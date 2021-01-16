 Skip to content
(Columbia Journalism Review)   What covering heavy metal taught me about spotting Nazis   (cjr.org) divider line
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good article, subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a really good article that I found a couple of days ago and should have submitted myself.

When I deeply got into metal around 2005-2007, I had nearly the same process as described in the article. Even if you are not into metal, it is a damn good read.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
400lb Nazis head hunting 100lb 14 year olds in the mosh pit?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: This is a really good article that I found a couple of days ago and should have submitted myself.

When I deeply got into metal around 2005-2007, I had nearly the same process as described in the article. Even if you are not into metal, it is a damn good read.


Ehhh.  It's not wrong or anything, but the whole thing has a bit of a self-congratulatory tone to it that makes me twitch.  The information is good, but the writing style and personality/tone of the article reminds me of smug postgrads just rediscovering the wheel and telling us alllll about it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought the nazi punks had been told to fark off?
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So which songs did he cover?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just realized a really dumb childhood friend I grew up in the hood with might be one of these skin heads. Never says anything about politics, but he plays bass in a heavy metal band and his new wife made the mistake of saying something in support of tRump on FB, not that she has ever before. He is bald, I dunno exactly why. It would be a real terrible shame, he in his heart is good I know it. He likes to cook for lots of people and calls his home his pub on FB.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're not Nazis, they're wannabe Nazis.  They are dogs that go to the end of their leash and bark.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pantera has some serious white nationalism issues.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if this article was written because one of the guys from Iced Earth stormed the Capitol.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
white supremacists have used black metal as a vehicle to spread hate

Should we call it "white metal" now?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Pantera has some serious white nationalism issues.


I read that as Panera, and was confused.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Interesting. Punk/hardcore music didn't tend to be as subtle as he suggests metal is. If you were listening to a Nazi band, you farking knew you were listening to a Nazi band. The trick was knowing when you were at a show with a bunch of Nazis or anyone else who would get violent.

Doc Martens with red laces meant GTFO, there was gonna be a brawl. They were farking Nazis and no one was gonna take kindly to them being around. They weren't the only Nazis at the shows, but the fact they let themselves be known meant they were looking for trouble. That farking black/gold Fred Perry shirt was also a dead giveaway.

Then you had the anti-racist gangs that were also violent AF and you'd also do well to steer clear of them. There was some lace bullshiat to identify them, too, but fark if I can remember that bullshiat. They never started anything at a show I was at, but there was a kid beaten severely with a chair for wearing a Lynyrd Skynrd shirt at some show I missed. My lily-white ass didn't have as much to fear as some people, but those guys were always looking for a fight.

Of course, you also had the apolitical, but still violent AF groups. Any unified "theme" was usually trouble, but, really, you'd just know these guys the second they band for came on.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

genner: So which songs did he cover?


"Rise of Evil" (Sabaton)
"Master of Puppets" (Metallica)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the unabomber was right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guy got kicked out of Maryland Deathfest for wearing a neo-nazi band's patch in 2019. Textbook example of "I'm not racist just because I support a racist band"
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How in denial some Republicans are of the right-wing extremism within their party. From claiming that Antifa was responsible for the Capitol riot, to pretending that Democrats are the real party of the KKK and slavery because of how things were 100 years ago, to making excuses for racist phrases and symbols and dismissing white supremacy behavior as no big deal. They don't want to face the reality of the problem, while Trump stands up on his soapbox and condones or even encourages them. And maybe they're just a little bit racist themselves. As long as the Republican party continues pretending the problem doesn't exist or doesn't need faced, they'll always have a harbor.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x307]


kdawg7736: [Fark user image 163x310]


Except Wizards was more Nazis than either of the Heavy Metals.  Although the green orb would probably glow in agreement with their actions...

sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: the whole thing has a bit of a self-congratulatory tone


A lot of that going around.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rule 1:  if they tell you to go straight to the green room after the gig, don't leave your cell phone in the other room.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
interesting article.

as an avid black metal fan it's always disappointing when you come across a killer album only to find out the band is NSBM. sometimes there is gray area when it comes to the more pagan-driven bands though. usually I can put politics aside but I guess it depends what the band is involved with outside of music - is it just for shock value? are they really just celebrating their pagan roots? or is it something more? still, if it's a good album it's a good album. for example that a lot would be familiar with - I appreciate the hell out of Burzum  insofar as music is concerned, but on a personal level I think Varg is a jackass.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: they band for came on


Wow. I liquor my can't hold used to did.

* the band they came for went on.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Pinnacle Point: Pantera has some serious white nationalism issues.

I read that as Panera, and was confused.


Them too.
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most Nazis wouldn't admit it, but they secretly want to power bottom with the British Broadcasting Corporation.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Pantera has some serious white nationalism issues.


I knew there was something wrong back in the Great Southern Trendkill album, with the line "Lesbian love is accepted and right" (negative light) in The Underground in America.

What kind of insecure, weak-assed asshole hates lesbians?  Rock on, girls.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
By the way, which one's Pink?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The article from Associated Press is surrounded by ads for insurrection gear...

/"they can't hang us all", the shirt says
// i say "Hold my beer"
 
