(9News (Australia))   Unlucky: Man gets knocked out after mid-air skydiving collision. Lucky: He wakes up just in time to pull his chute before becoming one with the earth   (9news.com.au) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
skydiving is the greatest thing you will survive if you do
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
most skydivers have devices that will automatically release the Chute at certain altitudes because of situations like this
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should really clear those dangerous obstacles on the skydiving run. Asking for a lawsuit.
 
