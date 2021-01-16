 Skip to content
(ABC News)   TikTok's latest makeup trend is...to try look like subby?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Circle, skincare engineer Megha Singh, dark circles, lots of interesting beauty hacks, Sara Carstens, content creators, short clip, interesting start  
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First sea shanties, now they want to look like Jack Sparrow?
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My circles come naturally and are emphasized by how sunken my eyes are into my skull.  Why are people trying to duplicate such a look?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll like this soon enough.  Time flies.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PaulRB: You'll look like this soon enough.  Time flies.


FTFM
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Needs more fake blood.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trend coming from a trailer park near you...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not Just Older, But Cooler Too
Youtube mrMXBzTjHs4
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do they call it The Del Toro?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the "I get smacked around by my boyfriend" look.

/give it time
 
apathy2673
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Kids these days."
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I KNEW I was ahead of the times!
 
