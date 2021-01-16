 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   ♫ Take me home / country roads / to the place / that gives the shots / West Virginia / wait, for real? ♫   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Healthcare, Nursing home, U.S. state, Activities of daily living, Home care, Health care, Care of residents, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services  
•       •       •

910 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jan 2021 at 11:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's easy when there's only eight families making up the state's population.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're not, are they? We established that when they compared WV's numbers to California's and they were going with a per-capita metric, not the actual rate of actually delivering actual vaccines to actual people.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helps when a good chunk of your population works in healthcare/assisted living.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks subby.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comparing the 'percent of distributed dosages' has to be the most meaningless metric I can imagine.

I have distributed every single vaccine dose I received.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had this thread yesterday
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time ND is the best (or the worst) at anything, you should probably review your methodologies.

If there's one thing you can be sure of, it's our overwhelmingly consistent mediocrity
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having said that West Virginia is doing very well.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, well the Eat'n Park in Weirton, WV gave me the shiats.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: But they're not, are they? We established that when they compared WV's numbers to California's and they were going with a per-capita metric, not the actual rate of actually delivering actual vaccines to actual people.


Um, per capita is exactly the correct metric, unless you assume WV and CA have exactly the same number of health care providers giving out the vaccines.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel like I've read that WV has extremely high vaccination rates on the whole.

I could check but.....
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ieerto: Oh yeah, well the Eat'n Park in Weirton, WV gave me the shiats.


Weirton. Home of Weir High.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: But they're not, are they? We established that when they compared WV's numbers to California's and they were going with a per-capita metric, not the actual rate of actually delivering actual vaccines to actual people.


Per-capita is how you measure deliveries to actual people.

This article is about the percentage of received vaccine shipments which have been delivered. That could be misleading if some states got bigger shipments (relative to their population) than others. Or it could indicate that some states are competent while others need to get their shiat together. TFA suggests the 2nd option. Also, ETTD.

"The biggest thing that we've done is backed away from the (federal) standardized program," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice told CNN.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Well it's easy when there's only eight families making up the state's population.


Oh shut up.

You have no idea of the logistical challenges that exist in WV. We have like 5 roads in the whole state and no public transportation. And we have people who live in hollers that the sun only reaches for an hour per day.

But feel free to keep up the "jokes" about something deadly serious.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jmr61: bluorangefyre: Well it's easy when there's only eight families making up the state's population.

Oh shut up.

You have no idea of the logistical challenges that exist in WV. We have like 5 roads in the whole state and no public transportation. And we have people who live in hollers that the sun only reaches for an hour per day.

But feel free to keep up the "jokes" about something deadly serious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jmr61: bluorangefyre: Well it's easy when there's only eight families making up the state's population.

Oh shut up.

You have no idea of the logistical challenges that exist in WV. We have like 5 roads in the whole state and no public transportation. And we have people who live in hollers that the sun only reaches for an hour per day.

But feel free to keep up the "jokes" about something deadly serious.


Honestly.. Congrats on having a state government that functions (at least better than my PA).  WV gets a ton of flak.  But obviously the remainder of the country has something to learn from you.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ieerto: Oh yeah, well the Eat'n Park in Weirton, WV gave me the shiats.


You ate too much, and parked too long.
 
nucal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should be distributing vaccines first come first served. Clearly most states lack the ability to manage anything complex or with nuance.

Ivo Shandor:

"The biggest thing that we've done is backed away from the (federal) standardized program," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice told CNN.

Also this ^
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

H31N0US: We had this thread yesterday


We'll have it again tomorrow or maybe later today. And like it!
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It helps that wv has basically one health system for a majority of the state. The university now either owns or had management agreements with a majority of the hospitals in the state. WVU hospitals was very proactive and actually bought several new deep freezers for the Pfizer vaccine last spring and placed them out in the community hospitals. It is a bit funny how they are storing the extra ice for the coolers for what I presume are the moderna vaccines. The national guard plopped this outside the entrance of my office building.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: It helps that wv has basically one health system for a majority of the state. The university now either owns or had management agreements with a majority of the hospitals in the state. WVU hospitals was very proactive and actually bought several new deep freezers for the Pfizer vaccine last spring and placed them out in the community hospitals. It is a bit funny how they are storing the extra ice for the coolers for what I presume are the moderna vaccines. The national guard plopped this outside the entrance of my office building.[Fark user image image 425x566]


Makes sense. South Dakota has basically two healthcare providers, at least on the east side of the state (I think there is a third out west). That has helped make the distribution easier. Plus, we have a large amount of healthcare workers compared to overall population, so vaccinating healthcare workers makes us look good in total.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ieerto: Oh yeah, well the Eat'n Park in Weirton, WV gave me the shiats.


You didn't park first, did you? Rookie mistake.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dafatone: The_Homeless_Guy: It helps that wv has basically one health system for a majority of the state. The university now either owns or had management agreements with a majority of the hospitals in the state. WVU hospitals was very proactive and actually bought several new deep freezers for the Pfizer vaccine last spring and placed them out in the community hospitals. It is a bit funny how they are storing the extra ice for the coolers for what I presume are the moderna vaccines. The national guard plopped this outside the entrance of my office building.[Fark user image image 425x566]

Makes sense. South Dakota has basically two healthcare providers, at least on the east side of the state (I think there is a third out west). That has helped make the distribution easier. Plus, we have a large amount of healthcare workers compared to overall population, so vaccinating healthcare workers makes us look good in total.


Yes wvu medicine is west virginias largest employer. Thus lots of the population has been vaccinated as employees.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.