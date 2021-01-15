 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Washington DC has issued permits for exactly 2 protests on Inauguration Day, each of a max 100 people. "Individuals will be screened through magnetometers and escorted by the U.S. Park Police to the designated areas"   (foxnews.com) divider line
27
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Violent insurrection will really dampen a party.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not zero? The Capitol & White House are literally still crime scene from the terrorist attack that killed five people...
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Violent insurrection will really dampen a party.


Seems to be the life of the Grand Old Party though.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 is going to be our year, guys, I can feel it.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother at that point? Probably just a scheme to get people to register and get arrested under the counter coup.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
individuals will be screened through magnetometers and escorted by the U.S. Park Police to the designated areas to facilitate First Amendment rights in the "premiere First Amendment area in the country."

This has to be satire. The only other explanation is we will live in a dystopian hell, but that couldnt be it.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With substantial security precautions now being taken in case they have another violent temper tantrum, the alt-right meme now is that it's proof they don't have the consent of the governed.

So I guess we should riot every time a Republican wins an election?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: individuals will be screened through magnetometers and escorted by the U.S. Park Police to the designated areas to facilitate First Amendment rights in the "premiere First Amendment area in the country."

This has to be satire. The only other explanation is we will live in a dystopian hell, but that couldnt be it.


It isn't that we live in a dystopian hell. There are too many spoiled children in adult bodies.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they found out what happens.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lived in DC through a few inaugurations I can imagine that the power elites are upset they don't get their galas next week.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to think that Trump is playing 17D chess, but the inauguration crowd will probably actually be the smallest in person gathering since 1876.

But it will have the largest ever (first?) digital gathering ever seen. Maybe a million will be watching (attending?) online.

If Trump set it up this way - the COVID, the Insurrection, the Koup Klux Klan and Ya'll Qaeda, because they made fun of Trump's small inauguration crowd size, it would blow my mind.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be like woodstock.

Or Altamont
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark yall Qaeda, but I am not exactly comfortable with any government entity saying folks cannot protest in a group larger than 100. I would have opposed this vehemently in 2000, or rather 2001, when I participated in the protest of Bush jr.s inauguration. There were zones we were required to stay in, and we had some restricted access and searches, but there were thousands of us and we even had views of the presidential motorcade.

Look, I want our capital secure, and fark trump for this, but this is our capitol, not Fallujah.  We don't need a green zone. Let them come, if they become violent and insurrectionist, crush them.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring on the 100 protesters.

Funnel them into a fenced in area.

Electrify the fence.

Televise.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh crap, sorry boss. I thought you said "magnetron".

My bad.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark! I was really hoping for blood bath, seriously. They only way these farks are going to learn is if you leave them dead in the streets.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't surprise anyone. If they could, they would not allow any protesters at all. Maybe then can dig up all dead voters, illegals and fellows the voted for him to block off the whole city, so he can feel safe and snug.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't limit them numbers, just set up dozens of machine gun nests around the perimeter. Open fire if they put a toe over the line.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Symbolic 1st amendment presence. Surprising they went for that.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: Don't limit them numbers, just set up dozens of machine gun nests around the perimeter. Open fire if they put a toe over the line.


That's a bit extreme.

I mean, have you SEEN ammo prices lately???
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: middlewaytao: Don't limit them numbers, just set up dozens of machine gun nests around the perimeter. Open fire if they put a toe over the line.

That's a bit extreme.

I mean, have you SEEN ammo prices lately???


Worth it to be rid of them.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy shot there's a lot of tin foil hat shiat in this thread.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Always good to have simpleton, racist, fundamentalist "Christian" Karens show up with blatant farking lies!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mofa: Why not zero? The Capitol & White House are literally still crime scene from the terrorist attack that killed five people...


The 2 locations are not there.

Anyway, by your logic, we couldn't have the inauguration either then, out of fear from disturbing evidence.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: fark yall Qaeda, but I am not exactly comfortable with any government entity saying folks cannot protest in a group larger than 100. I would have opposed this vehemently in 2000, or rather 2001, when I participated in the protest of Bush jr.s inauguration. There were zones we were required to stay in, and we had some restricted access and searches, but there were thousands of us and we even had views of the presidential motorcade.

Look, I want our capital secure, and fark trump for this, but this is our capitol, not Fallujah.  We don't need a green zone. Let them come, if they become violent and insurrectionist, crush them.


Is the 100 limit related to Covid?

I do agree with you, the constitution allows for peaceful protests. But the police is also allowed to designate areas.

IMHO, I am fine with the police recognising the right to protest. But I also don't really see why the right to protest, means it has to be at the same spot or time as someone else having an event.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CokeBear: Bring on the 100 protesters.

Funnel them into a fenced in area.

Electrify the fence.

Televise.


Pay per view?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
