(WCNC Charlotte)   The world's oldest Marine isn't any longer. Semper Fi
14
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know why these old folks seem so happy when they receive their oldest person award. That is the most deadly honor out there.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dorothy Cole was a living legend in USMC circles.
Whatta role model.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

The couple were both hired by the Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley in California before Wiley Cole died of a heart attack in 1955.
Kluttz moved from California to North Carolina in 1976 and Cole followed her to the area around 1979.

So we're just accepting supernatural claims without comment now?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They really can take a pounding.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Marine. We have the watch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for your service.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there usually someone ready to step up and take their place?
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think they meant her daughter.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is this a joke or are you actually asking us a really dumb question?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christ
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

It was a joke, son.  Its 2am, lighten up.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I'd prefer to be mistaken for Odin. He learned something when he was hung up.  I mean other than Romans are dicks.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Semper Crucifixistis?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really hope 2021 is the year they catch the serial killer cult that is responsible for killing all these oldest people
 
