermined the societal contract that gives that money any nominal value.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As usual, Sheryl Sandberg can go f*ck herself. Her and her idiotic corporatist white feminism need to go away and never be heard from again.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe the insurrection was why Trump took such a strong stance of section 230, he figured he could fark over all of his social media enemies as they would be sued out of existence once the coup succeeded.

And without any social media we would not be able to communicate.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

erik-k: Facebook was created by a tech douchebro to rate female classmates' attractiveness behind their backs, it's still run by him, and his behavior/responses when its... Shall we politely say... "Missteps" are questioned has been compared (unfavorably) to that of actors playing androids that don't understand humans.

I just can't put my finger on why Farcebook hasn't been a good steward for society though.


Imagine how pissed off the guys who created "HotorNot.com" back in the late 90s must feel today.

/WE WERE THIS CLOSE TO BEING WORTH HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS!!!!
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More deflection.  There is only one thing to blame:   Trump.   No one and nothing else.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wesmon: I've never been in favor of the death penalty, but Mark Zuckerberg changed my mind


I could go for a corporate death penalty. Facebook has certainly earned it.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: wesmon: I've never been in favor of the death penalty, but Mark Zuckerberg changed my mind

I could go for a corporate death penalty. Facebook has certainly earned it.


Not much I like about the Chines govt., but executing bankers is up there. Pretty sure Zuck's picture is up in their post offices.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is legitimately a both sides are bad problem. I imagine there are a lot of folks who cant understand how people justify continued support for Trump, while justifying their continued use of Facebook.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: As usual, Sheryl Sandberg can go f*ck herself. Her and her idiotic corporatist white feminism need to go away and never be heard from again.


Who?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh Lordy ...

I don't think you guys fully grasp the amount of user interactions a site like Facebook creates. How do you even begin to moderate a platform that generates millions of posts per second?

AI only works so well. I got kicked for 72 hours for posting an ISIS flag in discussion - ABOUT ISIS.

In other words, people are the issue, not so much the platform.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mitch McConnell's Brother-in-Law One of the Masterminds of Trump-Russia : RussiaLago

Saw this posted in another thread.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wesmon: I've never been in favor of the death penalty, but Mark Zuckerberg changed my mind


This came up the other day with a friend who actually studied capital punishment (and justice/penal systems in general)--the best way to deter crime is not to punish it severely, but consistently--that's the real threat. Sure, the punishment needs to be severe enough itself to dissuade criminals in the sense that the risk of injury of punishment outweighs the potential gain of the crime, but if it's always or nearly always imposed (which necessitates adequately aggressive pursuit of litigation), it doesn't need to be as severe as you think.

Would Zuckerberg have done this if he could face 10 years in prison? Probably, yes. Would he have done it if it were nearly certain that he absolutely would serve 10 years in prison and none of his money and fancy lawyers could save him? Now it's not so certain.

This is a difficult mindset, though, because Americans are used to laws being extremely inconsistently applied, so they have trouble conceiving of a system that doesn't do so.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlousyBrown: austerity101: As usual, Sheryl Sandberg can go f*ck herself. Her and her idiotic corporatist white feminism need to go away and never be heard from again.

Who?


Facebook's COO. She's mentioned in TFA.

She wrote a dreadful "feminist" book called Lean In whose main conceit was basically "act like men if you want to get ahead in business, which is, uh, not really where feminism is going these days. It's a very specific feminism of well-to-do white women, and it's one of the reasons that Third Wave feminism became a thing in the 90s.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Mitch McConnell's Brother-in-Law One of the Masterminds of Trump-Russia : RussiaLago

Saw this posted in another thread.


How would you say "the swamp" in Russian?  'Cause there a shiat-ton of familiar names in that breakdown.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: erik-k: Facebook was created by a tech douchebro to rate female classmates' attractiveness behind their backs, it's still run by him, and his behavior/responses when its... Shall we politely say... "Missteps" are questioned has been compared (unfavorably) to that of actors playing androids that don't understand humans.

I just can't put my finger on why Farcebook hasn't been a good steward for society though.

Imagine how pissed off the guys who created "HotorNot.com" back in the late 90s must feel today.

/WE WERE THIS CLOSE TO BEING WORTH HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS!!!!


I'd love to see the universe where hotornot.com becomes the website all of our moms end up using to share recipes and 5G conspiracy theories.

"I love the baked ziti Ms. Smith, but not a fan of the antivax tirade. I'm downgrading you from an 8 to a 7."
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Mister Buttons: erik-k: Facebook was created by a tech douchebro to rate female classmates' attractiveness behind their backs, it's still run by him, and his behavior/responses when its... Shall we politely say... "Missteps" are questioned has been compared (unfavorably) to that of actors playing androids that don't understand humans.

I just can't put my finger on why Farcebook hasn't been a good steward for society though.

Imagine how pissed off the guys who created "HotorNot.com" back in the late 90s must feel today.

/WE WERE THIS CLOSE TO BEING WORTH HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS!!!!

I'd love to see the universe where hotornot.com becomes the website all of our moms end up using to share recipes and 5G conspiracy theories.

"I love the baked ziti Ms. Smith, but not a fan of the antivax tirade. I'm downgrading you from an 8 to a 7."


Twitter could be called botornot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just think of all of the upper tankers that have been inspired by fark.com.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wesmon: I've never been in favor of the death penalty, but Mark Zuckerberg changed my mind


Dibs!
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This article didn't have any real content, other than a few quotes from "experts" that nobody has the time to look up.

There would have still been a Trump rally without Parler, and maybe without Facebook there wouldn't have been enough present willing to get swept up in the mob mentality, but I've seen nothing to suggest that the last steps in the radicalization of the mob happened on Facebook.  For the most part, it seems that FB was used to send out a calendar invite, and the real incitement and violent talk happened on other unmoderated platforms.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: More deflection.  There is only one thing to blame:   Trump.   No one and nothing else.


Trump is the root cause but his adherents are also guilty of his crimes.
 
