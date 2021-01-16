 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Is remote work making us paranoid? The answer may be right behind you   (nytimes.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a deadly disease running wild, and a narcissistic sociopath with a violently cultish mob of racist terrorists supposedly in charge of the country.

A little time alone is the least of my worries.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't worry about my boss silently sneaking up on me anymore as I scroll through Fark, so no.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my 13 years with my current employer, I've had a present boss for less than a year. No paranoia there.

In my 13 years with my current employer, there have been lay-offs at least once a year. Paranoia there that has nothing to do with the pandemic.

The only thing I really worry about on video calls, where I always blur my background, is the unmistakable shape and sound of one of the cats projectile vomiting on the guest bed behind me.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pfew.
I thought it was the Weed...
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry. You can get a line of credit and improve your life.

No cure for paranoia.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So should I take all the pictures of naked women down from the wall?  No one in my religious group has complained, including four clergy.  Someone did complain about the moving sailboat background though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't watching you.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
remote working has been awesome. I love it and dread having to commute again
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You think you're paranoid now?

Wait until ½ your coworkers are back in the office and talking about you in the hallways while use Amazon Fashion to accessorize your cats.
 
Kiz [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You're just trying to trick me into turning around, subby. I'm on to you!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd like to do remote work for a change. I'm sick of people pulling their masks down to cough or lick their fingers before counting out money.
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Friday afternoon, I'm walking home from school and I'm watching some men build a new house. And the guy hammering on the roof calls me a paranoid little weirdo. In Morse code. -Emo Phillips
 
TheReject
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My company started doing virtual coffee breaks so we can hang out and talk to other people for something besides work. It's pretty nice to be able to chill out for a while, don't talk to people in person much anymore.  :(
 
smd31
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: remote working has been awesome. I love it and dread having to commute again


This x a bajillion.  Work from home has been, and is, awesome.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not sure about paranoid, but it's definitely driving me nuts!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd like to introduce you to your new co-workers from the hills of Outer Uzbekistan. They now have Zoom technology and will assure you that the training you will provide them has nothing to do with the current restructuring of the company.
 
