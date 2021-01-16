 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   Man plays bagpipes outside hospital window for friend with COVID who hasn't suffered enough   (missoulian.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rufus Harley - Love is Blue
Youtube bzijHjEHI6o
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure all the cops in there just love that
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure no other patients in the hospital had a problem with this.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend that played the bagpipes die a couple years ago.  I told his executor that he wanted to be buried with his bagpipes. Unfortunately they passed them on to someone else.

/ can still hear the screams
//stop, please stop
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: I had a friend that played the bagpipes die a couple years ago.  I told his executor that he wanted to be buried with his bagpipes. Unfortunately they passed them on to someone else.

/ can still hear the screams
//stop, please stop


Why unfortunately? So now they're still being used. Your friend is playing the harp now and doesn't have any use for them.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

oa330_man: I had a friend that played the bagpipes die a couple years ago.  I told his executor that he wanted to be buried with his bagpipes.


I read that as "his executioner"
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My mom was Scottish. She was fond of hearing bagpipes and telling me "how much would we have to pay him to stop?"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gunsmack: oa330_man: I had a friend that played the bagpipes die a couple years ago.  I told his executor that he wanted to be buried with his bagpipes.

I read that as "his executioner"


I can guarantee many executors bloody well wish they were allowed to be executioners.  You want to see people at their worst (yeah I know we've all already seen that lately but the point stands) try when there's a will involved.  Yeesh.  A few decapitations would work wonders for the social skills of the remaining heirs.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: oa330_man: I had a friend that played the bagpipes die a couple years ago.  I told his executor that he wanted to be buried with his bagpipes. Unfortunately they passed them on to someone else.

/ can still hear the screams
//stop, please stop

Why unfortunately? So now they're still being used. Your friend is playing the harp now and doesn't have any use for them.


O Danny Boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling...

Unfortunately in the sense that there was an opportunity to disable one of those foul bladders in this world, and it was missed.

Harps aren't too far above to be considered next on the list.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are bagpipes really worse than having a violin student next door, or within earshot?  I used to live in an old school steam heated factory barracks that was converted into an apartment building, and it had hardwood floors.  My upstairs neighbor walked around in hard soled shoes at all hours of the day and night.  I bought a violin to punish her.  (I don't know that it was a woman, but who else wears clogs in their own home?)

I distinctly remember lying awake at night, listening to the thump thump thump from upstairs moving around the ceiling, and wondering if I could pipe carbon monoxide or nitrogen or something up through the hole for the steam pipes and gas her to death.  Instead of gassing her in her sleep I moved out, which was the prudent decision.
 
