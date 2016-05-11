 Skip to content
(The Courier UK)   Thirty years ago today Shield became a Storm. How many of you FARKERS were there?
80
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Watched it on CNN, with 3 reporters on the ground.  Spouse 2.0 was in the Gulf, watching the rockets red glare, up close and personal.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hell, I still remember where I was when Kennedy was shot

/Your move
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Hell, I still remember where I was when Kennedy was shot

/Your move


I am sorry I was on your lawn earlier.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now I can't get Wolf Blitzer out of my head.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On board the USS Tripoli in the gulf when the shooting started.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZAZ: Now I can't get Wolf Blitzer out of my head.


Must have went off to fap.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was in the National Guard watching CNN with more than a passing interest in what was going on.  Never got activated (was kind of surprised as we were a support/POL unit).  Did find out after all was said & done that if the ground war had gone on one more day then we would have been on our way over there...

/in retrospect, if you had to go to a war that was the one to go to (casualty wise, at least on the US/UN side)
//glad that I didn't have to though all things considered
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember watching the invasion footage on a TV in a shop window at the mall.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember when the right-wing brought some Kuwaiti lady to lie in front of Congress about Iraqi soldiers stealing incubators and throwing the infants on the ground.

Turns out the lies weren't necessary, but it was a good early example of the absolute bullshiat the lesser Bush would try ten years later.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching CNN with the family, hoping for the best and prepping for the worst
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Active duty USAF at the time, pretty busy (had a "eyes in the sky" type of job)
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only contribution, being a kid at the time was randomly getting picked for a taste test that became this:
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


I rather liked it
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Sweden, woke up, and saw the paper..  "Nu har kriget borjat" and it was freaky, being overseas. I landed in Stockholm the day Sadam attacked Kuwait.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I was there, active duty.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching something in my room when I heard my mom scream, "OH MY GOD WAR BROKE OUT!!!"  I was watching CBS.  No war on there!  But she was watching CNN, and of course the rest was history.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arthur Kent. Rrrrarrrwwrr.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramstein AB, GE, watching it on AFN.

Ramstein was the only USAFE base that did not send jets initially. A few months later we went to Incirlik for Provide Comfort.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is Freedom still Enduring there?
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ Wasn't there that night...
// I got the "pleasure" of joining the party later...
/// I still don't like unexpected loud noises...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had separated just a few months before. My squadron prepped like crazy but never deployed. I watched it on CNN.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Hell, I still remember where I was when Kennedy was shot

/Your move


Which one?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tensions were running high on CNN, and we were almost out of weed. We were still teenagers so we were like 'Man, this shiat's gonna blow the fark up. We need more dope to watch the explosions'. While we waited in the car for our guy to go inside the dealer's house, the radio informed us it had officially kicked off. I broke all the dealer laws and strolled in myself so I could double my order but they were watching it all go down on CNN so no one cared. We went back to my place and watched CNN's live coverage and got baked pretty much the entire first day and night.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Watching CNN with the family, hoping for the best and prepping for the worst


Prepping for the worst? As in what? Saddam launching chemical weapons missiles at Murica which he couldnt do? Russia starting ww3 over Saddam?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Norman Schwarzkopf was still around today to deal with those pieces of garbage that tried to overthrow the US government last week.  They would have received their well deserved ending.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there, got that medal.   Actually took an Iraqi POW, their officers had taken their boots so they couldn't desert into the desert.  He had an artillery shrapnel gut wound.  Never seen anybody before, or since, quite so happy to see me.  At the end of the day it was those poor conscript bastards at the brunt of western military might.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a senior in high school and alot of guys had been wondering since Desert shield started if this was gonna be another Vietnam and if we would end up being drafted.  The Storm came and it was all over quick and alot of us were relieved.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Hell, I still remember where I was when Kennedy was shot

/Your move


Which? Bobby, Jack, or Joe Jr.?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all the Farkers who were out there.  Thank you for your service.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I remember when the right-wing brought some Kuwaiti lady to lie in front of Congress about Iraqi soldiers stealing incubators and throwing the infants on the ground.

Turns out the lies weren't necessary, but it was a good early example of the absolute bullshiat the lesser Bush would try ten years later.


Republicans were OK with liars even back then?  Wow, who could have known?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Hell, I still remember where I was when Kennedy was shot

/Your move

Which one?


Yes
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Arthur Kent. Rrrrarrrwwrr.


Scud Stud!
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being at work and listening to the radio when they changed it from Desert Shield to Desert Storm.

/ I wish it was called Dessert Storm.  I mean, who doesn't like dessert?
 
ryant123 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: I wish Norman Schwarzkopf was still around today to deal with those pieces of garbage that tried to overthrow the US government last week.  They would have received their well deserved ending.


I WANT HOLYFIELD
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember hearing about it on the car radio as I drove back from my GF's (now wife) house. My bro-in-law remembers it better as he was (eventually) there.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is if you have any of the baseball cards that went overseas you'd better look for a Chipper Jones.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In tel aviv having scuds possibly loaded with chemical weapons launched at me and exploding a few blocks over.

Good times.
 
ybishop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was stationed at Fischbach Army depot, FRG. 165th MP CO. We were on 24 hour duty for about 2 weeks straight.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was an instructor in th B-1B school house in Denver. We were getting gun camera tapes we watched in our office. We were not supposed to have them, we found out during the subsequent OSI investigation. Fortunately, i had no knowledge of where they came from and I wasn't dumb enough to tell anybody about them. I also caught wind of Rockwell effort to convert B-1s to conventional. This was also classified. And hair brained, the idea you could rush a B-1 into the fight before it was over was nuts.
 
drayno76
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I remember correctly a friend of mine told me after school, it was freshman year. I watched the missile strikes on CNN with my parents.

I really think they should be renamed to the Bush Boy Wars.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah, freshman year of high school.  Where very earnest 9th graders were wearing black yarn bracelets to protest the war for oil.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*raises hand*

USAF

I had no idea what a Wolf Blitzer was until I returned to the world.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was a military brat at the time, stationed in Germany, my dad told me later he had to pull a lot of extra duty during that time even though they weren't supporting the war there was an "increased threat level."
 
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was cool. Not the people being slaughtered in the name of an oil-rich, elitist nation based largely on said country's leader's actress-daughter LYING THROUGH HER LYING LYERS teeth to the UN and Congress, but the quaint time in which CNN was actually, temporarily on the side of American forces. When the American Media kind of liked American soldiers.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was stationed at NWS Concord. Never went over there. 90% of the munitions were either made and/or went through our port. So I guess I helped as best I could.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Since I was 8, I was limited in my ability to support the troops, but I like to think I did my part. I still got a couple unopened packs. Trading cards for a war... Peak America, right there buddy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got my mobilization orders the same day I got laid off for being in the reserves.  The company dumped everyone in the guard or reserves.  I had 30 days to report.  I called to see if I could go in earlier
They said nope. Wait.  About two weeks later, I got orders to ignore the first ones. They weren't sure the Blackhawks could work in the desert so they mobilized the 67n.  Sikorski fixed the blades and they cancelled us.
Did man days in the reserves.  Mobilizing and doing press briefings as a 46q. Then they started coming back.
My shining moment was when I kept one medical officer from getting an NDA.
She made news that she wouldn't triage and would treat anyone including iraqi troops ahead of GIs.  She was locked down at Fort Leonard Wood.  Saw her name on the award list and got her award pulled.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was young enough not to care. I just remember Saturday Night Live making fun of the Bush administration patting itself on the back afterwards.

Joint Session Cold Open - SNL
Youtube uxcEcSCpPBk
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was working a 6-month gig in the Boston exurbs.  Played the drinking game, watched the SNL episode with Wayne's World and the press conference.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I remember when the right-wing brought some Kuwaiti lady to lie in front of Congress about Iraqi soldiers stealing incubators and throwing the infants on the ground.

Turns out the lies weren't necessary, but it was a good early example of the absolute bullshiat the lesser Bush would try ten years later.


Oddly, that bs didn't actually come from Bush.

It came from an organization run by 1 Democrat and 1 Republican. Her story was also corroborated by numerous human rights organizations, including the UN.

So to be fair Bush had every reason to believe the testimony, just like everyone else did.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ybishop: I was stationed at Fischbach Army depot, FRG. 165th MP CO. We were on 24 hour duty for about 2 weeks straight.


Was up the road in Siegelsbach a few years earlier. Wife is from Mosbach🍺
 
