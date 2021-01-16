 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Climber Guy)   The last of the 8,000 meter peaks has been climbed in winter. K2 is climbed by 10 Sherpas and Nepalis   (alanarnette.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool, Mount Everest, Winter, Nepal, Everest's first winter summit, team of Sherpas, Mingma G., Base Camp, second-highest mountain  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 4:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just want to say how weird this word is:

climbed

I mean you could stare it at a for more than 10 minutes, and it's klimbbd-ded.  Klimbdded-ed.  The ms and ds and bs are incidental.  If you wanted a word to spell /klimet/, you wouldn't put a b or d in there. I blame the Germans.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In recent years, the Sherpas have sought to be recognized as world-class climbers in their own right.

As they should.   As they have been for a very long time.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, but how much trash, piss and shiat did you leave on the mountain to achieve this? I used to respect these climbers of Mt Everest and K2 when I was a kid until I learned so many of them are littering assholes who have little regard for the planet. I hold them in the same regard as "big game hunters" who spend untold amount of money to travel to some remote uninhabited land just to murder a race species for a  photo op.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

styckx: Ok, but how much trash, piss and shiat did you leave on the mountain to achieve this? I used to respect these climbers of Mt Everest and K2 when I was a kid until I learned so many of them are littering assholes who have little regard for the planet. I hold them in the same regard as "big game hunters" who spend untold amount of money to travel to some remote uninhabited land just to murder a race species for a  photo op.


Uhm...it is the Sherpas who have been removing the trash (and some bodies).
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: styckx: Ok, but how much trash, piss and shiat did you leave on the mountain to achieve this? I used to respect these climbers of Mt Everest and K2 when I was a kid until I learned so many of them are littering assholes who have little regard for the planet. I hold them in the same regard as "big game hunters" who spend untold amount of money to travel to some remote uninhabited land just to murder a race species for a  photo op.

Uhm...it is the Sherpas who have been removing the trash (and some bodies).


That's the point. I'm making. The climbers are assholes who have no regard for anything except to brag "they did it".. Meanwhile the poor Sherpas are left to clean up their trash.. I hate everything about this..
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well that's certainly deserving of the Newsflash tag.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

syrynxx: I just want to say how weird this word is:

climbed

I mean you could stare it at a for more than 10 minutes, and it's klimbbd-ded.  Klimbdded-ed.  The ms and ds and bs are incidental.  If you wanted a word to spell /klimet/, you wouldn't put a b or d in there. I blame the Germans.


It's from the Latin- Clim Bed which means "to pointlessly ascend a wall because there are stairs on the other side of the building".  Over time it's been adapted to mean going up any obstacle.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Amazing photos from the summit

i0.wp.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Amazing photos from the summit

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]


There is NO traffic on that interstate.
 
Tears_that_smell_like_dogfood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Amazing photos from the summit

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]


I think those are Alan Arnette's photos from his 2014 climb (summer).

I'm very glad that the final winter 8,000M peak was climbed by Nepalis/Sherpas!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother? You can take a helicopter now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: In recent years, the Sherpas have sought to be recognized as world-class climbers in their own right.

As they should.   As they have been for a very long time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it! I was going to do that next weekend, but my ice axe isn't back from the sharpener guy at REI yet.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this 'meter' witchery that you speak of?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopieee. You got to the top of a big rock. You special.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K2 is brutal. Just thinking about it makes me glad I'm wrapped up in a sweater, under a blanket, under a cat.

Also, many mountaineers consider it more difficult to climb the seven second highest peaks on each continent rather than the seven highest. A big part of that is K2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_S​e​cond_Summits
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, by this time next month it'll have a Starbucks?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhm..

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/16/us/ser​g​i-mingote-spanish-climber-died-k2-trnd​/index.html
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: The climbers are assholes who have no regard for anything except to brag "they did it".. Meanwhile the poor Sherpas are left to clean up their trash.. I hate everything about this..


They're paid.  They don't have a lot of job options and not climbing wouldn't fix that situation.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fritz would have made it sans O2 in 1939 which would have changed high altitude forever.

Hermann would bag the first 8,000 alone, no O2,and forced bivy in 1954.

there would have been a lot less trash and far fewer people up there.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So your telling me they got he Ultimate high?

/better not be obscure.
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ngga, Pulu
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

styckx: Ok, but how much trash, piss and shiat did you leave on the mountain to achieve this? I used to respect these climbers of Mt Everest and K2 when I was a kid until I learned so many of them are littering assholes who have little regard for the planet. I hold them in the same regard as "big game hunters" who spend untold amount of money to travel to some remote uninhabited land just to murder a race species for a  photo op.


A big part of the reason for the trash is that you really have ZERO energy reserve to deal with it. Your entire attention had better be focused on going up and getting down alive; getting down with all your fingers and toes is just a bonus.

Yeah, the trash is a problem, but with Whitey bringing in a few million a year to the economy, you have competing interests. However, even the bureaucrats admit something needs to be done. Personally, I'd require every climber to spend a season hauling trash before they get their climbing permit, but even that has its limits. The high camps are just too extreme to spend time collecting and bringing down air bottles and such. They leave bodies where they lay because it doesn't make much sense to risk one's life to recover a body. The religious issues surrounding the bodies, body parts, and human waste just complicate matters.

Triple the permit fee so that young Sherpa have an incentive to stay in the mountains, vs heading to Katmandu or other cities.

Honestly, I doubt there was as much trash as you might imagine. The Sherpa are better acclimated, so less need for supplemental air.

Things like fixed ropes, ladders, etc., will always be a problem. Again, why risk your life to retrieve that stuff?

They need something like Big Dog, a semi-autonomous bot that can handle the terrain and carry a large load. Getting batteries to work in those temps will be a challenge, but it's solvable. Maybe someone needs to establish another X Prize to recover trash from extreme environments, including hi- radiation environments.
 
Tears_that_smell_like_dogfood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been around Fark for 17 years, and just realized its my first Greenlit!!!

/just like climbing K2 in winter!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

styckx: Dewey Fidalgo: styckx: Ok, but how much trash, piss and shiat did you leave on the mountain to achieve this? I used to respect these climbers of Mt Everest and K2 when I was a kid until I learned so many of them are littering assholes who have little regard for the planet. I hold them in the same regard as "big game hunters" who spend untold amount of money to travel to some remote uninhabited land just to murder a race species for a  photo op.

Uhm...it is the Sherpas who have been removing the trash (and some bodies).

That's the point. I'm making. The climbers are assholes who have no regard for anything except to brag "they did it".. Meanwhile the poor Sherpas are left to clean up their trash.. I hate everything about this..


The climbers are well aware of the problem. Again, the issue is trying to collect that stuff at 27-28k ft, in 100 km/hr winds when it's -50C, and get it down without dying. Sherpa aren't immune to the effects of high altitude.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Why bother? You can take a helicopter now!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Keep in mind that if the helicopter crashes, you're gonna die. If not from the crash itself, then from not acclimating. There may be bottled oxygen at the crash site, but you simply don't have enough red blood cells to transport enough O2 to keep you alive.

Col. Madan K.C. knew that when he pulled Beck Weathers and Macalu Gau (sp.?) out of Camp 3 or 4 back in 2011 or so (same disaster that killed Scott Fisher and others).

"K.C." stands for "Khatri Chettri". They're the warrior clan/caste of Nepal, just as the Sherpa are the climbers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

styckx: Ok, but how much trash, piss and shiat did you leave on the mountain to achieve this? I used to respect these climbers of Mt Everest and K2 when I was a kid until I learned so many of them are littering assholes who have little regard for the planet. I hold them in the same regard as "big game hunters" who spend untold amount of money to travel to some remote uninhabited land just to murder a race species for a  photo op.


No different than the pilgrims my friend. Christopher Columbus. Manifest destiny.
🦅🦅🦅
💩💩💩
🥃🥃🥃
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.