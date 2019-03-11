 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Old and stale : the earth is flat. New hotness : Qanon clock
    Stupid, shot  
1683 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 8:32 PM



‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The picture in that tweet looks like a pack of the birth control pills parler dude's mom should have been taking.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ken S.: Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]


That's a woman?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff:

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?


She was in the matrix.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

imauniter:

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?

She was in the matrix.


I googled her to see if that was true and found out she is 8 days younger than me. That's a rough almost 46.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where is that old time cube picture when you need it
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This should be used as a Rorschach test. If this makes sense to you, you need to check yourself into the nearest mental health facility and get on heavy medication.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: imauniter: Harry Wagstaff: Ken S.: Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?

She was in the matrix.

I googled her to see if that was true and found out she is 8 days younger than me. That's a rough almost 46.


I just turned 50 and I'm less shopworn

I'm a better looking woman too
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so, there are people that can understand this perfectly and yet math and algebra were a mystery to them in school.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it's half past stupid.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITS JUST THAT SIMPLE
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously we just need to study it out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: imauniter: Harry Wagstaff: Ken S.: Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?

She was in the matrix.

I googled her to see if that was true and found out she is 8 days younger than me. That's a rough almost 46.


Well let's see how good you look in drag.

Pics in DM plz
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think the Mayans were right and 2012 was the end of the world.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: so, there are people that can understand this perfectly and yet math and algebra were a mystery to them in school.


If you can do Algebra, you're probably smart enough to lure these idiots down any path you choose.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have no idea what Qanon is or, where they get their information from. Probably Russia.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: so, there are people that can understand this perfectly and yet math and algebra were a mystery to them in school.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: I'm beginning to think the Mayans were right and 2012 was the end of the world.


Or at least reset the epoch for Eternal September.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers, you're not making me think you're less nutty than Timecube Guy.

And yes, when you people welcomed the Q nutters with open arms they became forever yours.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 773x531]


GRRRRRRRRR! After I spent time finding it. lol
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QAnon clock, who wants it
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a huh big enough.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: I still have no idea what Qanon is or, where they get their information from. Probably Russia.


They get it from each other. As long as your conspiracy theory targets "the left" or anyone who can be sympathetic to them, it will be accepted, no matter how absurd.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Constructing post hoc 'explanations' is what conspiracy nutters do best.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: I'm beginning to think the Mayans were right and 2012 was the end of the world.


It was a typo, they meant 2021.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: They get it from each other. As long as your conspiracy theory targets "the left" or anyone who can be sympathetic to them, it will be accepted, no matter how absurd.

They get it from each other. As long as your conspiracy theory targets "the left" or anyone who can be sympathetic to them, it will be accepted, no matter how absurd.


But, and I'm being serious, is it the case that no one knows who, specifically, started and continues creating this Q bullshiat? I mean, SOME onr is behind it. Who? And if it is known, why hasn't that person been outed yet?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Tyrone Slothrop: the unabomber was right: I still have no idea what Qanon is or, where they get their information from. Probably Russia.

They get it from each other. As long as your conspiracy theory targets "the left" or anyone who can be sympathetic to them, it will be accepted, no matter how absurd.

But, and I'm being serious, is it the case that no one knows who, specifically, started and continues creating this Q bullshiat? I mean, SOME onr is behind it. Who? And if it is known, why hasn't that person been outed yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: If you can do Algebra, you're probably smart enough to lure these idiots down any path you choose.

If you can do Algebra, you're probably smart enough to lure these idiots down any path you choose.


*whistles innocently*
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone really know what time it is?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Does anyone really know what time it is?


Tool Time!
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: imauniter: Harry Wagstaff: Ken S.: Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?

She was in the matrix.

I googled her to see if that was true and found out she is 8 days younger than me. That's a rough almost 46.


Ditto. Turns out she's enough of a farkwit that even UKIP rejected her applications. Plural. She got rejected more than once.

I have trouble fathoming how horrible someone has to be for that.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Does anyone really know what time it is?


Does anybody really care?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Ken S.: Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?


That's a rough 25.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Interesting take on QAnon
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's special about December 21?
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's an explanation! dumbest numerology eber
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My college boyfriend's wife is nutters, but I peek at her FB page just for lulz. She's a low key Q person, a chubby Indiana housewife in her 60s who's likely never left the state, but stubborn as hell about all the right wing things. Anyway her latest post is about "angel numbers" which is some numerology bullshiat, and Q people really dig this. They read "signals" into these numbers. That's what this stupid Q clock is likely about.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: Here's an explanation! dumbest numerology eber


Oh and ha, the latest number dumb Indiana ex's wife was touting was 11:11.  So this is where she got it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: They get it from each other. As long as your conspiracy theory targets "the left" or anyone who can be sympathetic to them, it will be accepted, no matter how absurd.

They get it from each other. As long as your conspiracy theory targets "the left" or anyone who can be sympathetic to them, it will be accepted, no matter how absurd.


"There is no nonsense so gross that society will not, at some time, make a doctrine of it and defend it with every weapon of communal stupidity."  ~  Robertson Davies
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Tool Time!

Tool Time!


Duh.  It's Howdy Doody time.
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: imauniter: Harry Wagstaff: Ken S.: Look, it's a Q Q Clock.

(Stolen from twitter)
[Fark user image image 425x555]

That's a woman?

She was in the matrix.

I googled her to see if that was true and found out she is 8 days younger than me. That's a rough almost 46.


Problematic people age poorly.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I knew this thread would summon the ball-earthers.
 
Xetal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so, there are people that can understand this perfectly and yet math and algebra were a mystery to them in school.


Algebra?!

I told that teachin' lady that I ain't learnin' no Arab math!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: QAnon clock, who wants it


Outta respect for the way you handle your rig
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 773x531]


So Q worships the Borg cube?
And we're the demonic cabal.

//back to my demonic medium roast coffee & walking my demon dog.
//I did apply Demon Wax to my skis last night
 
