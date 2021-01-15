 Skip to content
(Twitter)   4000 dead per day apparently means the pandemic is over in North Dakota   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's nobody left there to kill.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's only the population of New Orleans dead so far

Sure, move on. Why not
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper (Audio)
Youtube Dy4HA3vUv2c
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
90k more dead Americans in the next 3 weeks because republicans are evil and hate science.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should just call the Dakota's

North Dead Zone
South Dead Zone
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, look how well our mask mandate is working!  Let's cancel it now!

Farking dumbasses!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: We should just call the Dakota's

North Dead Zone
South Dead Zone


Head Cannon. In six months... statistical fact. Eight months tops.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send them a bunch of red MAGA masks and they will wear them with pride and great satisfaction.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not over but North Dakota does now have the lowest per-capita rate of new cases in the continental US (beaten by Hawaii).

Arizona is COVID's new employee of the month.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
States rights were a mistake.
 
Human Dude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in ND. I am so thankful that I get my second round covid vaccine shot Wednesday. I live amongst idiots.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We shut our school down for the next two weeks for the 3rd time this year.  The first times where due to too many teachers in quarantine, this time it was due to too many students in quarantine.  Our Middle school had over 100 kids in quarantine out of just over 300 students.  Our county is blowing up, and sadly our local VA house has had 34 Covid deaths in just a little over month.  Things are not looking up here in southern Oklahoma.
 
full8me
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's only the population of New Orleans dead so far

Sure, move on. Why not


So you're saying this was Trump's Katrina?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tetas!!!
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Tetas!!!


Oops sorry wrong thread
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read the farking comments.

I hate humanity.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
States with mask mandates tend to see their infection rates cycle up and down over time.

States without mask mandates tend to see their infection rates cycle up and down over time.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[shrug]

They wanted herd immunity. Gotta have a few dead people to infect the rest.
 
dericwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, ND and SD are coming in late to the game. While other States, such as CA and NY are going through their second, and hopefully last, wave, the Dakotas are just cresting their first. They loved it so much they don't want it to end, so they want their first wave to go on forever.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Human Dude: I live in ND. I am so thankful that I get my second round covid vaccine shot Wednesday. I live amongst idiots.


Good for you. Monument health here in SD employs nothing but the people who couldn't fingerpaint as kids. Nurse: 'Hurr check state website!' State website 'Durr check local care providers!'
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These Republicans are killing us.  Martial Law means no 02 supplies.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MN should setup roadblocks and leave them to their own devices.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's not over but North Dakota does now have the lowest per-capita rate of new cases in the continental US (beaten by Hawaii).


How about we check in in a week, shall we?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: We shut our school down for the next two weeks for the 3rd time this year.  The first times where due to too many teachers in quarantine, this time it was due to too many students in quarantine.  Our Middle school had over 100 kids in quarantine out of just over 300 students.  Our county is blowing up, and sadly our local VA house has had 34 Covid deaths in just a little over month.  Things are not looking up here in southern Oklahoma.


You think they'd just keep the f*cking schools closed already.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
so just one Dakota now.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 90k more dead Americans in the next 3 weeks because republicans are evil and hate science.


That's funny.  You're off by at least a single order of magnitude. Maybe two.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's not over but North Dakota does now have the lowest per-capita rate of new cases in the continental US (beaten by Hawaii).


Smartest kid on the short bus.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: eurotrader: 90k more dead Americans in the next 3 weeks because republicans are evil and hate science.

That's funny.  You're off by at least a single order of magnitude. Maybe two.


I'd be willing to bet we will have much more than 900 new dead and fewer than 9,000,000 in the next 4 weeks.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
North Dakota has like 1500 deaths total, is subby implying they've had the new SARS for less than a day or what?
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: eurotrader: 90k more dead Americans in the next 3 weeks because republicans are evil and hate science.

That's funny.  You're off by at least a single order of magnitude. Maybe two.


How so? 4k+ daily deaths nationwide x 21 days...
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yep, you blue states are really showing how it's done
 
pup.socket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Atillathepun: backhand.slap.of.reason: eurotrader: 90k more dead Americans in the next 3 weeks because republicans are evil and hate science.

That's funny.  You're off by at least a single order of magnitude. Maybe two.

I'd be willing to bet we will have much more than 900 new dead and fewer than 9,000,000 in the next 4 weeks.


You're of the six sigmas school, right?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Ivo Shandor: It's not over but North Dakota does now have the lowest per-capita rate of new cases in the continental US (beaten by Hawaii).

Smartest kid on the short bus.


Its still close to 400 per 1,000.  Only an idiot thinks public health grades on a curve.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Amazing how stupid people can be.
He must be up for reelection in 2 years...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Atillathepun: backhand.slap.of.reason: eurotrader: 90k more dead Americans in the next 3 weeks because republicans are evil and hate science.

That's funny.  You're off by at least a single order of magnitude. Maybe two.

I'd be willing to bet we will have much more than 900 new dead and fewer than 9,000,000 in the next 4 weeks.


If coup, 9,000,000 dead sounds quite likely.  The plan is to allow Y'all Qaeda to liquidate swaths of the population before having them take the masks off and pretend to be the calvary to the rescue.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: minnesotaboy: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Tetas!!!

Oops sorry wrong thread


Uh, er,   What thread would that be?
Not that I will check to see if a lot of tetas are being posted there. Just curious ... really.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Equivalent to 10 fully loaded jumbo jets dropping out of the sky / day.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [shrug]

They wanted herd immunity. Gotta have a few dead people to infect the rest.


No, no.. you're thinking zombies
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pup.socket: North Dakota has like 1500 deaths total, is subby implying they've had the new SARS for less than a day or what?


It doesn't matter how many have died, it matters how many have had it. They'll all die eventually.  shiat is the next HIV.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: minnesotaboy: minnesotaboy: [Fark user image image 425x318]

Tetas!!!

Oops sorry wrong thread

Uh, er,   What thread would that be?
Not that I will check to see if a lot of tetas are being posted there. Just curious ... really.


Do not gis for that if the kids are in the room
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Equivalent to 10 fully loaded jumbo jets dropping out of the sky / day.


In numbers.

In metaphor it's more like ten fully loaded jumbo jets filled with perfectly sensible people being downed by red hat wearing white terrorists who think flight is an illusion and the planes are really on the ground.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pup.socket: North Dakota has like 1500 deaths total, is subby implying they've had the new SARS for less than a day or what?


Need to look at the deaths per million population.
North Dakota ranks 47th in population size.
North Dakota ranks 8th in deaths per million.
That is not good especially considering the virus came to them later than elsewhere. They should have learned from earlier examples. They did not. It will get much worse.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know what they say.  If you want to make an omelette, you gotta kill a few thousand old people.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: pup.socket: North Dakota has like 1500 deaths total, is subby implying they've had the new SARS for less than a day or what?

Need to look at the deaths per million population.
North Dakota ranks 47th in population size.
North Dakota ranks 8th in deaths per million.
That is not good especially considering the virus came to them later than elsewhere. They should have learned from earlier examples. They did not. It will get much worse.


Math is lost on these people.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our idiot governor (West Virginia) has ordered all schools to open to in-person learning next week and many counties are deciding to defy the order. So far the state board has not outlined any penalties or consequences for doing so but I can see the governor trying to impose some kind of sanctions.

Governor is the biggest idiot we have in this state.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: pup.socket: North Dakota has like 1500 deaths total, is subby implying they've had the new SARS for less than a day or what?

Need to look at the deaths per million population.
North Dakota ranks 47th in population size.
North Dakota ranks 8th in deaths per million.
That is not good especially considering the virus came to them later than elsewhere. They should have learned from earlier examples. They did not. It will get much worse.


It is one place where the population literally entirely isolate.   Just stop gathering and the rest of you will make it through.   Can't you go two months without your social calendar and shopping?  How horrible must everyone's inner lives be if you can't take a few months break and be content with yourself and your current things?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: We shut our school down for the next two weeks for the 3rd time this year.  The first times where due to too many teachers in quarantine, this time it was due to too many students in quarantine.  Our Middle school had over 100 kids in quarantine out of just over 300 students.  Our county is blowing up, and sadly our local VA house has had 34 Covid deaths in just a little over month.  Things are not looking up here in southern Oklahoma.


Don't blame covid for people wanting to get out of Oklahoma.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i refuse to let this thread stay @49 comments
 
