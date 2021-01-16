 Skip to content
Good luck getting into Britain
    PSA, Tourism, Prime minister, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Government, Border, Borders Group, Trajectory of a projectile, new variants of the virus  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, we've been banned from much of the world for a year now. Not like this is much different.
 
Luciferian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're a plague nation again. Lovely.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, Finnish jets will fly over to check the situation out in 28 weeks or so.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go in England
Youtube b538ndRV9Do
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is being an island can give you certain advantages when fighting a global pandemic? Great, let's quickly use that... about nine months too late!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Han Dolo: [YouTube video: Don't go in England]


They have beaches...

/ so?
// who the fark wants to see them?!
/// Avi
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: No worries, Finnish jets will fly over to check the situation out in 28 weeks or so.


Igotthatreference.jpg
 
Luciferian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: No worries, Finnish jets will fly over to check the situation out in 28 weeks or so.


Thanks for not using the Z word.
The Z word (Shaun of the Dead)HD
Youtube FqNQbdD3kLw
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only ten months after it was a jolly good idea, too!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Only ten months after it was a jolly good idea, too!


Obviously Boris Johnson feels he no longer has to compete with Trump for "stupidest leader in the world".
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: uttertosh: Only ten months after it was a jolly good idea, too!

Obviously Boris Johnson feels he no longer has to compete with Trump for "stupidest leader in the world".


Bojo had to give his pals a chance to get back from their skiing holibobs in Alps before doing anything.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luciferian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Only ten months after it was a jolly good idea, too!


That's almost ward speed thinking for Boris.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Only Britain Soldiers On
Youtube wZ9J-dxEgY4
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Han Dolo: [YouTube video: Don't go in England]


R.I.P. Cousin Avi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
