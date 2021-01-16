 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   FBI arrests man seen smoking cigar during Capitol siege. BRILLIANT   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BRILLIANT headline is BRILLIANT
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"


Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Then it couldn't happen to a more deserving guy!
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And the can charge him with smoking less than 12 feet from a building too.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me guess. Just like the rest he "just got caught up in the moment"
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eagerly awaiting the additional charges for these people, the ones that carry the life in prison sentence. It appears there's enough evidence in this article for conspiracy to commit murder, at least.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any relation to Chaz the Spaz?

/Asking for Todd & Lisa
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so he popped the victory cigar during the siege and jinxed the whole thing?

Victory cigars are for when you actually win, at the end, when it is over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Eagerly awaiting the additional charges for these people, the ones that carry the life in prison sentence. It appears there's enough evidence in this article for conspiracy to commit murder, at least.


That is going to take some time.  The core of them will be conspiracy charges which will link people together and add time to the charges.  The conspiracy stuff takes time and it is hard to wire tap people who are in jail.  I'm guessing there is going to a very wide investigation and it could be months before most of the charges are issued. There is also a grand jury that has to bring more serious charges and they don't meet so often in some places.  They also have a massive amount of data and video to review but they also want rock solid cases.  They don't want the defense lawyers saying "my client just wondered in" and getting away with it.  They are also going to be trying these cases in hard red areas with juries that will be a problem.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so he popped the victory cigar during the siege and jinxed the whole thing?

Victory cigars are for when you actually win, at the end, when it is over.

[Fark user image image 322x200]


He's used to things being over seconds after he gets in.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: And the can charge him with smoking less than 12 feet from a building too.


They can get him for smoking inside the building!
 
squidloe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everyday these assholes are being hunted down and arrested.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As he was being arrested he was quoted as saying "Ain't no such thing as a sanity clause"
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Hyjamon: so he popped the victory cigar during the siege and jinxed the whole thing?

Victory cigars are for when you actually win, at the end, when it is over.

[Fark user image image 322x200]

He's used to things being over seconds after he gets in.


Pocket pussies are his favorite thing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"


Is this Spazzo?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blender61: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.


I should have read one more comment.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently he believed that several members of Congress are actually alien shapeshifters or something.

According to the latest QAnon conspiracy theory, this alien species consumes people and them imitates those people perfectly.   And get this - apparently it is basically a bunch of quasi-sentient micro organisms, so even just a little particle of it getting into someones food or drink can "infect" them and turn them into one of those creatures.  Apparently the only way to kill them is with fire, ergo the molotovs and the cigar to light them with.

Man, what a nutter.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love it when a plan falls apart.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
it saddens me that there was potential for a 'murican Bastille Day and all we got was kids in a candy store. there are buildings filled with people in WashDC that make your life hell and their could have been permanent change made. and here you are, gladly licking the boots of those who would hold you in a headlock until you're dead and think nothing of it while they ate a warm supper that night.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, are you suggesting that filming yourself committing crimes is a bad idea, subby?
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it saddens me that there was potential for a 'murican Bastille Day and all we got was kids in a candy store. there are buildings filled with people in WashDC that make your life hell and their could have been permanent change made. and here you are, gladly licking the boots of those who would hold you in a headlock until you're dead and think nothing of it while they ate a warm supper that night.


If this mob wanted a permanent change made, they would have rushed the stage as soon as Trump came on.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These jackwads should be strung up by Valentine's day.

They attacked us sure as 9/11.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder if he realized he just emulated African American actor Will Smith with the "Victory smoke" comment.
Who said Nazis weren't progressive enough?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, do all retired marines think Rambo was a documentary?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Is this Spazzo?


Yep.  Vice got it right.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"


Spaz
Youtube 6tfLWVqZ2I8
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blender61: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.


PB?
Serious question.
 
cltbuilder
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Firthoffourth: blender61: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.

PB?
Serious question.


Proud Boys
 
mchaboud
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Firthoffourth: blender61: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.

PB?
Serious question.


Proud Boyz, probably.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Is this Spazzo?

Yep.  Vice got it right.


Reading the vice article now.

He never deployed, nor did he receive any personal medals.

Of course he didn't and he didn't.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Firthoffourth: blender61: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.

PB?
Serious question.


Peanut butter.

Duh!
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it saddens me that there was potential for a 'murican Bastille Day and all we got was kids in a candy store. there are buildings filled with people in WashDC that make your life hell and their could have been permanent change made. and here you are, gladly licking the boots of those who would hold you in a headlock until you're dead and think nothing of it while they ate a warm supper that night.


It's almost like America isn't that bad and...

NephilimNexus: ...Apparently he believed that several members of Congress are actually alien shapeshifters or something.

According to the latest QAnon conspiracy theory, this alien species consumes people and them imitates those people perfectly.   And get this - apparently it is basically a bunch of quasi-sentient micro organisms, so even just a little particle of it getting into someones food or drink can "infect" them and turn them into one of those creatures.  Apparently the only way to kill them is with fire, ergo the molotovs and the cigar to light them with.

People taking a stand for radical change are bat guano crazy.

But then again, I haven't be limiting my drinking to rain water and grain alcohol, my quasi-sentient microorganisms might have the upper hand.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Is this Spazzo?

Yep.  Vice got it right.

Reading the vice article now.

He never deployed, nor did he receive any personal medals.

Of course he didn't and he didn't.


They originally identified him 4 days ago.   The FBI must have sniffed around his friends until one named him.  They might have sent a honey pot knowing he'd brag.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 434x322]

Apparently he believed that several members of Congress are actually alien shapeshifters or something.

According to the latest QAnon conspiracy theory, this alien species consumes people and them imitates those people perfectly.   And get this - apparently it is basically a bunch of quasi-sentient micro organisms, so even just a little particle of it getting into someones food or drink can "infect" them and turn them into one of those creatures.  Apparently the only way to kill them is with fire, ergo the molotovs and the cigar to light them with.

Man, what a nutter.


I never thought something could make Scientology look rational before reading that.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Firthoffourth: blender61: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: The FBI confirmed Pezzola's identify with the help of a witness, who said that he or she knew Pezzola as "Spaz"

Believe it or not, that is the biggest part of this story and it was completely glossed over.

The FBI Has been trying to find out "Spaz"'s really identity for a while and up until now have gotten nowhere.
So this is actually big news and a really good score for the Feds.
All his gear will tie him to not only the capital insurrection but other crimes as well. His devices will be seized and sifted through and will yield up all kinds of goodies.

Spaz is a very prominent figure and main player in the PB. He is always in the thick of the latest shart they are stirring up.

PB?
Serious question.

Peanut butter.

Duh!


PB&J

Proud Boyz and Jerkoffs
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

squidloe: Everyday these assholes are being hunted down and arrested.


And the talking heads on AM radio are saying, 'see we told you the real authoritarians are the communists and socialists on the left.  Antifa types are the scum of the earth, blah, blah, blah.'  They are doing their level best to terrify their listeners and unfortunately, it's working.  I've got too many people around me that are suddenly convinced that AOC is coming to their house today or tomorrow to imprison them for not voting for her and Bernie.

Trying to talk them off the ledge by reminding them they haven't been to DC in the last 20 years means nothing, because whoever is the host of the moment is telling them 'the real truth.'
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The evil cancer of hate ages you. Look at the condition of these farking lunatics. All of them look at least a decade older than their age.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
inofftheghost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

He looked a lot like Che Guevara, drove a Kia Elan
Nursed his gun in quiet web boards, such a gullible man
The only survivor of the QNational People's Gang
Panic in Rochester, FBI asked for an autograph
He wanted to stay home, I wish someone would Parler
Panic in Rochester
 
