(Local10 WPLG)   Welcome to Park-and-Go. Please lock your car and do not feed the monkeys   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Broward County, Florida, Florida Atlantic University, colony of African vervet monkeys, Florida Atlantic University researcher, Missy Williams, Primate  
343 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 4:50 PM (50 minutes ago)



mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If people don't notice you, you're not a very good monkey.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will fine or arrest anyone who is feeding, trapping, or harassing the monkeys."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure, they're friendly most of the time but it only takes one time to get your face ripped off.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments Ray
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
