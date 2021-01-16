 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   IRS announces delay in receiving, processing 2020 tax year returns because 27 December tax law changes. What tax law changes, you ask? Weren't you paying attention?   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Naturally, this won't change our deadline for filing...
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crap, I forgot to take notes.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Submitter, did you remember to write off your loss of prepositions?
 
tasteme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can I just pay $750 and call it even?
 
wantingout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
translation- they don't have the funds to process all the refunds.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for my 2019 refund. Suck it, H&R Block.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Naturally, this won't change our deadline for filing...


So, you fill out all your forms in January and then wait until April to file them?  i think you are in a vanishingly small niche.  Not to mention, unless you are dragging yourself to the Post Office by your eyelashes, three feweer weeks for your mid-file hiatus isn't going to affect you.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just run everything through the TurboTax wizard, pay the extra $29 or whatever for the "plausible deniability" coverage and let nature take its course.

/#117 of the things I miss about Hong Kong... it takes about ten minutes to do your taxes, and four of them are spent trying to remember the password for the site.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: Madman drummers bummers: Naturally, this won't change our deadline for filing...

So, you fill out all your forms in January and then wait until April to file them?  i think you are in a vanishingly small niche.  Not to mention, unless you are dragging yourself to the Post Office by your eyelashes, three feweer weeks for your mid-file hiatus isn't going to affect you.


Yeah, it was mostly just me making a joke.

But honestly, yes, I generally wait until the very last minute to file because I always end up owing money (by design), and I'd rather keep said money as long as I legally can. That extra three cents in savings account interest really helps!
 
Left Leg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would typically say that refunds are for chumps, but who tf knows this year?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The IRS runs an outdated system, is understaffed, and changes can take 60-90 days to allow for testing of said system, depending upon what change is being made and what staff are doing it.

Is anyone surprised?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: phalamir: Madman drummers bummers: Naturally, this won't change our deadline for filing...

So, you fill out all your forms in January and then wait until April to file them?  i think you are in a vanishingly small niche.  Not to mention, unless you are dragging yourself to the Post Office by your eyelashes, three feweer weeks for your mid-file hiatus isn't going to affect you.

Yeah, it was mostly just me making a joke.

But honestly, yes, I generally wait until the very last minute to file because I always end up owing money (by design), and I'd rather keep said money as long as I legally can. That extra three cents in savings account interest really helps!


Three cents? Look at Mr. Monocle over here!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wantingout: translation- they don't have the funds to process all the refunds.


"I'd like to give a shout out to my homies in China. For loaning us back our US dollars so we can issues refunds."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BretMavrik: I just run everything through the TurboTax wizard, pay the extra $29 or whatever for the "plausible deniability" coverage and let nature take its course.

/#117 of the things I miss about Hong Kong... it takes about ten minutes to do your taxes, and four of them are spent trying to remember the password for the site.


If you're making $250,000 a year or more, don't do that. There are so many itemized deductions that a tax preparer will miss which would cost you a ton. Hell, I did the taxes for my cousin who I sponsored and she didn't know she could write off living expenses. The readin's a bit dry, but there's not much else to do.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.