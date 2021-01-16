 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Secret documents reveal Brit and US spies hunted Nazi Hitler for ten years after WW2 over fake sightings in South America. Since this is the Sun, he's most likely still alive and living in North America   (thesun.ie) divider line
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
132 years old? Sure, sure he is.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Astorix: 132 years old? Sure, sure he is.


He may have had work done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same thing's going to happen with Trump.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
everyone knows he escaped in a UFO
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think he's in California.

abc.net.auView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Astorix: 132 years old? Sure, sure he is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: Same thing's going to happen with Trump.


Stuck in a Bunker, calling Blondie...err banshee lich conway over?  Cool needed a birfday boner.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably while hanging out with Elvis, Subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's... The pillow guy
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...and working for NASA.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's probably back home in Australia
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Secret documents reveal Brit and US spies hunted Nazi Hitler for ten years after WW2 over fake sightings in South America.

Hitler was a Nazi?!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: Same thing's going to happen with Trump.


Trump IS Agolf. Agolf Twittler. I read it on fark.com and it is true.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Und Becks: Secret documents reveal Brit and US spies hunted Nazi Hitler for ten years after WW2 over fake sightings in South America.

Hitler was a Nazi?!


Yes, but he was only following orders.
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's alive because people keep him alive
Twilight Zone end monologue from He's Alive
Youtube B3ID7k0_xn4
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stalin likely main source of many of those reports. Keeping CIA FBI out of his business.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: He's probably back home in Australia


Bullshiat, If he had been home in Australia he'd be killed by three snakes or a hawk that decided to pick up a snake and convert it into a missile.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
... I can tell by the pixel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm kinda burnt out on the world pretending guys like Hitler are inhuman megageniuses who have made pacts with literal Satan, signed in babies' blood, pledging to do six abominations before breakfast daily.

He was a regular guy if also a talented public speaker, and we hate that because we want to believe that kind of evil is out of reach of ordinary individuals, except for the part where if that kind of evil didn't resonate in the hearts of millions, he would've been just some dude yelling on the street.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As opposed to "Christian Democrat" or "Green Party" Hitler. Thanks for clearing that up, sub.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ha. We have our own Nazis now.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Simpson's Predicted Hitler being in Argentina
Youtube hke7xQFXa30
 
