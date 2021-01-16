 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Satanists of the greater Poughkeepsie area say there will be hell to pay for the arsonist who set their house on fire   (theguardian.com) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh the irony, that Satanists better exemplify the teachings of christ than do christians.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The CoS stopped being anything but a Twitter feed and money collector many years ago. Sorry to hear about the arson.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Arthur Brown could not be reached for comment.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Satan was the protagonist in the Bible.

God killed WAY more people.

God endorsed rape, slavery, murder, and genocide.

God totally farked over a guy, killed his whole family, and ruined his life, just to prove that he'd still worship Him if He did so.

God considered Satan the enemy because Satan's big crime was to encourage humanity to seek knowledge themselves rather than taking God's word for everything.

I don't recall any time in the Bible when Satan's behavior comes even close to the immoral, unethical, inhumane misdeeds of God.

Oh, and the whole "Prince of Lies" thing is such a joke. God lies CONSTANTLY in the Bible.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The would be The Satanic Temple. The Church of Satan is still Ayn Rand with Goth clothes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
