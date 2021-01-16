 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Find one thing that you love to do, and do that   (youtube.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 3:50 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the greatest thing I've ever seen.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I watched a gazillionaire talk on this topid.  He said, Find your ability that you can get paid at.  Then use that money to fund your passion.

Is there a jobsite for shoveling snow on a unicorn?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*Unipiper.
Obviosly being on a unicorn would have added a layer of difficulty and virginity.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you say so

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AW.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had a bunch of different jobs when I was younger, but I like working with gold and silver and fell in love with Celtic knotwork. Combined the two and made a good living for about 20 years doing it. Loved every minute of it, and never went back to working in an office again once I started. If you want to do it, don't let anything hold you back.

Humblebrag// Here's a few of my necklaces.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have to add that I know about a hundred Pipers, and they all hate this guy 🤣🤣🤣
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: This is the greatest thing I've ever seen.


It really can't be described elsewise.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I had a bunch of different jobs when I was younger, but I like working with gold and silver and fell in love with Celtic knotwork. Combined the two and made a good living for about 20 years doing it. Loved every minute of it, and never went back to working in an office again once I started. If you want to do it, don't let anything hold you back.

Humblebrag// Here's a few of my necklaces.

[Fark user image 425x220]


Beautiful.

Good for you.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Obviosly being on a unicorn would have added a layer of difficulty and virginity.


I think the virginity is a given in this case.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But Scarlett Johansson won't return my calls.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not watching a YouTube telling me I wasted my life by picking a career that pays instead of chasing my dreams.

That is ok advice I guess for any given individual. But ya know... The world needs ditchdiggers and a million other jobs, that aren't fun, aren't people's dream, and don't pay enough and/or offer enough time for one to reasonably chase their dreams.

So it's kind of annoying advice from a more general standpoint.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is stupid.

Doesn't he realize that fire can melt snow?
 
Corvus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If only getting drunk and jerking off was a paid gig
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean, I did that, but it turns out it's hard to get paid for drinking all day.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
goddammit
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Corvus: If only getting drunk and jerking off was a paid gig


Onlyfans?

I patreon someone gets high/drunk and reads stupid fairy tales once a week. It's pretty entertaining.

Find your niche!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buttercat: This is the greatest thing I've ever seen.


I heard that in Butthead's voice. :)
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.