(AP News)   Meet a woman in a Yahoo chat room, travel to Iran to see her. What could go wrong?   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Ruhollah Khomeini, Ali Khamenei, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Donald Trump, White House, Michael White, Supreme Leader of Iran, Assembly of Experts  
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't say I feel sorry for him
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something falawful?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Something falawful?


Oh shi'ite
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My big takeaway from this is: Yahoo still has chatrooms? And people actually use them?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No, it's bit an exaggeration, Iran's government is exactly as bad as the stories say. The people can be pretty good, but their government is abusive and hostile beyond even Trump's wet dreams.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: My big takeaway from this is: Yahoo still has chatrooms? And people actually use them?


Those Yahoo chat rooms were crazy back in the day lol.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yahoo chat room? Did this happen in 1996?
 
