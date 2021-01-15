 Skip to content
 
Grubhub teams up with powerful US cartel; will deliver to addicts their fix
18
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And charge the Girl Scouts 20% of the order, screwing them out of any profits.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap subby
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was gonna be an article about narcotics addicts getting their marijuana.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hw.menardc.comView Full Size

smedia.webcollage.netView Full Size

etc.  You can always just donate money to your local troop if you want.  I suppose there's value for the kids when they go out and manage sales at a store or around their neighborhood, but in the last...I dunno, decade or so, all it seems like is parents asking other adults in the area if they want some as well as parents passing around an order form in an office.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always said they were too expensive. Now they are totally out of my financial reach.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some years ago I read a bit of satire written from the perspective of a Girl Scout whose cookies selling operation was run like a ruthless drug cartel. I wish I could find that again as it was friggin hilarious.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Camp Camp Season 2, Episode 11 - Cookin' Cookies
Youtube L5OpbiYOUyk
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Exactly. And as you said you can donate and that stays in the local troop and isn't pittance given back by the national organization.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yum! Nothing beats the taste of child labor.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby,

Why aren't there any fat girls on the boxes of girl scout cookies?

Because good drug dealers don't use their own product.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dammit beat me to it
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Way back in my school days, I used to know a Girl Scout who was openly strongly opposed to gambling.  All of her scout friends, too!  I can't recall what the big deal was...

I remember joking about my friends and I using those cookies as poker chips, just to see that look on her face...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Samoas > Thin Mints > Lemonades > DoSiDos > > > > Tagalongs.

Case closed.

/If the Girl Scouts were patriots, they would offer some form of Oatmeal-Raison Cookie which everyone acknowledges is the best cookie.

///Yes, I will fight you over this.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Where were you 25 years ago?  That's exactly how we should have valued them, when using them as poker chips!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cute, but I was thinking of something probably about 10 years older than that, probably from a local paper or maybe Dave Berry. Thanks for sharing anyhow, I got a good chuckle out of it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The money from cookies also pays for maintaining scouting infrastructure, such as camp grounds.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
