As God is my witness, I thought TRXes could fly
    Deliveries of the 702-horsepower Ram TRX pickup  
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buddy of mine an I did this back in high school with a VW Microbus. And yes, it was filled with rakes and shovels and implements of destruction. We only got it about four feet off the ground. But I think we fared better on the landing.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And boy are their tiny arms tired.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kbronsito: And boy are their tiny arms tired.


More like tiny dicks.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost as if he's not rich at all and being paid and given vehicles to trash for promotional purposes..
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oooo-k
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'd bet this dumbo is going to try towing it to a dealer and ask for warranty repairs.

smdh, what a waste of a good truck.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: It's almost as if he's not rich at all and being paid and given vehicles to trash for promotional purposes..


It's easy to completely trash a Chrysler.  Just put 60,000 miles on it, and it will fall to pieces.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: styckx: It's almost as if he's not rich at all and being paid and given vehicles to trash for promotional purposes..

It's easy to completely trash a Chrysler.  Just put 60,000 miles on it, and it will fall to pieces.


Doesn't sound THAT easy. It would mean having to spend 60k miles driving a Chrysler.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course they can fly.  Land, maybe not so much.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They fly REALLY well. They don't LAND well.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the owner loved Dukes of Hazzardbut also believed they only used one Dodge Charger throughout the series.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Um...

Article headline:
YouTuber Quickly Trashes His New 702-HP Ram 1500 TRX Pickup With Massive Jump

Article's final paragraph:
It seemed to drive fine after the takeoff and, more importantly, the touch-down. If that's not enough to convince you that the Ram TRX is built to take the abuse, then you're probably better off going with something more...tactical.

This is an ad.

styckx: It's almost as if he's not rich at all and being paid and given vehicles to trash for promotional purposes..


Because this is an ad, yes.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the future of content as marketing, sadly. The worst part?

We're farking helping it happen.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Of course they can fly.  Land, maybe not so much.


Damn, simulpost off by 14 seconds!
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Buddy of mine an I did this back in high school with a VW Microbus. And yes, it was filled with rakes and shovels and implements of destruction. We only got it about four feet off the ground. But I think we fared better on the landing.


I know someone who accidentally did this on asphalt with a Ford Taurus. The struts were poking through the hood afterwards.
 
Zipf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
105 MPH @2:57 -- WHERE IS THE SPEED LIMIT THIS MUCH??

Also:  I get a Trumpy vibe from this video which may explain the speeding and why I cannot fully enjoy it.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Um...

Article headline:
YouTuber Quickly Trashes His New 702-HP Ram 1500 TRX Pickup With Massive Jump

Article's final paragraph:
It seemed to drive fine after the takeoff and, more importantly, the touch-down. If that's not enough to convince you that the Ram TRX is built to take the abuse, then you're probably better off going with something more...tactical.

This is an ad.

styckx: It's almost as if he's not rich at all and being paid and given vehicles to trash for promotional purposes..

Because this is an ad, yes.


Everyone wants to beat the TRD and Raptor.

...people don't realize there's years and years of R&D, previous excellent models to go off, and a frame and engine built rough-shod enough you could use cheesecloth for an air filter and park it in a puddle daily...

...The TRX can... but... let's see a lunar odometer and how it's doing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If that had gone poorly, thank goodness cheap universal healthcare is available, with hospitals and their trauma centers and ICU's open with almost over staffed with energized doctors and nurses who are just back from their refreshing winter vacations!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: I'm guessing the owner loved Dukes of Hazzardbut also believed they only used one Dodge Charger throughout the series.


Pretty sure that the Gen. Lee was a Plymouth Roadrunner.....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vehicles like this being owned by the kind of people who buy them tends to be a self correcting problem.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: I'm guessing the owner loved Dukes of Hazzardbut also believed they only used one Dodge Charger throughout the series.


I had a picture once that was lost many hard drives ago, a couple of car haulers at the Dukes of Hazzard set loaded up with trashed Chargers.  I mean full on 18 wheeler car haulers with about eight cars on each trailer, and there were still more cars waiting to be loaded up.  Probably two dozen trashed Chargers.

It was....depressing.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zipf: 105 MPH @2:57 -- WHERE IS THE SPEED LIMIT THIS MUCH??

Also:  I get a Trumpy vibe from this video which may explain the speeding and why I cannot fully enjoy it.


Yeah I had the same thought, especially when he admitted that he should have bailed. This is the thought process that leads to mob behaviour.
 
munko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
he is not paid or given vehicles.  he makes enough $ from youtube views, he can afford this kind of shenannigans.  Mike also has a few Lambo's (Aventador & his ol lady's Urus), a chevy truck or two, a A brand new Raptor that he jumped a few weeks ago. A raptor in white camo his giving away with an LBZ Duramax. .  When your bringing in$35,000/ month from views and you're a finance wiz, these things are possible in this world now.   who knew?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: styckx: It's almost as if he's not rich at all and being paid and given vehicles to trash for promotional purposes..

It's easy to completely trash a Chrysler.  Just put 60,000 miles on it, and it will fall to pieces.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was this an ad to promote their YouTube channel? I feel like this was an ad to promote their YouTube channel.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Vehicles like this being owned by the kind of people who buy them tends to be a self correcting problem.


Vehicles like this are so expensive that they're more likely to be bought merely as poser redneck status symbols.

Much like other US automakers, Dodge isn't selling its high-end vehicles to those who need functionality.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: kbronsito: And boy are their tiny arms tired.

More like tiny dicks.


Clever. Want to date?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zipf: 105 MPH @2:57 -- WHERE IS THE SPEED LIMIT THIS MUCH??

Also:  I get a Trumpy vibe from this video which may explain the speeding and why I cannot fully enjoy it.


What a delicate snowflower
 
fsbilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am gonna make the logical leap that if the back glass shattered, the window frame compressed... So, either he hit the front end hard enough to deform the passenger compartment, or he bent the frame.

Sure, the truck may be drivable, but I bet if you put it up on a rack, you'd see it's got extensive damage and is probably totaled. Congratulations?

I hope this is uncovered as a paid advertisement and Dodge, this guy and the publication all get farked out of existence. There should be a disclaimer that the driver was compensated and for sure a 'professional driver on a closed course' disclaimer. Someone should try this at home.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OutbackSlug717
OutBack Slug
Youtube 46mLwFH749k
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fsbilly: I am gonna make the logical leap that if the back glass shattered, the window frame compressed... So, either he hit the front end hard enough to deform the passenger compartment, or he bent the frame.

Sure, the truck may be drivable, but I bet if you put it up on a rack, you'd see it's got extensive damage and is probably totaled. Congratulations?

I hope this is uncovered as a paid advertisement and Dodge, this guy and the publication all get farked out of existence. There should be a disclaimer that the driver was compensated and for sure a 'professional driver on a closed course' disclaimer. Someone should try this at home.


He had tires in the bed as well, would certainly be possibly one got dislodged on landing and struck the window, which is further evidence of stupidity on having anything in the bed at all.
 
