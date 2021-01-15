 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days. It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Vaccine, Vaccination, President-elect Joe Biden, Public health, Smallpox, American Rescue Plan, Trump administration's call, new vaccination sites  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People in Japan and other countries are deeply envious. Japan starts its program in February. STARTS in February. I am sure it will all go in an orderly fashion, but the people of the US and UK are really lucky in this regard and should appreciate it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every other country with vaccine shipments on the way had better keep a really close eye on those tracking numbers.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: People in Japan and other countries are deeply envious. Japan starts its program in February. STARTS in February. I am sure it will all go in an orderly fashion, but the people of the US and UK are really lucky in this regard and should appreciate it.


People in Japan are even luckier that they didn't have the kind of mismanaged response that killed hundreds of thousands. Maybe they'll get lucky in other ways, too.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So many people will be infected by then in the US that it won't matter much.  This needed to be done before the winter wave hit, not after.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At that rate we'll get the whole country done in Feb. 2022. Woohoo?
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dont care abuot the HOAX. Only thing ill let you stick in my is red, white and blue.

#donttreadonvaxinateme
 
Keizer_Ghidorah [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now that we have adults running the country, I think it's quite possible.
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even if they dont hit that mark, I guarantee it will be closer than the current administration.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not one vaccine manufacturer has committed to full production before March. They've all said by the end of Q2, which is June. Biden is desperate to sound like he's doing something, but unlike ... some... governors he won't be able to blame the feds for not meeting his own unrealistic boast. It might turn off voters in 2022 if they see it as Democrats lying to get elected (again), and then no more Senate majority, and goodbye House.

No need to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: At that rate we'll get the whole country done in Feb. 2022. Woohoo?


Based on the current rate, we're looking at what, 2030?
 
almandot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh great a plan I guess we'll see it in two weeks... wait it's actually out?? What is this?!?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?


The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whoa... it almost feels like... (blink blink)... leadership? (squints) is that what this is? It's been so long
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Now that we have adults running the country, I think it's quite possible.


The factories only have the capacity to produce a certain amount per week, regardless of how much you shout at them. You can build more production lines but that takes time.

It will be easier to meet the goal if some of the other vaccine candidates are approved after successful trials, but that's not guaranteed to happen.
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So he makes the mark and it will be working off the back of trump's operation warp speed...which was set to deliver 200 million in that time frame.
he "only" gets out 90 million and we get to hear about the abysmal failure of Bidens vaccination program for the next four years.

Damnit, brain, stop being so pessimistic. It might be ok to hope again...just for a little while.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Kalyco Jack: At that rate we'll get the whole country done in Feb. 2022. Woohoo?

Based on the current rate, we're looking at what, 2030?


Nah, at 10.6M a month it's only out to late 2023.

/Seriously the goal is only 3x the current pace, that should be completely doable if the manufacturing capacity is online, and unlike the Trump administration I'm pretty sure Biden has intelligent people gathering facts and taking to responsible parties and doing analysis before making pronouncements.
 
dericwater
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's 1 million per day. Average of 20,000 shots per day per state, although larger states like CA would need 200,000/day.
 
Flurching
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Kalyco Jack: At that rate we'll get the whole country done in Feb. 2022. Woohoo?

Based on the current rate, we're looking at what, 2030?


30M turned into 12M. Trump maths. No wonder cops love him
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can see it now. Shipments of vaccines being compromised as they get distributed across the country (refrigeration units being deliberatly shut off for those vaccines that require it) by trumpers, then them demanding Biden and his admin take full blame for these actions and be impeached immediatly so trumpy can be reinstated as President for Life, somehow..

Then, after the shipments get armed escorts to ensure being delivered safely, conspiracy theories about 5g mind control chips in the vaccine to flare up to new unimaginable heights. "Why do they need people with guns to force you to get vaxxed if it was gonna be good for you!!!" Calls for Bidens' impeachment and reinstatement of President for a thousand years, the Evil Shouty Yam of Chaos trumpy.

Then, their evil plan exposed, "patriots" (like the idiot terrorists that stormed the capitol on the 6th) will attempt to stage armed ambushes of said shipments, beutterly incompetent and mistly get themselves killed (with quite a few self-inflicted ballistic castration wounds) but a few feds get taken down as well. Right-wing media goes even more insane about the fed government denying good 2nd amendment patriots their rights by not just standing there and being killed with a "Thank you sir may i have another" on their lips, in clear violation of the Coocooland constitution. Calls for Bidens' impeachment and execution and installing trumpy as god emperor for all eternity and dissolving of other 2 branches of government to "save the constitution".

Then it'll start to get really stupid.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Now that we have adults running the country, I think it's quite possible.


Not really no. He shouldn't have made that promise. However, It will be better to be sure.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?


I don't have a preference on which Mark of the Beast I receive. I just want to be able to buy and sell goods in the New World Order.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?


As far as I'm concerned the two mRNA vaccines are equivalent. I'd take either one if it was offered to me.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

meanmutton: jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?

The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.


At least with 50 independent laboratories running trials, a few of them will likely find an approach that works. For example, Andrew Cuomo threatening massive fines if anybody innoculates an unqualified person. You never know, threatening to bring down the wrath of the state just might be the magic technique that makes it all fall into place.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?


Musk vs. Bezos? Tough call.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?


I'm scheduled to get my vaccine on Monday. I didn't ask which vaccine it is. I don't give a fark. I've seen way too many farking tragedies during this pandemic. All I needed to hear was the local allergists and immunologists say that the vaccine is both safe and effective. That was it. I'm getting stuck in the arm on Monday. I'll get the second dose 6 weeks later.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are viable vaccines. Biden isn't making states fight over vaccines based on which ones voted for him. Also, people are using the terms "vaccine" and "cure" interchangeably which is disturbing in and of itself.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?

I don't have a preference on which Mark of the Beast I receive. I just want to be able to buy and sell goods in the New World Order.


Then you shall have the Peanut Butter and Dolphin Ice Cream concession in Tottori Prefecture, Japan.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?


It appears it will be "the one which is available", as usual.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Keizer_Ghidorah: Now that we have adults running the country, I think it's quite possible.

Not really no. He shouldn't have made that promise. However, It will be better to be sure.


It's a nice round number (sadly). Still something to reach for.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
100 million sounds a lot like how many people the GOP is willing to kill to keep power.  More, actually.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just made a appointment for March fifth. Yay me ! There's not too many vaccine distribution centers on Long Island but it looks like you can book a appointment easier late at night when there aren't a lot of folks filling up the appointments.
As far as I know there's just one place in Suffolk county and one in Nassau. Between the two counties approximately three million people.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cakeman: I just made a appointment for March fifth. Yay me ! There's not too many vaccine distribution centers on Long Island but it looks like you can book a appointment easier late at night when there aren't a lot of folks filling up the appointments.
As far as I know there's just one place in Suffolk county and one in Nassau. Between the two counties approximately three million people.


What? Jesus, there's 2 in my town of 40k people!
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: meanmutton: jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?

The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.

At least with 50 independent laboratories running trials, a few of them will likely find an approach that works. For example, Andrew Cuomo threatening massive fines if anybody innoculates an unqualified person. You never know, threatening to bring down the wrath of the state just might be the magic technique that makes it all fall into place.


I, for one, am very concerned about this thing you are definitely not lying about.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Congratulations.

You know you're not first-world anymore (except semantically) if you're the guinea pigs
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I can see it now. Shipments of vaccines being compromised as they get distributed across the country (refrigeration units being deliberatly shut off for those vaccines that require it) by trumpers, then them demanding Biden and his admin take full blame for these actions and be impeached immediatly so trumpy can be reinstated as President for Life, somehow..

Then, after the shipments get armed escorts to ensure being delivered safely, conspiracy theories about 5g mind control chips in the vaccine to flare up to new unimaginable heights. "Why do they need people with guns to force you to get vaxxed if it was gonna be good for you!!!" Calls for Bidens' impeachment and reinstatement of President for a thousand years, the Evil Shouty Yam of Chaos trumpy.

Then, their evil plan exposed, "patriots" (like the idiot terrorists that stormed the capitol on the 6th) will attempt to stage armed ambushes of said shipments, beutterly incompetent and mistly get themselves killed (with quite a few self-inflicted ballistic castration wounds) but a few feds get taken down as well. Right-wing media goes even more insane about the fed government denying good 2nd amendment patriots their rights by not just standing there and being killed with a "Thank you sir may i have another" on their lips, in clear violation of the Coocooland constitution. Calls for Bidens' impeachment and execution and installing trumpy as god emperor for all eternity and dissolving of other 2 branches of government to "save the constitution".

Then it'll start to get really stupid.


Your brand of eccentric...I like it. Do you have any more informative pamphlets?
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: Pecunia non olet: Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?

I don't have a preference on which Mark of the Beast I receive. I just want to be able to buy and sell goods in the New World Order.

Then you shall have the Peanut Butter and Dolphin Ice Cream concession in Tottori Prefecture, Japan.


Mmmm...dolphin...
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?


It would be better than the current situation where Republican governors are ignoring guidelines to give the vaccine to their donors.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: jjorsett: meanmutton: jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?

The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.

At least with 50 independent laboratories running trials, a few of them will likely find an approach that works. For example, Andrew Cuomo threatening massive fines if anybody innoculates an unqualified person. You never know, threatening to bring down the wrath of the state just might be the magic technique that makes it all fall into place.

I, for one, am very concerned about this thing you are definitely not lying about.


Actually Cuomo did sign an executive order specifying a $1M fine for any provider found to be administering the vaccine fraudulently. That was in response to 1 NY clinic chain offering it first come first served to the general public while they were in phase 1a (healthcare workers and nursing home residents)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: jjorsett: meanmutton: jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?

The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.

At least with 50 independent laboratories running trials, a few of them will likely find an approach that works. For example, Andrew Cuomo threatening massive fines if anybody innoculates an unqualified person. You never know, threatening to bring down the wrath of the state just might be the magic technique that makes it all fall into place.

I, for one, am very concerned about this thing you are definitely not lying about.


Which, the Cuomo story? It's 100% true. In fact, after Cuomo made the threat, it came out that hospitals were tossing out  vaccine that was close to expiring rather than risk getting fined for injecting ineligible people.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trik: So which of the two vaccines are y'all wanting to take.
Which do you believe in over the other?


The german vaccine, but that's not as readily accessible due to its special storage requirements.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: jjorsett: meanmutton: jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?

The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.

At least with 50 independent laboratories running trials, a few of them will likely find an approach that works. For example, Andrew Cuomo threatening massive fines if anybody innoculates an unqualified person. You never know, threatening to bring down the wrath of the state just might be the magic technique that makes it all fall into place.

I, for one, am very concerned about this thing you are definitely not lying about.


Man, I wanted to rail on you. Like, super bad. Like, James Brown Super Bad. But, dang it if you aren't right on the mark. Cuomo's putting the hammer down on vaccines...that are thrown out instead of being used. Nothing about "unqualified persons." How dare you make me research things instead of relying on strangers on the internet? The. Gall.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: meanmutton: Kalyco Jack: At that rate we'll get the whole country done in Feb. 2022. Woohoo?

Based on the current rate, we're looking at what, 2030?

Nah, at 10.6M a month it's only out to late 2023.

/Seriously the goal is only 3x the current pace, that should be completely doable if the manufacturing capacity is online, and unlike the Trump administration I'm pretty sure Biden has intelligent people gathering facts and taking to responsible parties and doing analysis before making pronouncements.


The whole country will never be vaccinated...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's a bold claim to make.  Is it even possible for them to make that many that fast?  It would be nice if it is true.  I'd like to get the hell out of this apartment and do something for a change.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vorral: Smoking GNU: I can see it now. Shipments of vaccines being compromised as they get distributed across the country (refrigeration units being deliberatly shut off for those vaccines that require it) by trumpers, then them demanding Biden and his admin take full blame for these actions and be impeached immediatly so trumpy can be reinstated as President for Life, somehow..

Then, after the shipments get armed escorts to ensure being delivered safely, conspiracy theories about 5g mind control chips in the vaccine to flare up to new unimaginable heights. "Why do they need people with guns to force you to get vaxxed if it was gonna be good for you!!!" Calls for Bidens' impeachment and reinstatement of President for a thousand years, the Evil Shouty Yam of Chaos trumpy.

Then, their evil plan exposed, "patriots" (like the idiot terrorists that stormed the capitol on the 6th) will attempt to stage armed ambushes of said shipments, beutterly incompetent and mistly get themselves killed (with quite a few self-inflicted ballistic castration wounds) but a few feds get taken down as well. Right-wing media goes even more insane about the fed government denying good 2nd amendment patriots their rights by not just standing there and being killed with a "Thank you sir may i have another" on their lips, in clear violation of the Coocooland constitution. Calls for Bidens' impeachment and execution and installing trumpy as god emperor for all eternity and dissolving of other 2 branches of government to "save the constitution".

Then it'll start to get really stupid.

Your brand of eccentric...I like it. Do you have any more informative pamphlets?


Besides on fark? Nope, just this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember this: Joe has done more to help the country in -1 weeks than Donnie** did in +4 years
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: The Homer Tax: jjorsett: meanmutton: jjorsett: Sounds like he's planning for the feds to run the entire effort from DC. Of course it'll go well, why wouldn't it?

The current plan of letting the states just kind of wing it has been a dismal failure.

At least with 50 independent laboratories running trials, a few of them will likely find an approach that works. For example, Andrew Cuomo threatening massive fines if anybody innoculates an unqualified person. You never know, threatening to bring down the wrath of the state just might be the magic technique that makes it all fall into place.

I, for one, am very concerned about this thing you are definitely not lying about.

Actually Cuomo did sign an executive order specifying a $1M fine for any provider found to be administering the vaccine fraudulently. That was in response to 1 NY clinic chain offering it first come first served to the general public while they were in phase 1a (healthcare workers and nursing home residents)


No emergency is so bad that a politician can't make it worse.
 
sforce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: That's a bold claim to make.  Is it even possible for them to make that many that fast?  It would be nice if it is true.  I'd like to get the hell out of this apartment and do something for a change.


I could use another 6 months of less spending. Paid off two credit cards, third one next month. Aiming for some quicker student loan pay downs if Biden doesn't pick up the tab.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: That's a bold claim to make.  Is it even possible for them to make that many that fast?  It would be nice if it is true.  I'd like to get the hell out of this apartment and do something for a change.


One they start getting past the olds and the healthcare workers, ever day will be incrementally safer to be among people. However, expect herd immunity percentages about a year from now. 2021 is going to be more of the same life restrictions pretty much everywhere.

/We're already planning to extend the lockdown through March at the least
 
