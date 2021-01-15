 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   We're not saying it was Aliens, but it wasn't an earthquake   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Broward County, Florida, reports of people, Florida, cause of the mysterious rumble, Florida Keys, north Broward County  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe it's Florida finally slipping into the ocean.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maybe it's Florida finally slipping into the ocean.


SAVE OUR FELLOW FARKERS!!!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mom fell out of bed again?
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They finally flushed Trump's toilet at Mar-A-Lago?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We weren't ready

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maybe it's Florida finally slipping into the ocean.


To paraphrase Warren Zevon:
And if Florida just slides into the ocean/
Like the mystics and statistics say it will/
I predict Florida Man will just start swimming/
'cause he probably developed gills.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Maybe it's Florida finally slipping into the ocean.


That would show up on a seismometer.

My guess is an asteroid burning up in the atmosphere and this was the shock/pressure waves reaching the ground.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Mom fell out of bed again?


No, that would have definitely registered on the seismometers.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
HEY!!! ANY OF YOU GUYS SEE A RABBIT WITH A SAW?
 
