(WTAE)   Business owner opts to refrain from science, Covid-19 rules, staying open in order to infect as many customers as possible. 2021 shaping up to be the actions, consequences year for many   (wtae.com) divider line
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I though it was my company but everyone is required to wear a mask and asked to leave if they don't. They still shouldn't be allowed inside imo and the opinion of everyone else that works there but, ya know, corporate farkknuckles make the rules.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easily remedied.  Burn his restaurant to the ground.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Easily remedied.  Burn his restaurant to the ground.


Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just arrest him already.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Store COVID corpses in their freezers.  Even the rumor should affect business.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Followup, one week from now:

"Why did the state take away my business? I'm a Job Creator! They had no right to revoke my licenses!"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Store COVID corpses in their freezers.  Even the rumor should affect business.


Oh I like this!

"Cenacolo gets to stay open because the state is storing bodies in their coolers.  Everybody else refused so the state shut them down"
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The United States is based on the inalienable, unconditional right of white men to earn profits.
If you cut right down to the truth, it's the only right that has ever existed in America.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We see articles like this but rarely any follow up detailing numbers of patrons who were infected by their own stupidity. I demand to see more about the stupid folks who spend money at these establishments and their innocent victims. The fact that an owner was resolute in their anti-science stand does not detail the affected and only shines the 'look at me' flashlight on this attention whore.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cenacolo restaurant violated state COVID-19 rules because he does not enforce the state's mask mandate.
Salvi tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he questions the science behind Pennsylvania's COVID-19 restriction. He also says he's ready to take the state to court and has hired attorneys.

Soooo, let's see:

1. Only had to follow masking and distancing protocols.

2. F*ck the science THEY ARE BUSINESS OWNERS WHO DO THEIR OW RESEARCH!

Ladies and gentlemen I give you the new "american patriots"
 
