Why free-speech platforms always end up moderating content
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Effective moderation at scale is impossible" -- some tech publication whose name I forgot
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reported
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.

\something the ACLU would be wise to learn.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because as we've seen time and again, any unmoderated website rapidly turns into an infinite generator of child pornography and Nazi propaganda
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because there are certain pictures of Drew he doesn't want us to see.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the first amendment doesn't apply to private businesses? That is a fact that RWNJs never seem to grasp.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Because the first amendment doesn't apply to private businesses? That is a fact that RWNJs never seem to grasp.


That would be why.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size



/oblig
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUKE SUCKS
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because spamming shiat is easier than opposing it on a user level. And it's less profitable to run a platform that is known to be full of shiat.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.



Nazis should have the right to free speech, but they don't have the right to someone else's platform.

If I own a publication or a media platform and I don't want to allow you to express my opinions, that's my right.

If you want your own platform, do it yourself but you'll find as others have that the money for that sort of thing can dry up pretty quickly when you start talking about domestic terror or genocide.

That's how freedom of speech is supposed to work.  You're free to speak but I don't have to listen and I don't have to broadcast your message.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dickbutt
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ever said these were "free speech platforms"? Is that in the Constitution? Did the framers say you had an unalienable right to use something I created? If that's the case, my boyfriend and I would like you to make us our wedding cake now.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig


Anonymity is no longer part of the equation, we've seen Facebook disprove that
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been coming a long time.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the same reason that virtually every democracy has some definition of restricted/prohibited "hate-speech"?
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig


Also oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Delta1212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig


Turns out it's only slightly this and more so the case that there are actually tons of farkwads out there and giving everyone in the world a platform to share their opinions 24/7 just made those people more visible. It just happened that most early platforms on the Internet were anonymous, but the root problem wasn't the anonymity. That was mostly a coincidence.

Exhibit A: Facebook
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Who ever said these were "free speech platforms"? Is that in the Constitution? Did the framers say you had an unalienable right to use something I created? If that's the case, my boyfriend and I would like you to make us our wedding cake now.


Twitter definitely referred to itself like that, was referenced in the article. I'd wager some of the others did, too. They all eventually realize that that stance is not sustainable to, as referenced in the article.

If only there was something you could have read that could have answered your well thought out questions without you having to go through the trouble of asking them here.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.

\something the ACLU would be wise to learn.


And neither should you, yet here we are.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.


Nazis should have the right to free speech, but they don't have the right to someone else's platform.

If I own a publication or a media platform and I don't want to allow you to express my opinions, that's my right.

If you want your own platform, do it yourself but you'll find as others have that the money for that sort of thing can dry up pretty quickly when you start talking about domestic terror or genocide.

That's how freedom of speech is supposed to work.  You're free to speak but I don't have to listen and I don't have to broadcast your message.


I think we need to rethink free speech.

If a person's platform is: i want to exterminate all X people.  Perhaps they need to be censored.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Effective moderation at scale is impossible" -- some tech publication whose name I forgot


I wonder if you could treat it like a "sin tax" - similar to how tobacco taxes fund anti-smoking programmes, you basically make people pay for anything which they post that gets moderated. The more moderation required, the more of a staff you can pay to execute it, and as the community polices itself, the less posts are deleted and the less staff you dedicate. Ultimately it should be profit-neutral for a platform.

Of course, you would need some kind of mechanism to get people's credit card information as a precondition to them posting. Some kind of special club could work, which gives people access for just a few dollars a month...Some kind of "Total" version of the free website...Hmm...Wait a minute! ++++++CARRIER LOST++++
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gee, all those punchy slogans such as:

"I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." (falsely attributed to Voltaire)

whereas, in the end the *only* one that is actually true, EVER, is: "Free Speech for me, but not for thee."
 
40 degree day
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.


Nazis should have the right to free speech, but they don't have the right to someone else's platform.

If I own a publication or a media platform and I don't want to allow you to express my opinions, that's my right.

If you want your own platform, do it yourself but you'll find as others have that the money for that sort of thing can dry up pretty quickly when you start talking about domestic terror or genocide.

That's how freedom of speech is supposed to work.  You're free to speak but I don't have to listen and I don't have to broadcast your message.


I was with you until about 4 years ago, but I'm coming around to the idea that some kinds of speech are inherently too dangerous when given the anonymity and large audience provided by the internet. I'd like to learn more about how well Germany manages to maintain most freedom of speech while keeping some topics off limit.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.

\something the ACLU would be wise to learn.

And neither should you, yet here we are.


You're both wrong.

Nazis should be given free speech. Everyone should be given free speech, as far as content goes.

However, time/place/manner have always been subject to strict-scrutiny controls, and they should continue to be. If you're so off the rails that you can't obey the TOS of the platform, then you get booted off, and rightly so.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Gee, all those punchy slogans such as:

"I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." (falsely attributed to Voltaire)

whereas, in the end the *only* one that is actually true, EVER, is: "Free Speech for me, but not for thee."


I'd gladly settle for "Don't be an asshole."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Because the first amendment doesn't apply to private businesses? That is a fact that RWNJs never seem to grasp.


You libs are a hoot.

You hate large corporations except when they are able to engage in activities that government isn't allowed to, such as reducing the ability of people to express their views, punishing people for activity outside of the workplace or spying on you.

I mean, that doesn't apply when they commit the horrible evil of not wanting to pay for birth control, of course.

Scratch a lib, and there's an autocrat underneath who believes they can run fast enough to stay ahead of the monster they want to embrace.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Because spamming shiat is easier than opposing it on a user level. And it's less profitable to run a platform that is known to be full of shiat.


Which is why some people have to pay $10/month to prop this place up.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because "free speech" drives growth until a lack of moderation hurts stability or repulses advertisers.

/Dnrtfa
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.


Nazis should have the right to free speech, but they don't have the right to someone else's platform.

If I own a publication or a media platform and I don't want to allow you to express my opinions, that's my right.

If you want your own platform, do it yourself but you'll find as others have that the money for that sort of thing can dry up pretty quickly when you start talking about domestic terror or genocide.

That's how freedom of speech is supposed to work.  You're free to speak but I don't have to listen and I don't have to broadcast your message.


As long as we remove content based legal protections for site hosts, that's fine.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nick Nostril: Because the first amendment doesn't apply to private businesses? That is a fact that RWNJs never seem to grasp.

You libs are a hoot.

You hate large corporations except when they are able to engage in activities that government isn't allowed to, such as reducing the ability of people to express their views, punishing people for activity outside of the workplace or spying on you.

I mean, that doesn't apply when they commit the horrible evil of not wanting to pay for birth control, of course.

Scratch a lib, and there's an autocrat underneath who believes they can run fast enough to stay ahead of the monster they want to embrace.


And you cons are a hoot, every time you demonstrate a complete lack of critical thinking skills.

Understanding how the rules work does not equal "loving the monster" as you seem to think. It's just a fact that private companies don't have to obey the same restrictions as the government.

You cons are the ones who supposedly love Big Business and hate Big Government, yet you're always the ones who can't understand why Big Business isn't Big Government with dividends.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poop.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Delta1212: FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig

Turns out it's only slightly this and more so the case that there are actually tons of farkwads out there and giving everyone in the world a platform to share their opinions 24/7 just made those people more visible. It just happened that most early platforms on the Internet were anonymous, but the root problem wasn't the anonymity. That was mostly a coincidence.

Exhibit A: Facebook


I'm torn between "people have gotten dumber in the last century" and "the internet amplified the dumb people's voices". Could be both I guess.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nick Nostril: Because the first amendment doesn't apply to private businesses? That is a fact that RWNJs never seem to grasp.

You libs are a hoot.

You hate large corporations except when they are able to engage in activities that government isn't allowed to, such as reducing the ability of people to express their views, punishing people for activity outside of the workplace or spying on you.

I mean, that doesn't apply when they commit the horrible evil of not wanting to pay for birth control, of course.

Scratch a lib, and there's an autocrat underneath who believes they can run fast enough to stay ahead of the monster they want to embrace.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig


That's wildly inaccurate as the capitol riots have shown. Anonymity would have been EASIER (due to ask mandates) than showing their face and the idiots still refused to cover their face during the crime.
 
fark account name
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Because Nazis shouldn't be given free speech.

\something the ACLU would be wise to learn.


FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig


Deranged person + Anonymity = Fark Politics tab
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Moderation is always to appease advertisers

Does Substack have advertisers?
 
Gramma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Delta1212: FrancoFile: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


/oblig

Turns out it's only slightly this and more so the case that there are actually tons of farkwads out there and giving everyone in the world a platform to share their opinions 24/7 just made those people more visible. It just happened that most early platforms on the Internet were anonymous, but the root problem wasn't the anonymity. That was mostly a coincidence.

Exhibit A: Facebook


Exhibit 2:  Nexdoor App

I joined that cesspool about a week ago.  Now I want to move.
 
fark account name
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Invincible: For the same reason that virtually every democracy has some definition of restricted/prohibited "hate-speech"?


Every totalitarian country also has some definition of restricted/prohibited "hate-speech"?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Glenn Greenwald denied Russian intervention in the 2016 election altogether, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that he is on Russia's or the GOP's payroll.

Anyone who had paid attention whatsoever to his so-called "journalism" before that already a pretty good idea he wasn't a real progressive. But his denial of Russian intervention in 2016 altogether laid to rest all doubt.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Effective moderation at scale is impossible" -- some tech publication whose name I forgot



Effective moderation at a margin of profit the existing models support.

Far from "impossible".

FTA: Spotify is a platform, open for anyone to upload to its service as long as they follow its loose guidelines, which ban content that is "offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, obscene, or advocates or incites violence."

At one end of the spectrum, "offensive" and the other, "incites violence", begs with a matter of taste (pointless to legislate) and what the current Congress is rabidly divided about.

Business interests have come together before, like the Underwriters Laboratory, and cooperated with the government to determine a scope and scale of regulation for matters of safety.
upload.wikimedia.orghttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UL_(sa​fe​ty_organization)
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oops...begins with a matter, not begs
 
orbister
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Because the first amendment doesn't apply to private businesses? That is a fact that RWNJs never seem to grasp.


So what? The constitution is a set of rules for government. Perhaps the same rules should apply to private businesses?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man...I really screwed up that comment...begins with what comprises an "offense" (pointless to regulate) and ENDS with "incitement" an issue some members of Congress are openly lying about (as to the involvement) and others are brandishing as a new "front" in what mechanisms a federal authority can implement for to better the nation.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do sites inevitably turn to moderation of content? As man interested in exploitation porn, ISIS beheading videos, and direct threats against the life of the President, I have studied this issue extensively. Please the following link to my personal site hosted in Belarus for a cogent explanation.

/Waves to all the NSA agents silently lurking
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"For to better the nation"?

OMG...I'm going to go knit or something.
https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/sho​w​/350407.America_by_Design

I read that before going to college. Everyone else should have as well.

Good luck.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: DUKE SUCKS


https://diddukewin.com/
 
millsapian87
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.theverge.com/2016/3/24/11​2​97050/tay-microsoft-chatbot-racist

It was all the right-wingers, you see
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

poorjon: Because as we've seen time and again, any unmoderated website rapidly turns into an infinite generator of child pornography and Nazi propaganda


And left long enough, child Nazi pornography.
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

"Now where is that cable that needs fixing?"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, I don't know, maybe since Hesiod said "Observe due measure; moderation is best in all things" in about 700 b,c. and it's been a proverbial saying ever since?
 
