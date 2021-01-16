 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   ★★★★★ Absolute pleasure. Will crush again   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
69
    More: Hero, United States Capitol, White House, Confederate battle flag, Flags of the Confederate States of America, Flag of the United States, United States Senate, Confederate States of America, white nationalist insurrection  
•       •       •

2961 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 10:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fallout continues. Apparently the My Pillow guy showed up with his blue print for how to stage a junta using martial law and was told by Trump lawyers to get the f out.

Jenna Ellis has been revealed to be a Christian supremacist. More fallout coming from that.

Basically it's being revealed that some of these people are motivated by bringing about the end times. They are obsessed by this suicidal devotion to death and destruction. I'm now convinced that Christianity and the other Abrahamic offshoot religions are the biggest form of emotional abuse that exists today.

The very idea that brlievers get ringside seats to revel in the burning and destruction of others is a sick idea.

The evangelicals have othered themselves into an unsustainable cul de sac. If indeed they hate others not like themselves then they hate 99% of humanity. That's not a movement. It's a cult.

The white supremacists and the Christian supremacists are motivated by desiring forced conversion, might makes right, conquest as a way to impose their will on others, ideological rigidity, an inability to share the planet with others and a longing for a yesteryear that just doesn't exist and tends to have moving goal posts. They're not sure what they really want, but by golly, YOU'RE not it.

It's a belief system that's withering and will continue to wither as the 21st century marches on.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: The fallout continues. Apparently the My Pillow guy showed up with his blue print for how to stage a junta using martial law and was told by Trump lawyers to get the f out.

Jenna Ellis has been revealed to be a Christian supremacist. More fallout coming from that.

Basically it's being revealed that some of these people are motivated by bringing about the end times. They are obsessed by this suicidal devotion to death and destruction. I'm now convinced that Christianity and the other Abrahamic offshoot religions are the biggest form of emotional abuse that exists today.

The very idea that brlievers get ringside seats to revel in the burning and destruction of others is a sick idea.

The evangelicals have othered themselves into an unsustainable cul de sac. If indeed they hate others not like themselves then they hate 99% of humanity. That's not a movement. It's a cult.

The white supremacists and the Christian supremacists are motivated by desiring forced conversion, might makes right, conquest as a way to impose their will on others, ideological rigidity, an inability to share the planet with others and a longing for a yesteryear that just doesn't exist and tends to have moving goal posts. They're not sure what they really want, but by golly, YOU'RE not it.

It's a belief system that's withering and will continue to wither as the 21st century marches on.


So yeah, much of what you post falls under "this is known", and you'd have to be living under a rock -or bridge- to disagree.

The pointy end of the stick: these guys cannot be deprogrammed. They cannot be reached with logic or reason, you can't reason someone out of a position they weren't reasoned into in the first place. They are immensely politically useful idiots, backed by billionaires. They aren't dying out nearly quicky enough to allow the adults in  the room enough space to deal with the very real looming existential crises they won't even admit are real because fee fees. They are violent and easily led by their cult leaders.

They are at least 1/3 of our population, with more happy to watch the planned pogrom without interfering. They are terrorists.

There is no path to a future trying to include these people. A physical border will be required. Partition.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: The fallout continues.


I'll consider it "fallout" when elected officials get kicked out and charged with crimes. A snarky reply on Twitter isn't much punishment for what these people did, and right now, that's all I got.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Astorix: The fallout continues. Apparently the My Pillow guy showed up with his blue print for how to stage a junta using martial law and was told by Trump lawyers to get the f out.

Jenna Ellis has been revealed to be a Christian supremacist. More fallout coming from that.

Basically it's being revealed that some of these people are motivated by bringing about the end times. They are obsessed by this suicidal devotion to death and destruction. I'm now convinced that Christianity and the other Abrahamic offshoot religions are the biggest form of emotional abuse that exists today.

The very idea that brlievers get ringside seats to revel in the burning and destruction of others is a sick idea.

The evangelicals have othered themselves into an unsustainable cul de sac. If indeed they hate others not like themselves then they hate 99% of humanity. That's not a movement. It's a cult.

The white supremacists and the Christian supremacists are motivated by desiring forced conversion, might makes right, conquest as a way to impose their will on others, ideological rigidity, an inability to share the planet with others and a longing for a yesteryear that just doesn't exist and tends to have moving goal posts. They're not sure what they really want, but by golly, YOU'RE not it.

It's a belief system that's withering and will continue to wither as the 21st century marches on.

So yeah, much of what you post falls under "this is known", and you'd have to be living under a rock -or bridge- to disagree.

The pointy end of the stick: these guys cannot be deprogrammed. They cannot be reached with logic or reason, you can't reason someone out of a position they weren't reasoned into in the first place. They are immensely politically useful idiots, backed by billionaires. They aren't dying out nearly quicky enough to allow the adults in  the room enough space to deal with the very real looming existential crises they won't even admit are real because fee fees. They are violent and easily led by their cult leaders.

They are at least 1/3 of our population, with more happy to watch the planned pogrom without interfering. They are terrorists.

There is no path to a future trying to include these people. A physical border will be required. Partition.


Prisons have physical borders that sperate the inmates from the outside world.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: The fallout continues. Apparently the My Pillow guy showed up with his blue print for how to stage a junta using martial law and was told by Trump lawyers to get the f out.

Jenna Ellis has been revealed to be a Christian supremacist. More fallout coming from that.

Basically it's being revealed that some of these people are motivated by bringing about the end times. They are obsessed by this suicidal devotion to death and destruction. I'm now convinced that Christianity and the other Abrahamic offshoot religions are the biggest form of emotional abuse that exists today.

The very idea that brlievers get ringside seats to revel in the burning and destruction of others is a sick idea.

The evangelicals have othered themselves into an unsustainable cul de sac. If indeed they hate others not like themselves then they hate 99% of humanity. That's not a movement. It's a cult.

The white supremacists and the Christian supremacists are motivated by desiring forced conversion, might makes right, conquest as a way to impose their will on others, ideological rigidity, an inability to share the planet with others and a longing for a yesteryear that just doesn't exist and tends to have moving goal posts. They're not sure what they really want, but by golly, YOU'RE not it.

It's a belief system that's withering and will continue to wither as the 21st century marches on.


Seeing Jenna Ellis thrown in prison and disbarred would be spectacular.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real American hero.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just get the pull the switch.

Or take the shot, release the trap door, stick the needle in, whatever. Don't really care about the how at this point.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: He just get the pull the switch.

Or take the shot, release the trap door, stick the needle in, whatever. Don't really care about the how at this point.


Should get to, not "just"
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!


If we're going to use the fact that he was hurt trying to protect America and therefore not worthy then we should stop awarding Purple Hearts while we're at it.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hE's pOlItIcIZinG hIs jOB!!!  aLL liVEs mAtTeR!!!
 
redbucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy for president, 2032 (after Harris's serving term. Sorry Joe I'm just being realistic, thank you for your service).
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!


user name checks out

/at least the "punk" part of it...
 
redbucket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

redbucket: This guy for president, 2032 (after Harris's serving term. Sorry Joe I'm just being realistic, thank you for your service).


Second term. Damnit.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everyone should enjoy beating Nazis, it was a global pastime once, should be again
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shastacola: punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!

If we're going to use the fact that he was hurt trying to protect America and therefore not worthy then we should stop awarding Purple Hearts while we're at it.


I wasn't saying he wasn't  brave or not deserving of praise, just saying he wasn't the one doing the crushing.
How the hell did he get stuck in the door anyway?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!

user name checks out

/at least the "punk" part of it...


Just saying if I was that guy stuck in a door during the protest and being stripped of all my weapons and protective gear, I would probably keep a low profile.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Astorix: The very idea that brlievers get ringside seats to revel in the burning and destruction of others is a sick idea.


Someone who enjoys watching Icky People burn in Hell belongs in Hell himself.
 
stevecore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That video of him terrified me. You could tell the guy seriously thought he might die at times just from the way he screams

/fark white nationalists
//fark Trump supporters
///fark TRUMP
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.


Those cops were bad, yes, but no one ever suggested that all cops are bad.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!


Always at least one asshole. Fark never disappoints.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This so-called "recipe for success" for putting down insurrections just didn't work for me. We were out of flash-bangs, so I substituted tear gas, which normally is fine, but this time it just overwhelmed the overall result. My officers don't like rubber bullets, so we used bean bags instead, which was fine, but they didn't pair very well with the pepper spray. ⭐⭐
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TheReject
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shastacola: punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!

If we're going to use the fact that he was hurt trying to protect America and therefore not worthy then we should stop awarding Purple Hearts while we're at it.


No, it's more that he didn't crush anything. The insurrection just kinda fizzled out when the occupiers realized there was a curfew and some riot gas.its more like "you got your ass kicked and the bad guys went home" instead of "I saved America"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.


Basically this. We are a society of hypocrites. We aren't actually against things like police brutality.... We just want a particular brand of police brutality.

Of course, this is just a cop taking a big game. He got stuck behind a door and beat up... So maybe this doesn't count.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: FlippityFlap: punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!

user name checks out

/at least the "punk" part of it...

Just saying if I was that guy stuck in a door during the protest and being stripped of all my weapons and protective gear, I would probably keep a low profile.


I like his moxie, and he was let down by his leadership, if you can call it that. Hell, he at least survived. Point taken though...sorry for being a jerk, it's early and I haven't had enough coffee......
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.

Those cops were bad, yes, but no one ever suggested that all cops are bad.


It's the first A in ACAB, a popular skinhead slogan sometimes tattooed on foreheads.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
wesmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's ironic because so many of the people attacking him were off-duty cops and military.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheReject: shastacola: punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!

If we're going to use the fact that he was hurt trying to protect America and therefore not worthy then we should stop awarding Purple Hearts while we're at it.

No, it's more that he didn't crush anything. The insurrection just kinda fizzled out when the occupiers realized there was a curfew and some riot gas.its more like "you got your ass kicked and the bad guys went home" instead of "I saved America"


Given the timeline we don't know that he didn't.  He stood.  That was enough in this case.  If he hadn't, we can't know for sure.  Maybe the insurrectionists caught a congress critter.  Maybe it went a whole lot worse.  Metaphorically he took a bullet for democracy, where in this case bullet=being nearly crushed to death.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.


No, depends on what the group wants.

One group is all about: "Stop shooting us when we're unarmed because the color of our skin isn't white."

The other one is: "Let's throw away the results of a democratic election and install our dictator because we want to create a Christian Theocracy that protects the wealthy people and allows us to shoot unarmed black people."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This so-called "recipe for success" for putting down insurrections just didn't work for me. We were out of flash-bangs, so I substituted tear gas, which normally is fine, but this time it just overwhelmed the overall result. My officers don't like rubber bullets, so we used bean bags instead, which was fine, but they didn't pair very well with the pepper spray. ⭐⭐


People laugh, but when this was all going down I didn't understand why the police weren't firing rubber rounds or bean bag rounds at these people.  I would think there is an armory in the Capitol complex that is stocked with these items.  Overall, many more of the terrorists should be at room temperature or in a hospital bed recovering from gunshot wounds courtesy of the Capitol police.

Would that have exacerbated the situation?  Difficult to tell; however, when the former Air Force woman was killed, they backed off with a quickness.  Those morons are shiat talking bullies who, once someone slaps them, quickly retreat to a safe space to cry.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shastacola: A real American hero.


ACAB
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.


Violent insurrection at the capital != Peaceful protesters marching for systemic change. But you knew that.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.

Those cops were bad, yes, but no one ever suggested that all cops are bad.


No one?   NO ONE??So what does ACAB mean then?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The Pope of Manwich Village: This so-called "recipe for success" for putting down insurrections just didn't work for me. We were out of flash-bangs, so I substituted tear gas, which normally is fine, but this time it just overwhelmed the overall result. My officers don't like rubber bullets, so we used bean bags instead, which was fine, but they didn't pair very well with the pepper spray. ⭐⭐

People laugh, but when this was all going down I didn't understand why the police weren't firing rubber rounds or bean bag rounds at these people.  I would think there is an armory in the Capitol complex that is stocked with these items.  Overall, many more of the terrorists should be at room temperature or in a hospital bed recovering from gunshot wounds courtesy of the Capitol police.

Would that have exacerbated the situation?  Difficult to tell; however, when the former Air Force woman was killed, they backed off with a quickness.  Those morons are shiat talking bullies who, once someone slaps them, quickly retreat to a safe space to cry.


Yeah, it was just a high-concept joke about how people don't follow recipes to the letter and then give them bad reviews on the Internet, not a call for the use of deadly force there, Police Inspector Harry Callahan.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No Conan quotes? Fark, I am disappoint. What is best in life?

"to crush the white supremacist mob, see it driven before you and hear the lamentations of its women"
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"If it wasn't my job, I'd have done that for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection ..."

Thank you, Daniel Hodges.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Astorix: The fallout continues. Apparently the My Pillow guy showed up with his blue print for how to stage a junta using martial law and was told by Trump lawyers to get the f out.

Jenna Ellis has been revealed to be a Christian supremacist. More fallout coming from that.

Basically it's being revealed that some of these people are motivated by bringing about the end times. They are obsessed by this suicidal devotion to death and destruction. I'm now convinced that Christianity and the other Abrahamic offshoot religions are the biggest form of emotional abuse that exists today.

The very idea that brlievers get ringside seats to revel in the burning and destruction of others is a sick idea.

The evangelicals have othered themselves into an unsustainable cul de sac. If indeed they hate others not like themselves then they hate 99% of humanity. That's not a movement. It's a cult.

The white supremacists and the Christian supremacists are motivated by desiring forced conversion, might makes right, conquest as a way to impose their will on others, ideological rigidity, an inability to share the planet with others and a longing for a yesteryear that just doesn't exist and tends to have moving goal posts. They're not sure what they really want, but by golly, YOU'RE not it.

It's a belief system that's withering and will continue to wither as the 21st century marches on.

Seeing Jenna Ellis thrown in prison and disbarred would be spectacular.


Popcorn futures!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Ice Cream Man: Chemlight Battery: reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.

Those cops were bad, yes, but no one ever suggested that all cops are bad.

No one?   NO ONE??So what does ACAB mean then?


It's just the name of my ACDC/ABBA mashup cover band.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x335]


Twitter comments like that are kinda funny, but I've started to shift in opinion that they play up the minute details instead of the core issues.  Another version of that guy's tweet would be "President of the United States sent easily manipulated thugs to kill Vice President on advice of religious fundamentalist businessman"

It's funny because it's "the mypillow guy", but as the top poster in here pointed out, it's a violent religious fundamentalist cult that doesn't have a specific end plan other than "convert or die".  The GOP is roughly America's version of the Taliban, and under the Tea Party and now Trump we have a splinter group that has become American Isis.  Yeah, it's been a meme because their truck parades look the same, but it's sure seeming like it's the actual reality we're stuck with too.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!


Newton's Third Law
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Ice Cream Man: Chemlight Battery: reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.

Those cops were bad, yes, but no one ever suggested that all cops are bad.

No one?   NO ONE??So what does ACAB mean then?


The systemic issues that led to that are still in effect, and for the most part All of them are still standing aside or standing silent.  So you win.  We'll add an asterisk for those occasions when one does his job with dignity despite that.  ACAB*
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shastacola: A real American hero.


But not the Greatest...

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.

No, depends on what the group wants.

One group is all about: "Stop shooting us when we're unarmed because the color of our skin isn't white."

The other one is: "Let's throw away the results of a democratic election and install our dictator because we want to create a Christian Theocracy that protects the wealthy people and allows us to shoot unarmed black people."


That's not a fair assessment.

It should either be a.) We are protesting peacefully against police brutality towards blacks and b.) We are protesting peacefully to ensure accurate and fair elections, free from fraud

Or

A.) We are violently rioting and looting because we are angry and also, could use some new stuff and B.) We are violently storming a government building because we are mad
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So did Twitter suspend his account for glorifying violence?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: FlippityFlap: punkwrestler: Hate to be that guy, but isn't this cop confused about who got crushed and who did the crushing, mr stuck in a door man!

user name checks out

/at least the "punk" part of it...

Just saying if I was that guy stuck in a door during the protest and being stripped of all my weapons and protective gear, I would probably keep a low profile.


Yeah, and that guy who throws himself on a live grenade and saves his unit should probably be real embarrassed that the enemy threw it at them in the first place.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: The Ice Cream Man: Chemlight Battery: reprobate1125: Weren't we just protesting cops taking pleasure in crushing people?

I guess it depends on your skin color if this is ok. We're just a giant pendulum.

Those cops were bad, yes, but no one ever suggested that all cops are bad.

No one?   NO ONE??So what does ACAB mean then?

The systemic issues that led to that are still in effect, and for the most part All of them are still standing aside or standing silent.  So you win.  We'll add an asterisk for those occasions when one does his job with dignity despite that.  ACAB*


This is false. The systemic issues are not still in effect. I can tell because Netflix has a "Black Stories" category now. It was a long road to get here, but it was worth it in the end.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.