Hey, has anyone ever pointed out that the lottery is just a tax on people who are bad at math? I'm sure I've seen that somewhere before
25
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically, its only a bad bet because you cant play enough times to make the pot odds of the higher jackpots work in your favor.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, actually, know it isn't, if you're intelligent enough to understand that the incremental value of each dollar is not linear; and that risk applies differently to events that have a probability of never-in-a-lifetime.

I've explained this at length here several times, but it never gets any traction because people of middling intelligence prefer having somebody to look down on, i.e. those who buy lottery tickets.

Funnily enough, something that is a tax on people who aren't good at math is amateur stock trading.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, has anyone ever pointed out that the lottery is just a tax on people who are bad at math? I'm sure I've seen that somewhere before

That's hardly fair. I'm sure they are bad at other things, too.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Um, actually, know it isn't,


Odds of being hit by lightning: 1 in 500,000.
Odds of being hit by lightning twice: 1 in 9,000,000..
Odds of winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.

So yes, it really is a tax for people who are bad at math.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I play every now and then. For me, it's a dollar or two a week spent on entertainment. I buy a fantasy for a couple of days. I enjoy thinking about what I would do with it if I won.  I know the odds. But the fantasy is worth the pocket change I spend on it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Um, actually, know it isn't, if you're intelligent enough to understand that the incremental value of each dollar is not linear; and that risk applies differently to events that have a probability of never-in-a-lifetime.

I've explained this at length here several times, but it never gets any traction because people of middling intelligence prefer having somebody to look down on, i.e. those who buy lottery tickets.

Funnily enough, something that is a tax on people who aren't good at math is amateur stock trading.


Yeah, like that guy who makes minimum wage at Walmart has any kind of chance at being a millionaire in his life any other way.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So spending a couple bucks a week for entertainment is bad?

Cheaper than going to the movies.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Um, actually, know it isn't,

Odds of being hit by lightning: 1 in 500,000.
Odds of being hit by lightning twice: 1 in 9,000,000..
Odds of winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.

So yes, it really is a tax for people who are bad at math.


Consider my ticket purchase to be holding up a 9-iron in the middle of the fairway.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I win I'll give everyone free TF for a whole month!
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a lot of hookers and blow.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: When I win I'll give everyone free TF for a whole month!


I do that already with a few exceptions.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
News to me.
 
funkyeuph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honestly, the biggest scam about the lotteries is how they "help fund education".  Once the lottery brought in money for education, state governments (almost across the board) cut education funding at the same level, so it cancels out.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Um, actually, know it isn't,

Odds of being hit by lightning: 1 in 500,000.
Odds of being hit by lightning twice: 1 in 9,000,000..
Odds of winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.

So yes, it really is a tax for people who are bad at math.


Joke is on you. My odds of winning the lottery are much higher than yours. I play in thunderstorms with lightning rods.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But if I buy two tickets I've just doubled my odds of winning, right?

/as always, I was told there would be no math
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've won the lottery. Matched 3 numbers... I think I got $17. Of course I bought $20 in tickets.

/Shoulda started with CSB
//And probably not bought the tickets in the first place
///was years ago, haven't played since
/v four
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: HugeMistake: Um, actually, know it isn't,

Odds of being hit by lightning: 1 in 500,000.
Odds of being hit by lightning twice: 1 in 9,000,000..
Odds of winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338.

So yes, it really is a tax for people who are bad at math.


To be fair, if you're hit by lightning twice you probably just never learned your lesson after the first strike.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

funkyeuph: Honestly, the biggest scam about the lotteries is how they "help fund education".  Once the lottery brought in money for education, state governments (almost across the board) cut education funding at the same level, so it cancels out.


Depends on the state. Wisconsin, for example, goes towards reducing property tax levies. Every bit helps.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kinda stupid NOT to spend $10 on tickets for the big draws this weekend.  Chances of winning improve dramatically when you actually have a ticket.

Beyond that, yes it is most likely a tax on those bad at math.

Last time the Powerball got this big I wrote some code to randomly generate N number of tickets, then compare all of those with the drawn numbers and figure out what you would've won back.  Took several hundred runs "buying" 10k tickets per draw to win the big one, and all of the 5/6 and 4/6 and 3/6 combos only paid back an average of 10% of invested funds.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I play every now and then. For me, it's a dollar or two a week spent on entertainment. I buy a fantasy for a couple of days. I enjoy thinking about what I would do with it if I won.  I know the odds. But the fantasy is worth the pocket change I spend on it.


Pretty much. I buy a ticket when the jackpot gets massive and that's for a week of daydreams. I do have a long elaborate plan on how to handle getting that much money. Legally change your name to John Smith if you have to claim the money in person, gain or lose a bunch of weight, grow your hair out, buy cheap disposable glasses, and pay a tattoo artist to draw fake birthmarks on your face (with just the ink, no needles). Then move to an already rich area for a couple of years and blend in until the attention dies down.

In a nice Miami or Hollywood area, you're not unfathomably super rich at 300 million. You're just the new guy with another fancy car.
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forgetting the math aspect, and the odds are really bad. It's also a voluntary tax, unlike property or sales. If you want to pay the tax, pay it. If you don't want to pay the tax, don't. Nobody cares whether you do or don't.
 
docilej
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gambling is the the only disease you can have that win you a lot money
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I prefer to look at it as a tax on people who can more or less understand the math, but are so damned lacking for opportunity in this farked up society of ours, and desperate for the faintest hope that they waste their money on it, and dig themselves deeper in debt.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The bad at math people were gambling with the mob when it was illegal.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

funkyeuph: Honestly, the biggest scam about the lotteries is how they "help fund education".  Once the lottery brought in money for education, state governments (almost across the board) cut education funding at the same level, so it cancels out.


Which is only an issue when paired with a tax cut. I know for Maryland, casino money to education was offset to road / highway maintenance, it wasn't just dropped from the budget.
 
