(Some Superspreader)   RI doctor who once paid to have a mural painted of the city mayor wearing a crown while on the toilet, rather than pay to demolish a dilapidated building he owned, may have deliberately given COVID to his patients and all his staff   (providencejournal-ri-app.newsmemory.com) divider line
36
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
so charge him with a count of attempted murder (or manslaughter, or whatever my law talking friends advise) for every single person he saw at the office.

this is not complex.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Venn diagram of assholes and COVID deniers has a lot of overlap
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: The Venn diagram of assholes and COVID deniers has a lot of overlap


Not all assholes are COVID deniers, but all COVID deniers are assholes.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not going to lie, the mural is hilarious. The COVID thing isn't.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I would've thought the mayor would be Buddy Cianci.
/seriously fark this guy.  If these allegations are proven, He needs to be put in jail for a long time and sued to hell and back
 
TheReject
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: The Venn diagram of assholes and COVID deniers has a lot of overlap


What if we're not denying Covid but embracing it as the mother of deliverance it is? That we'll take our place in eternity when our appointed time comes?

Ahhh crap, I said the quiet part out loud again.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are a cancer, stage 4 triggered climate climate change and covid-19.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat, Sherlock.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toss his ass in jail.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just found out my former doctor has been banned for life from practicing in Canada. Oddly, he can practice in California under probation. lol
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 306x459]


Huh.  It looks bigger on the inside than on the outside.
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Huh, I would've thought the mayor would be Buddy Cianci.
/seriously fark this guy.  If these allegations are proven, He needs to be put in jail for a long time and sued to hell and back


He'd have risked more than his license trying that with Cianci.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: so charge him with a count of attempted murder (or manslaughter, or whatever my law talking friends advise) for every single person he saw at the office.

this is not complex.


All of them?  I didn't realize the mortality rate for covid had jumped to 100%
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronm: johnny_vegas: Huh, I would've thought the mayor would be Buddy Cianci.
/seriously fark this guy.  If these allegations are proven, He needs to be put in jail for a long time and sued to hell and back

He'd have risked more than his license trying that with Cianci.


Solid point
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't have a container big enough for the tears from all of these twats whose lived are being torn asunder. It's literally, no bullshiat, my crack right now.
 
joker420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 351x703]


Is that the full size one or the anti-rape one?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
article: continuing to see patients while wearing an N-95 mask with his nose exposed, all in violation of rules and regulations

He had one of these on *below* his nose?   Rock bottom of his med class.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 351x703]


Only if I can catch the head and do things with it while it's still semi-conscious and stunned.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nanim: article: continuing to see patients while wearing an N-95 mask with his nose exposed, all in violation of rules and regulations

He had one of these on *below* his nose?   Rock bottom of his med class.


Not the brightest bulb in the box, but not necessarily a mouth-breather.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Not going to lie, the mural is hilarious. The COVID thing isn't.


Makes me wonder if the COVID thing is just a frame up.

/wouldn't surprise me either way.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Friend of mine lives right down the road from one of this guys' clinics. She's going after her PhD right now in pyschology and farkin' hates this guy. He's thoroughly irredeemable, according to her.
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aungen: lolmao500: [Fark user image image 351x703]

Only if I can catch the head and do things with it while it's still semi-conscious and stunned.


Blink if you feel any pain!
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: luna1580: so charge him with a count of attempted murder (or manslaughter, or whatever my law talking friends advise) for every single person he saw at the office.

this is not complex.

All of them?  I didn't realize the mortality rate for covid had jumped to 100%


If I shoot a gun at you but am a bad shot, is it not attempted murder because I missed?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I prefer my Farinas more Mark.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: luna1580: so charge him with a count of attempted murder (or manslaughter, or whatever my law talking friends advise) for every single person he saw at the office.

this is not complex.

All of them?  I didn't realize the mortality rate for covid had jumped to 100%


Shooting at people is attempted murder or at least ADW even if not all of the bullets hit something vital
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: I prefer my Farinas more Mark.


Dennis.

/If you're making pastry, 00.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd guess something like "gross negligence" as a reason for license suspension.  Given the article's total lack of any documented Covid-19 cases resulting.  Which was kinda strange.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A guy named Farina who shouts and swears at people?  I'm not buying it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/See also (extremely NSFW): A farkin' tribute to Dennis Farina
 
joker420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: GrizzlyPouch: luna1580: so charge him with a count of attempted murder (or manslaughter, or whatever my law talking friends advise) for every single person he saw at the office.

this is not complex.

All of them?  I didn't realize the mortality rate for covid had jumped to 100%

If I shoot a gun at you but am a bad shot, is it not attempted murder because I missed?


Aggravated assault
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tj2ndgradetaap.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [tj2ndgradetaap.files.wordpress.com image 480x640]


Not getting this
 
Loren
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I just found out my former doctor has been banned for life from practicing in Canada. Oddly, he can practice in California under probation. lol


Yeah, licensing boards are a joke.  My wife does acupuncture.  While she was taking her licensing exam there was another woman there who kept trying to ask her questions--somehow thinking that she could get away with it because she was speaking a language the proctor didn't speak.  I strongly suspect but can not be certain that this is the same woman that bombed every section of the exam--and thus went back to her practice in California as she couldn't come here.

GrizzlyPouch: luna1580: so charge him with a count of attempted murder (or manslaughter, or whatever my law talking friends advise) for every single person he saw at the office.

this is not complex.

All of them?  I didn't realize the mortality rate for covid had jumped to 100%


He said attempted, although I don't think there is such a crime as attempted manslaughter.

SwiftFox: I'd guess something like "gross negligence" as a reason for license suspension.  Given the article's total lack of any documented Covid-19 cases resulting.  Which was kinda strange.


Proving they got it from him would be hard short of genetic analysis, and would take a fair amount of time anyway.  Solid proof isn't going to be needed if it comes before a civil jury, though--that's only preponderance of the evidence.

I'm wondering how you wear an N95 with your nose out, anyway.  There have been times I've worn an N-95 not covering my nose and mouth (out hiking, I wanted to be able to put it on quickly if I encountered someone) but how do you cover just your mouth without it being awkward??  (And it's certainly not going to be much of a cover for the mouth, it won't conform to the rest of the face.)
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: Ambitwistor: [tj2ndgradetaap.files.wordpress.com image 480x640]

Not getting this


It is the year 4022; all of the ancient country of Usa has been buried under many feet of detritus from a catastrophe that occurred back in 1985.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1​0​8831.Motel_of_the_Mysteries
The excellent illustrator and author David Macauley veers into Mad/Cracked territory.
 
LaurelT
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
valleybreeze.comView Full Size
 
