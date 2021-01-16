 Skip to content
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah its way too late for that Dr Frankenstein.  Your monster made the mob, your monster controls the mob, your monster will leave your party with his mob of deplorables in toe.  Congrats, you've distilled the scariest and most dangerous voting block in american history and handed the keys to your monster.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "He set us back like 10 years," the editor, Frances Martel, wrote in the messages.

You mean back to that terribly dark period of time in Breitbart's history when Andrew Breitbart was still alive?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: FTA: "He set us back like 10 years," the editor, Frances Martel, wrote in the messages.

You mean back to that terribly dark period of time in Breitbart's history when Andrew Breitbart was still alive?


For the longest time, I thought his name was Brett Bart.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Authoritarian submissives turn against their previous leader as soon as he has no more power?

Shocked!
 
Corvus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We warned you he was a crapy con man. That made you cling on him more to "own the libs".

Fark you all.
 
DVD [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not going over to Breathbarf to look.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow usually they fight each other when they run out of "those people" to fight.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The circus has become a clownshow!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This story is so biatchy and meaningless, surely it should have been exclusive to the Poltab
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's nobody dumber than the conservatives who think they are puppet masters leading the conservative movement. No one. These dummies created Trumpism entirely through their own incompetence and now they think if they just keep using the same tactics they will turn the party around. Even the average Qanon supporting terrorist is smarter and has a better grasp of reality than anyone who works for Breitbart.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Authoritarian submissives turn against their previous leader as soon as he has no more power?

Shocked!


Given what I know about your posts you are proudly not turning on tRump? You see weasel words matter.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: This story is so biatchy and meaningless, surely it should have been exclusive to the Poltab


Lol, it is on the main tab?

Someone summon a moderator.

"I would like to share an opinion about deleted comments and not use the Fark back channel."
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Trump explicitly asked people to be peaceful and respectful yesterday, and then almost immediately called for the violence to stop," wrote Breitbart columnist, John Nolte, according to The Daily Beast. He also said the mob "clearly" was "99% peaceful."
"I mean, violence is bad but this was nothing compared to Antifa rioting over the summer," another reporter, Kristina Wong, wrote.

Holy crap. They actually believe this garbage.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I mean, violence is bad but this was nothing compared to Antifa rioting over the summer," another reporter, Kristina Wong, wrote.

Remind me again how many people "Antifa" killed in the "Antifa" riots.

/hell, the white supremacists even got a couple frags in those riots
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: "Trump explicitly asked people to be peaceful and respectful yesterday, and then almost immediately called for the violence to stop," wrote Breitbart columnist, John Nolte, according to The Daily Beast. He also said the mob "clearly" was "99% peaceful."
"I mean, violence is bad but this was nothing compared to Antifa rioting over the summer," another reporter, Kristina Wong, wrote.

Holy crap. They actually believe this garbage.


These morons are seriously deluded.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: "Trump explicitly asked people to be peaceful and respectful yesterday, and then almost immediately called for the violence to stop," wrote Breitbart columnist, John Nolte, according to The Daily Beast. He also said the mob "clearly" was "99% peaceful."
"I mean, violence is bad but this was nothing compared to Antifa rioting over the summer," another reporter, Kristina Wong, wrote.

Holy crap. They actually believe this garbage.


When your Faith is the most important thing in your life, you don't need evidence abut matters of faith
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: FleshMonkey: Authoritarian submissives turn against their previous leader as soon as he has no more power?

Shocked!

Given what I know about your posts you are proudly not turning on tRump? You see weasel words matter.


Sure you got the right guy?

My current schtick is calling for the entire Republican party to be ground to dust in a Cold Civil War that I will fight until my death while doing my best to ensure the next generations do the same. I am pleased for the existence of Trump since it exposed the rotting evil heart of middle America to so many more people and hopefully they to come to know this evil needs to be crushed. I regularly post the link to The Authoritarians and try to get people to read it.  Every thread on a Turning Point USA article is an excuse to post their symbol turned into a swastika to show what I think about their organization.

But you know, kinda similar to being a Trump supporter. I see how you got confused.
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Well, if all this friendliness spread about Mordor, Mister Frodo, our job would be half-done."
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
they should change the name of their blog to Cocaine induced heart attack. That better pays tribute to their founder.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Racism is a right wing populists value? Who knew?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FleshMonkey: Serious Post on Serious Thread: FleshMonkey: Authoritarian submissives turn against their previous leader as soon as he has no more power?

Shocked!

Given what I know about your posts you are proudly not turning on tRump? You see weasel words matter.

Sure you got the right guy?

My current schtick is calling for the entire Republican party to be ground to dust in a Cold Civil War that I will fight until my death while doing my best to ensure the next generations do the same. I am pleased for the existence of Trump since it exposed the rotting evil heart of middle America to so many more people and hopefully they to come to know this evil needs to be crushed. I regularly post the link to The Authoritarians and try to get people to read it.  Every thread on a Turning Point USA article is an excuse to post their symbol turned into a swastika to show what I think about their organization.

But you know, kinda similar to being a Trump supporter. I see how you got confused.


Ok. You had me up until the last paragraph. And the previous one was way too long.

So I'll end my post better than you. Yours is petulant mine conciliatory.

Fair thee well
 
