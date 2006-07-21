 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Math problem: If you have some bullets but you threaten to shoot the clerk that tells you there are no more bullets, how many bullets do you have left?   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm liking this trend of gun nuts committing felonies so they can't be gun owners anymore.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
farking gun nuts, ugh
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tactile, no tactical, which is an overused and vague term, but it sure wasn't tactile. Is a dictionary not required in a newsroom any longer.

Don't pretend to shoot people selling guns, they'll probably kill you before you can get your gun out of your holster.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


None, because phased plasma rifles don't use bullets.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None.
Because BLM is marching to Bozeman on MLK day to take your 9MMs.

OogaBooga
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This punk is lucky to be alive. He thinks he's going to outgun or outdraw the guys at the gun store. I hope he gets banned that they won't sell him any more ammo at all. Make him drive a few hours to get it somewhere else. Maybe call them and tell them about the experience they had with him at the local store.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: None.
Because BLM is marching to Bozeman on MLK day to take your 9MMs.

OogaBooga


Damn that Brotherhood of Lefthanded Monks and their Magic Lefthanded Karate day!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is: "Ann-Margret".
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: None.
Because BLM is marching to Bozeman on MLK day to take your 9MMs.

OogaBooga


No no no, liberals want to take all your guns, but "urban culture" will save some guns because they don't support "law and order" in the "suburbs". They pull out their large caliber automatic weapons that they call "milly-nines" (rhymes with "really time for justice"). These huge rifles are also well loved by Mexican gangs, like MST3k, and are being amassed in caravans on the border right now. Thank God they can also be used to build walls, which they fear, crying, "Solo ve debajo" which is LatinX for "I paid for this."
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jimjays: This punk is lucky to be alive. He thinks he's going to outgun or outdraw the guys at the gun store. I hope he gets banned that they won't sell him any more ammo at all. Make him drive a few hours to get it somewhere else. Maybe call them and tell them about the experience they had with him at the local store.


If he gets a felony because of this chances are he won't be needing any more legally obtainable ammo!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did we just read about a reverse Dirty Harry? That sounds like something you read on Urban Dictionary.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When they said tactical stance was anyone else thinking  old west gunfight stance?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Tactile, no tactical, which is an overused and vague term, but it sure wasn't tactile. Is a dictionary not required in a newsroom any longer.

Don't pretend to shoot people selling guns, they'll probably kill you before you can get your gun out of your holster.


I knew the folks that owned and ran an indoor gun range back when - holy crap I'm old - I was in college.

They never shot anyone, but they had a couple of cases where guys came in at closing obviously intent on robbery. They actually drew their own guns on one guy before he came out of the restroom after they heard him clearly racking the slide on a pistol.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here is a tactile stance:

cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jimjays: This punk is lucky to be alive. He thinks he's going to outgun or outdraw the guys at the gun store. I hope he gets banned that they won't sell him any more ammo at all. Make him drive a few hours to get it somewhere else. Maybe call them and tell them about the experience they had with him at the local store.


are you daft? this citizen should lose his ammo and firearm owning privilege for life. as should any citizen who commits similar action.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trick question. The answer is Subby's mom.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ѱ
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Clue (6/9) Movie CLIP - One Plus Two Plus Two Plus One (1985) HD
Youtube O5ROhf5Soqs
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: jimjays: This punk is lucky to be alive. He thinks he's going to outgun or outdraw the guys at the gun store. I hope he gets banned that they won't sell him any more ammo at all. Make him drive a few hours to get it somewhere else. Maybe call them and tell them about the experience they had with him at the local store.

If he gets a felony because of this chances are he won't be needing any more legally obtainable ammo!


True enough. But I think it would be more fun simply to deny him ammo or at least make him work much harder to get it. Something like a grounded kid seeing the bike he's not allowed to ride just sitting there on the porch. This guy hearing the hunters and such out doing their thing while his toy is unusable.

(I've known guys that made their own ammo--said it was better than OTC product--but I get the sense this guy would only hurt himself. And it should be noted that one of those guys I knew ultimately went to prison over his toys.)
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jimjays: This punk is lucky to be alive. He thinks he's going to outgun or outdraw the guys at the gun store. I hope he gets banned that they won't sell him any more ammo at all. Make him drive a few hours to get it somewhere else. Maybe call them and tell them about the experience they had with him at the local store.


It was at a Wal-Mart. Read the article. The "Gun Counter Manager" was the manager of the sporting goods department, so not exactly packer heat, nor do they have a gun under the counter. Reading the article, I thought it was odd that an employee of the store would approach such a person in the parking lot after what happened, but knowing Wal-Mart, it was some overworked and stupid assistant manger that wanted to make sure to tell the guy he was trespassed from the property. Company policy likely required this stupid more and the dumb ass that did it is lucky they didn't get shot.

Management should have called the police and let them handle it from there. He brandished a firearm and threatened to use it on a customer. You don't have to tell him he is trespassed in that case. It kind of goes with the crimes he committed and the cops can likely rely that little fact to him during arrest. If you really need to have a trespass warning issued because of the laws in your area, have lawyer had it to him in court or ask the cops.

\stop poking the gun nut monkey
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did we just read about a reverse Dirty Harry? That sounds like something you read on Urban Dictionary.


Isn't a reverse Dirty Harry just a reverse Dirty Sanchez performed on an empty chair?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: jimjays: This punk is lucky to be alive. He thinks he's going to outgun or outdraw the guys at the gun store. I hope he gets banned that they won't sell him any more ammo at all. Make him drive a few hours to get it somewhere else. Maybe call them and tell them about the experience they had with him at the local store.

It was at a Wal-Mart. Read the article. The "Gun Counter Manager" was the manager of the sporting goods department, so not exactly packer heat, nor do they have a gun under the counter. Reading the article, I thought it was odd that an employee of the store would approach such a person in the parking lot after what happened, but knowing Wal-Mart, it was some overworked and stupid assistant manger that wanted to make sure to tell the guy he was trespassed from the property. Company policy likely required this stupid more and the dumb ass that did it is lucky they didn't get shot.

Management should have called the police and let them handle it from there. He brandished a firearm and threatened to use it on a customer. You don't have to tell him he is trespassed in that case. It kind of goes with the crimes he committed and the cops can likely rely that little fact to him during arrest. If you really need to have a trespass warning issued because of the laws in your area, have lawyer had it to him in court or ask the cops.

\stop poking the gun nut monkey

Bozeman Police Officers responded to Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply on No. 7th after receiving a report of a customer pulling a gun on a gun counter clerk and customer.


They caught up to him in a Walmart parking lot, but he did the deed at a local feed and seed.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The answer is "none". Bullets are not allowed IN PRISON.
 
