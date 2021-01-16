 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Virginia man pulls a Florida man, drives up to US Capitol Police checkpoint with fake inauguration credentials, hand guns, and 500 rounds of ammo   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFCWTF
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"McLovin?"
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.


It's a pretty low bar, but congrats to the police for not wishing the guy luck before waving him through.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This ain't going away anytime soon ...
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Testing the defenses. Castrate him to send a message to the others.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do they know the credentials were fake? Trump and trumpers in the WH have already encouraged terrorism and them handing inauguration passes to domestic terrorists is something they would do.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: How do they know the credentials were fake? Trump and trumpers in the WH have already encouraged terrorism and them handing inauguration passes to domestic terrorists is something they would do.


They spelled CNN wrong on the credential.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.


First lesson: When asked about firearms, say "No, sir."

And then FIND OUT.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His credential

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I LEARNED IT FROM WATCHING YOU, DAD!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Benevolent Misanthrope: That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.

It's a pretty low bar, but congrats to the police for not wishing the guy luck before waving him through.


Considering that the Capitol Police were opening doors and taking selfies with the insurrectionists, I'm frankly surprised they didn't give him a "Courtesy Card".
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, this is scary, but let's take a moment to enjoy just how extremely, legally f*cked that guy is now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have gone to Vegas instead.  That'll teach them.

/nothing will teach them
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully this is indicative that these idiots are no better at it this time around.

(Only one of them needs to get it right, though.)
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I was just on my way to shoot my economic anxiety!"
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Incel in cell"

Anywho, if they try some shiat and have any success, all hell is going to break loose.

Coming up on 1/6, normal people were all pointing at the threats in plain view and saying "LOOK! LOOK! LOOK!" and the prevailing wisdom was "lefties just stay home, they got this".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Outcome: catastrophe barely averted.

Now there is a whole lot of noise from the FBI et al about how consequences will never be the same for the perpetrators, and we're all watching the arrests and bookings of ZOMG multiple misdemeanors! with those same calming, rational voices saying "that's just the start! the heavy charges come later!" and THIS time the defenses are totally NFA with blah thousand NG, DC/Capitol police have more escalation permissions, concertina fences going up, etc. So once again "they got this!"

If the shiat goes sideways again, a whole bunch of people are going to decide the forces we pay to enforce law and order are irredeemably corrupt and start dealing with MAGAtraitors on a very personal and very violent level. And the MAGAtraitors will respond in kind.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*waits for "this time it's the Secret Service, and they are NFA! My cousin got a visit for saying 'Bush picked his nose and ate it' in a youtube comment!"*

SureJan.gif
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: "Incel in cell"

Anywho, if they try some shiat and have any success, all hell is going to break loose.


Honestly, I think if they even try some shiat at all, regardless of success, we're in a different world.

The last time, there weren't all these NG troops everywhere. If the insurrectionists act now, even when they know that they're walking into a bunch of armed NG troops, we're in failed state territory.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Life in prison. Come on.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DoctorCal:

Ween - Cover it with gas and set it on fire
Youtube Dyh5v_GizaY
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: How do they know the credentials were fake? Trump and trumpers in the WH have already encouraged terrorism and them handing inauguration passes to domestic terrorists is something they would do.


It was done in crayon.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, pulled up to a security checkpoint at North Capitol Street and E Street Northwest about 6:30 p.m. Friday in a white Ford 150 truck with Virginia tags and gun-related decals, according to U.S. Capitol Police records. "


Oh.  Obviously a Ninja
 
AeAe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Execute him and hang his body at the check point as a warning after it's been desecrated sexually which would be obvious. Possibly involving an impossibility large carrot in his rectum.
 
Captain_Max_Radius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Q anons are convinced that the military are there for the Trump coup and they are all excited and saying " it's happening! "
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
you show your ID card to the border guard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Monkey's Paw wish, you have the most loyal and devoted followers that will die and kill for you at a single word BUT they are all completely farking stupid incompetent dolts
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Benevolent Misanthrope: That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.

It's a pretty low bar, but congrats to the police for not wishing the guy luck before waving him through.


They're being watched.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No more guns for that felon. He's gonna be crying in his cell coz they took his widdle guns away.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When you fark over 75+ million voters, there will be consequences.  Count on it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The stupidest part of this (and there's plenty) is 500 rounds of ammo.

Seriously? You think you're going to be able to use 500 rounds of ammo when you commit your terrorist attack against the Inauguration of the next President?

These people are mentally ill. Not saying they're not insurrectionist traitors who should be thrown in holes and forgotten... But they are mentally ill.
 
vrax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that's an insta-felony in DC.  Have fun with your no guns, asshole!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It always makes me curious with how much ammo these idiots get caught with. Like they are gonna go on some one man rampage like in an action movie. And if he came to town to take a shot at Biden he wouldn't get off more than one magazine full off before he gets out down.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eurotrader: How do they know the credentials were fake? Trump and trumpers in the WH have already encouraged terrorism and them handing inauguration passes to domestic terrorists is something they would do.


The credentials were legit, he just wasn't on the list of people who had credentials.

LOL @ gun related bumper stickers
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fake credentials?

Who signed them, Epstein's mother?

Not that I'd be shocked any more to learn she drove Epstein to the Hill on the 6th.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'The truck Beeler was driving was decorated with firearm decals, including ones that said "Assault Life" and "If they come for your guns, Give 'Em your bullets first." '

This man is a master of disguise.

When the credential didn't match up with a list of people authorized to enter the inauguration perimeter, U.S. Capitol Police officers conducted further searches.

What I'm reading here is not "his credentials were obviously forged" but rather "his credentials were visibly OK, but the name was wrong."  So how long until we get someone who can do both of these successfully?  They should have just canceled the entire event.  Just have the swearing in somewhere secure, like the AF Base or Camp David, televised, and witnessed in person by senior members of Congress or something.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.


culebra: Testing the defenses. Castrate him to send a message to the others.


Doubtful. If this was part of an organized plan, they would have taken the "molon labe" shiat off the truck first.

This was the work of a moron.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That was a test of the system.  There will be many MAGAts coming into DC with less obvious weapons, and many more who will hit up Home Depot and Bass Pro Shop for their weapons-making needs once there.


A test that comes with many years of jail time? I dunno. Given the way they don't think he probably thought it would work and hoped to find friendly cops.

And why days before the event? So many questions.
 
bamph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: When you fark over 75+ million voters, there will be consequences.  Count on it.


So fark over the 82 million voters who voted for Biden?  Is that what you're saying?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: How do they know the credentials were fake? Trump and trumpers in the WH have already encouraged terrorism and them handing inauguration passes to domestic terrorists is something they would do.


There aren't very many real passes this year.  IIRC each Congress critter is only getting two, instead of the usual carton full.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: When you fark over 75+ million voters, there will be consequences.  Count on it.


So farking over 83m voters is better because...?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

culebra: Testing the defenses. Castrate him to send a message to the others.


While not against this, it isn't as visible as it needs to be. I'm thinking removal of the index (trigger) finger on the dominant hand plus the right pinky. That takes away their favorite toy and easy access to the enter key. Plus, for the rest of their life every handshake will let the other party know they're dealing with a treasonous trump seditionist.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: How do they know the credentials were fake? Trump and trumpers in the WH have already encouraged terrorism and them handing inauguration passes to domestic terrorists is something they would do.


You've never been in DC during inauguration I see.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.