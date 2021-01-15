 Skip to content
(WIBW Topeka)   County health department unable to give Covid vaccinations because entire staff reject science and substitute their own   (wibw.com) divider line
37
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Southeast Kansas: giant mounds of lead-tainted tailings and that's just fine with the inbred smoothbrain covens that populate that hellscape. Also known as West Missouri.

If it weren't for the fallout, I'd suggest one well-placed tactical nuke.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I too would like a job where I can refuse to do it, and still be employed
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is batshiat crazy.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell me again why we shouldn't mock the flyover states?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm guessing nurses in Missouri don't even need high school degrees.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Must be from the Christian Science Nurses' Academy.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
New technology? Like syringes? Or freezers? Thawing things out? What haven't they seen before that's new tech for nurses?

What kind of nurses are they?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We know it's here to stay. We know it can't be controlled. It's a virus. You can't stop a virus."

You can with a vaccine you incredible goddamn shiatheel.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/Kansas, not even once
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between the Pfizer & Moderna vaccine trials, the vaccines were tested in almost 100,000 patients, with an average of a 95% effective rate. The original groups were small, yes, because that's what you do in a clinical trial.
And mRNA vaccines have been around since 2011, you chucklefark. It's not new technology.
Go read a damn science journal, "nurse."
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coffey's a known superspreader.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why we can't have nice things.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one in my household is getting a vaccine anytime soon but with people going on social media posting photos of their inoculation band-aids its got one person here in a tizzy trying to find a way to get the vaccine and be part of that club *eyeroll.jpg*. Yes, its good to be eager to get the vaccine but wasting peoples time with phone calls to multiple clinics asking about vaccine availability isn't helping anyone.
 
pocket_aces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. More for the rest of us.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a phone call Wednesday morning (Jan 13.), Payer told 13 News that this is a personal decision on each staff members' part and is not meant to send any message--for or against getting the vaccine.

This political correctness is hilarious. It's a stupid decision on these people's part, everyone should get the vaccine and workers who refuse to administer it should be fired.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am verklempt.

Die amongst yourselves.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You and you're staff are fired.

/how it should be
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your staff

/how it REALLY should be
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: No one in my household is getting a vaccine anytime soon but with people going on social media posting photos of their inoculation band-aids its got one person here in a tizzy trying to find a way to get the vaccine and be part of that club *eyeroll.jpg*. Yes, its good to be eager to get the vaccine but wasting peoples time with phone calls to multiple clinics asking about vaccine availability isn't helping anyone.


I called around yesterday and found a place to make an appt for my 75yo mother.  I figured I owed her because in 1978, my mother called every toy store in town to see when they would be getting a shipment of Star Wars toys.  Darth Vader was near impossible to get, I was the first kid on the block to get that action figure.  Thanks mom!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they can trade jobs with a local hospital covid ward.  They can go care for the sick people, while the hospital people give out the shots

/to minimize risk to citizens that is probably not a good swap.  Give the covid ward nurses a day off, and some other nurse come in to the health dept to give the shots.  But fark yeah, the health dept staff goes in and takes care of covid patients.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: In a phone call Wednesday morning (Jan 13.), Payer told 13 News that this is a personal decision on each staff members' part and is not meant to send any message--for or against getting the vaccine.

This political correctness is hilarious. It's a stupid decision on these people's part, everyone should get the vaccine and workers who refuse to administer it should be fired.


And have their professional license revoked! Failure to administer a vaccine during a pandemic that's killing 4k people a day is criminal malpractice.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The notion that nurses are experts in immunology and vaccinations is absurd. Allowing them to affect policy in this manner is downright ludicrous. Of course, we are talking about southeast Kansas here. Literally the only thing of value there is the giant Amazon distribution center.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But will they still administer leeches and perform bloodletting?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the great state of Kansas.

My favorite part: "We know it's here to stay. We know it can't be controlled. It's a virus. You can't stop a virus. We're still doing everything we can, but it is what it is."

Shhhh, no one tell them about smallpox, rinderpest, or polio.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I especially love the "it was only tested on 45 people" line. These are nurses, right? Like, actually licensed medical professionals that understand WTF a 3-phase trial looks like?
 
KarmaSpork
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I moved to western KS in Feb. Hubby n I saw the writing on the wall. He wanted me to shelter in a very small pop place while he continued to work. I am immunocompromised with respiratory problems. I thought they'd be like other country folk in the south. Wrong. Very unwelcoming and ignorant. Downright rude at times.

I have been out of the house 2 times in 11 months. Both times people made fun of my mask. In KS, we're all gonna die of Covid.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The notion that nurses are experts in immunology and vaccinations is absurd. Allowing them to affect policy in this manner is downright ludicrous. Of course, we are talking about southeast Kansas here. Literally the only thing of value there is the giant Amazon distribution center.


There used to be a smaller one as well, right past a prison.  I've been to warehouses situated in worse places, but the people plus the locale plus the shiathole airport plus having to make my dudes buddy up in case of racists when we were out just made it such a package deal of suck.

One time a trucker rammed the guard shack because he was tired of waiting to be cleared by the yard manager. I don't blame him for wanting to spend as little time as possible in Kansas either.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Science. Does. Not. Care. About. Your. Belief.

I thought we covered that in 2020 but here we are now. Apparently Kansas is in desperate need of competent nurses
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: khatores: In a phone call Wednesday morning (Jan 13.), Payer told 13 News that this is a personal decision on each staff members' part and is not meant to send any message--for or against getting the vaccine.

This political correctness is hilarious. It's a stupid decision on these people's part, everyone should get the vaccine and workers who refuse to administer it should be fired.

And have their professional license revoked! Failure to administer a vaccine during a pandemic that's killing 4k people a day is criminal malpractice.


Malpractice-doesnt-work-that-way.jpg
 
Road_King
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every one of those farking idiots needs to be fired.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They are following the science. Remember, they are the health professionals you said we should listen to.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: robodog: khatores: In a phone call Wednesday morning (Jan 13.), Payer told 13 News that this is a personal decision on each staff members' part and is not meant to send any message--for or against getting the vaccine.

This political correctness is hilarious. It's a stupid decision on these people's part, everyone should get the vaccine and workers who refuse to administer it should be fired.

And have their professional license revoked! Failure to administer a vaccine during a pandemic that's killing 4k people a day is criminal malpractice.

Malpractice-doesnt-work-that-way.jpg


Actually it does:
Medical Malpractice: Criminal Cases Extreme circumstances are required for a wrongful death or medical malpractice case to become criminal, most often regarding the death of a patient. The healthcare provider in question needs to act in a grossly negligent, incompetent, or indifferent way to their patient's care.
Failing to distribute a vaccine during a deadly pandemic is near the height of grossly negligent, incompetent, AND indifferent!
 
Somme One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These nurses have made their 'personal choice' based on incorrect information. The article quotes them as saying they think only 45 people were used to test the vaccine, and that is FACTUALLY INACCURATE, it's TENS OF THOUSANDS of people.
I think they're full of crap and are anti-vaxxers, but don't want to admit it. They either need to do their jobs or quit.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I too would like a job where I can refuse to do it, and still be employed


Said every non-essential ever.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a bunch of gutless morons.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Tell me again why we shouldn't mock the flyover states?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
