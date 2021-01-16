 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Let's do online sign-ups for older people if they want their Covid-19 vaccine. What could possibly go wrong with that?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, Vaccine, Vaccination, Health care provider, Health care, senior citizens, health officials, Associated Press reporter Janie Har, older people  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 9:02 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am sure there will be no spoof sites out there for them to be scammed by too.

ChinaFluShot.com?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think my parents just put their name on an online waiting list yesterday.

Since I just turned 50 on Sunday, I'll wait a bit longer.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'murica has millions of non-violent people in prisons wasting away while millions of senior citizens need a helper in their life. just saying.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Next we get eighteen year olds to register via fax machines.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about you stop being crappy kids and maybe help mom and dad get signed up, okay?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since I live in Oregon, the online system isn't a problem ... there isn't one.  There will be, just in time for the 2023 flu pandemic. But will only work with IE on Win7 and it will collapse the day it's turned on.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Indiana's site was not set up to easily navigate, I had to sign my my mom and aunt up for them . If you know someone older that should have the shot ,please volunteer to help.It only took maybe 5 min to register, 5 min to get the shot, and then a 15 min reaction safety wait.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But this is an App!
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alphax: I think my parents just put their name on an online waiting list yesterday.

Since I just turned 50 on Sunday, I'll wait a bit longer.


Happy birthday. Mine's this week. I can wait too
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Howard Jones, who's 83

Man, I guess the 80's were a long, long time ago.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe interface with some local senior citizen organizations. They're in the phone book.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a codger. I signed up online last week, and got my first shot a few days ago. Our town seems to have done a good job.
They also have a telephone hot line for people without internet access.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: I'm a codger. I signed up online last week, and got my first shot a few days ago. Our town seems to have done a good job.
They also have a telephone hot line for people without internet access.


You could at least give out the number:
Pennsylvania 6 - 5000
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm in my 70s and I successfully signed up. But I am in New Jersey, which means that I will get be getting my shot right after I die of old age. My friends can take my coffin down to the place and get me jabbed up right before they put me in the ground. Bureaucracy... What can't it do?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have no idea what my county is doing once we're out of phase 1a.  I DO know I'll probably want to take a mental health day or three, since we'll supposedly be giving shots by appointment only, and it has to be booked on out website the day before after 7pm.  I'm sure the old farts without computers will just love that.
 
phenn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Intentional?

My mother is 80 and has no problems with stuff like this. She's been online since 95 or 96.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
nothing can possibli go wrong
Youtube 7trn91xkJ0w
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

andyourdog2: If you know someone older that should have the shot ,please volunteer to help


And if you know elderly Trump voters, relax. It's Saturday. Watch cartoons or something.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shut the internet down two minutes before signup goes live. Solves  the problem.

Soylent Green.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
shiat, I pressed fast forward instead of play.  Anyone got a pencil?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Give a 12 year old kid this set up, and tell them to get on the internet.

It's like that, making old people use a website to sign up for inoculations.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a healthy 30-something year old in Florida, I consider the vaccine more of a theoretical possibility rather than an imminent reality.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phenn: Intentional?

My mother is 80 and has no problems with stuff like this. She's been online since 95 or 96.


She's the exception, not the rule.
 
millia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here in my county in Georgia, they have both. And the phones melted down. System crashed. So...
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last week, I had to go to the doctor's office for tests. There were three women in the office raising hell. They looked like they were in their 40's or  50's. There's no way any of the three were senior citizens. They were yelling at staff when I entered because they had information that this location had vaccines, but they couldn't get vaccines. I suspect the three weren't eligible anyway (unless you factor in obesity), but the location also didn't have vaccines for whatever reason. When I was called to the back, they were still loudly complaining and demanding that they have access to the vaccine. After meeting with the doctor, while walking to the phlebotomists' room, I overheard someone say "We finally called security. They just wouldn't leave."

I think that doctors' office should have been required to take down the names and contact information of those women. Then it should have been compiled with other such names from other medical providers creating a list for the widest possible distribution. Then, everyone on that list should have to wait until everyone else in America, who doesn't refuse vaccination, has been vaccinated before receiving their vaccination.

Those women were just so incredibly selfish. There is a limited supply of vaccine. Health workers must have it first for the same reason that parents must put on their oxygen mask first in an airplane. Then, those in the highest risk categories, like the elderly, must be allowed the vaccine before those of us who are comparatively young and healthy.

I just don't understand people sometimes.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Those women were just so incredibly selfish.


Crisis always shows true character.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 'murica has millions of non-violent people in prisons wasting away while millions of senior citizens need a helper in their life. just saying.


Sounds like a perfect business opportunity
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.