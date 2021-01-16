 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Two cops save unconscious teen driver by playing bumper cars. "We were able to get it stopped up on a grass berm ... and were able to see that there was a young female driver that appeared to be having a seizure." (w/video)   (abc4.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's the 'protect' part of to protect and serve. Sad that we have to celebrate a cop actually doing their farking job.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

crustysandman: That's the 'protect' part of to protect and serve. Sad that we have to celebrate a cop actually doing their farking job.


You cop-asses just need to use ACAB* (from another thread)

Spare us your herpaderp, or just go away.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds about white.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good job
 
knackx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Any officer put in that position I'm confident would have done the same thing to help that young lady," Sgt. Coons said.

Sadly, I have my doubts.  She's lucky they didn't assume she was drunk or high (rather than seizing) and proceed to beat the bark off of her tree in lieu of providing proper medical care.

I'd make a white joke, but depending on where one resides (and much in part thanks to junk racemic mexi-meth (not that clean dextro is much better long-term, but it doesn't destroy the mind and body nearly as quickly as what's on the street these days)), white folk can't assume they'll be safe in the hands of cops any more than anyone else now.

/Was hoping that equality would've swung the other way.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

crustysandman: That's the 'protect' part of to protect and serve. Sad that we have to celebrate a cop actually doing their farking job.


The after care part, I agree, but getting her safely to a stop was pretty good work.  I'll happily grant them that.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh, so dashcams dowork.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

crustysandman: That's the 'protect' part of to protect and serve. Sad that we have to celebrate a cop actually doing their farking job.


I celebrate the saving of a life whether it is one's job or not.

But you do you I guess.
 
