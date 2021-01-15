 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digg)   Why are there mouse house doors throughout Capitol buildings?   (digg.com) divider line
42
    More: Spiffy, Nutrition, Gun, Metaphor, New Year, United States Capitol, Sketch comedy, Internet meme, Cannon  
•       •       •

2768 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks!   I never knew that.  And am glad they are still there.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Speaking of things that are still there...Digg?
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh. I was hoping that they were fairie doors.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When the WH burned down ages ago.

They put in little 'doors' that could access water taps. This was well before we had the big hose thingies we know today.
They were basically a way to put in a garden hose incase of a fire...and used for house keeping to fill bucket for mopping floors without having to schlep way 'over there' to get some bucket water.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a cute story. They should definitely let DC schoolchildren decorate the spaces.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool piece of trivia, but what was up with that video? Do people have such a hard time reading these days that they need text fed to them in bit sized chunks with music?

Optikeye's summary was better than TFA.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Huh. I was hoping that they were fairie doors.


Lindsey's door is normal height.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little people can be insurrectionists too. Don't be size-ist.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone explain for those who can't listen to audio rn?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. So people can inhabit John Malkovich.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that's done while I was typing Thanks Optic.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Cool piece of trivia, but what was up with that video? Do people have such a hard time reading these days that they need text fed to them in bit sized chunks with music?

Optikeye's summary was better than TFA.


The internet was better when people had to read articles because video would take 5m to load a 30 second clip.

/Goes back to watching "Better Call Saul" on Netflix.
//I may have double standards.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't want to digg down to the video

The Tiny Doors in the U.S. Capitol
Youtube aizDj6gp0g0
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how big are the mice in Washington, D.C.?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: When the WH burned down ages ago.

They put in little 'doors' that could access water taps. This was well before we had the big hose thingies we know today.
They were basically a way to put in a garden hose incase of a fire...and used for house keeping to fill bucket for mopping floors without having to schlep way 'over there' to get some bucket water.


Exactly. Owning a three bedroom house without easy access to electrics and plumbing would be a nightmare. Imagine a mansion the size of the White House.
 
Poopy MacPoop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

farking duh.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Words
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny doors for tiny whores.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: When the WH burned down ages ago.

They put in little 'doors' that could access water taps. This was well before we had the big hose thingies we know today.
They were basically a way to put in a garden hose incase of a fire...and used for house keeping to fill bucket for mopping floors without having to schlep way 'over there' to get some bucket water.


Thank you.  This "article" is a failure
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that a link to a link?

Those were like electrical outlets, but for water.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Duh. So people can inhabit John Malkovich.


Funniest, but I hated that movie. And John Malkovich most of the time...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: What a cute story. They should definitely let DC schoolchildren decorate the spaces.


National contest, once per year.  Winning entry gets a free trip to actually decorate the door of the year.

Easy way to get kids interested in the history and actual meaning of those buildings.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do hope they've opened and checked every single one of those.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Just how big are the mice in Washington, D.C.?


"Not much more than two meters"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other Mother knows.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gnomes.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the mouse doors lead to the room that explains why vaccine clinics are asking what race you are on the application to get the Covid vaccine.
What does race have anything to do with it? Are some races getting something different? Scary stuff.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: LadySusan: What a cute story. They should definitely let DC schoolchildren decorate the spaces.

National contest, once per year.  Winning entry gets a free trip to actually decorate the door of the year.

Easy way to get kids interested in the history and actual meaning of those buildings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radarlove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those doors were for Dennis Kucinich to get around the Capitol without being trampled.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Miss5280: Huh. I was hoping that they were fairie doors.

Lindsey's door is normal height.


You should see what he uses the little holes in the men's room walls for.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory holes are usually higher up
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: I do hope they've opened and checked every single one of those.


The one in the video is painted shut, which makes it sad and useless.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radarlove: Those doors were for Dennis Kucinich to get around the Capitol without being trampled.


I thought his hot wife just carried him around in a "Master Blaster" sorta way..
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the "article" is just a link to the YouTube video, just link to the YouTube video.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Speaking of things that are still there...Digg?


Digg died from self inflicted injuries, what, a decade ago?  Why are they still here?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Cool piece of trivia, but what was up with that video? Do people have such a hard time reading these days that they need text fed to them in bit sized chunks with music?

Optikeye's summary was better than TFA.


As a person suffering from Glaucoma and Cataracts, I can tell you, the over sized writing is greatly appreciated.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hmm, they're getting ideas, or at least one of them is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They are for Corgis, of course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Cool piece of trivia, but what was up with that video? Do people have such a hard time reading these days that they need text fed to them in bit sized chunks with music?

Optikeye's summary was better than TFA.


Yeah, I came here hoping someone would summarize. The wife is watching a movie, and I don't want to interrupt OR hold my phone up to my ear so I can hear. This videos for everything shiat is getting ridiculous.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aw, and here I thought they were for our true Deep State overlords...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And... mute. I don't know why but this music track is really annoying.
Also, thanks for obscuring the interesting pictures by putting the words directly in the center instead of at the bottom, that was super helpful.

P.S. fark you, anyone that can't read English.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.