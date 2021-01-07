 Skip to content
 
Baked Alaska now Baked Arrested
36
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, right media personality Tim Gionet, Court documents, FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller, supporters of President Donald Trump, law enforcement official, Washington, D.C., United States Congress  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They need to charge him for spreading Covid knowingly too
https://nypost.com/2021/01/07/streame​r​-baked-alaska-stormed-capitol-with-cov​id-19/
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, we Eastman, too - a state legislator from Wasilla (seriously, what is WITH you, Wasilla??)  who travelled to DC and has been flogging the "AnTEEfa did it!" story.  I hope to hell there are pictures of him in the Capitol.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hi all, Every time they say Bakes Alaska I think of Palin.  My late Mom thought good old Sarah was baked half most of the time.  She meant it as a double meaning, half baked as in a jackass & half baked as in drunk.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bioterrorism
Sedition
Terrorism
Kidnapping
Murder
Etc etc
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do all of these morons have such utterly stupid aliases?
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heheee!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Why do all of these morons have such utterly stupid aliases?


I mean, if they were smart, they'd have smart aliases.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a 2017 interview with "Business Insider," Gionet said he was given the nickname "Baked Alaska" because he is from Alaska and that he smoked marijuana at the time.

Thank goodness he explained about the nickname. That was some pretty deep obfuscation.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to "Own the Libs" dipshiat.😆
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop calling them "far-right" and "extremists", when the President of the United States and most Republican politicians and 75 million voters agree with them? If anything, they are not as extreme as the propaganda that is everywhere.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerking motion gif.

🙄
All this money spent hunting down these people and let's see if even one person does at least one year of real prison time.
Not just time served because they didn't get bail.
Wait. 100% of them will get bail.
And none of them will face the felony murder rule.
🙄🤔🥃😠😡😤
Jerking motion gif.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Why do all of these morons have such utterly stupid aliases?


There's nothing worse than a dumb alias.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: In a 2017 interview with "Business Insider," Gionet said he was given the nickname "Baked Alaska" because he is from Alaska and that he smoked marijuana at the time.

Thank goodness he explained about the nickname. That was some pretty deep obfuscation.


Can you imagine the Business Insider reporter, asking the hard-hitting questions that lead us to discover what is REALLY behind the name...

Most of us probably just took for granted that he was named for the 12th century Roman Catholic Saint Baked, bishop of Alaska, Germany.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another moron that leaches off his fans.  after he does his federal time,he needs to get a job.  I believe he also has a record soooo
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the wiki page about him: "Gionet attended Azusa Pacific University and graduated with a B.S. in marketing."

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"Kill yourself."
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go to the capitol riot covid positive.

Live stream a 27 minute video of your involvement with rioters.

Watch as the FBI arrests everyone in your video while you remain free for days and everyone labels you an informant.

Have Scottsdale, AZ put out a warrant for your arrest.

Finally get arrested by the FBI.

I get the feeling things are going to keep going downhill for this guy, and I'm here for it.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He couldn't have been there because this was all an Antifa false flag scheme.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I forgot about that guy. Figured is was in jail or something.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Half Baked Alaska in 5 seconds
Youtube -zik0Z6Aevk

Half baked alaska in 5 seconds
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be Arrested Alaska?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: From the wiki page about him: "Gionet attended Azusa Pacific University and graduated with a B.S. in marketing."

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 200x341]
"Kill yourself."


As somebody who's first major was in marketing, I can safely say that people in marketing are the dumbest sons of biatches on the planet.

I used to wonder how something like this could make it through a corporate ladder without anybody saying it's a bad idea.
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

After attending a few marketing courses in community college, I had my answer. Thank god I switched majors and got a slightly higher brow, but more even more useless degree in graphic design.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy is a particularly odious character
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Can we stop calling them "far-right" and "extremists", when the President of the United States and most Republican politicians and 75 million voters agree with them? If anything, they are not as extreme as the propaganda that is everywhere.


We should call them terrorists. The fact that they are mainstream GOP does not mean they are not also terrorists. You broke it, you bought it.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Can we stop calling them "far-right" and "extremists", when the President of the United States and most Republican politicians and 75 million voters agree with them? If anything, they are not as extreme as the propaganda that is everywhere.


Sure. "Terrorists" will do nicely.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Begoggle: Can we stop calling them "far-right" and "extremists", when the President of the United States and most Republican politicians and 75 million voters agree with them? If anything, they are not as extreme as the propaganda that is everywhere.

We should call them terrorists. The fact that they are mainstream GOP does not mean they are not also terrorists. You broke it, you bought it.


Damn. Missed it by that much...
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

culebra: Wouldn't it be Arrested Alaska?


Booked Alaska
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This guy is such a stupid asshole and I'm glad he's finally getting some consequences. He's in trouble in AZ for macing a bouncer,not sure how happy they'll be that he was in Texas.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think Baked Alaska's goose is cooked
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Can we stop calling them "far-right" and "extremists", when the President of the United States and most Republican politicians and 75 million voters agree with them? If anything, they are not as extreme as the propaganda that is everywhere.


If you wish to appeal for accuracy, claiming 100% of trump voters support the claim that Trump didn't lose the election, much less that a storming of the capitol is the correct response, seems a bit hypocritical and foolish.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Prank Call of Cthulhu: From the wiki page about him: "Gionet attended Azusa Pacific University and graduated with a B.S. in marketing."

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 200x341]
"Kill yourself."

As somebody who's first major was in marketing, I can safely say that people in marketing are the dumbest sons of biatches on the planet.

I used to wonder how something like this could make it through a corporate ladder without anybody saying it's a bad idea.
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x667]
After attending a few marketing courses in community college, I had my answer. Thank god I switched majors and got a slightly higher brow, but more even more useless degree in graphic design.


Pandering to your audience is no reflection on you it pays the bills bub
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
More accurately, we should call them fanatic Christian terrorists. If you're not denouncing them, your entire religion is complicit, just like the fanatic Muslim terrorists.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do they serve Baked Alaska in prison?
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Became this?

im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
puzzled
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're Coming to Take me Away Lyrics
Youtube 3Fn36l_z3WY
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Do they serve Baked Alaska in prison?


Apparently Baked Alaska has already been serverd.
 
