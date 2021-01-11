 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Some people see a therapist after their divorce. Others get a pet, or learn a craft to keep their sanity. Then there's THIS woman   (nypost.com) divider line
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem. It's harmless and if it helps her deal with the divorce, more power to her. At least until she runs out of tombstones to clean and starts killing people to provide her with a fresh supply.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some people see the rapist after their divorce.

The difference a space can make.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kewl! I gotta check these vids out and try tombstone scrubbing, I love old cemeteries
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1) fake 2) personally, I'd find the aging of a close person's tombstone cathartic, and its rejuvenation painful.

/if this is real, I can understand where she is coming from and hold no animosity to her actions which appear well-intentioned.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Archeologists use buildup on tombstones to help date exposed stones on structures in the area, so she's screwing up dating for future archeologists.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: 1) fake 2) personally, I'd find the aging of a close person's tombstone cathartic, and its rejuvenation painful.

/if this is real, I can understand where she is coming from and hold no animosity to her actions which appear well-intentioned.


Why do you think it's fake?
 
ur14me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Archeologists use buildup on tombstones to help date exposed stones on structures in the area, so she's screwing up dating for future archeologists.


Maybe her ex is an archaeologist?
 
Flincher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd move states if I was the ex-husband.
 
