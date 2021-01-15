 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   I don't know what you guys did, but Twitter has removed us   (reuters.com) divider line
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh. Not the people I'd expect to be victims of Trunp's bad behaviour.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Considering how much trouble Fark has had staying online the past week, maybe Trump is working to get rid of us.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm okay with this.

The more people Twitter removes, the less relevant Twitter becomes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nirbo: Huh. Not the people I'd expect to be victims of Trunp's bad behaviour.


You misspelled Turnip.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry.


....I farted.


....It's a long road ahead.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You disown Foobies, you pay the price.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame Original.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why the DB is up and down every other time I check?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they're now attacking the server room.  Save the beer!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I blame Original.


PolTab are the real culprits, here...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this thing on?
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: That's why the DB is up and down every other time I check?


They upgraded to quantum computers.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Is this thing on?


On occasion
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stop selling coke and black tar heroin on Ali Baba, Drew! We can find you in Kentucky because you sell cheap ass meth and moonshine that blinds people.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably due to all the database issues.

/*snerk*
// please don't ban me.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark: living on a prayer
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time to raise the TF price again eh?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We'll get over it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Probably due to all the database issues.

/*snerk*
// please don't ban me.


And here i thought once back up it waa going to be a repeat of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petey4335: TheCableGuy: Probably due to all the database issues.

/*snerk*
// please don't ban me.

And here i thought once back up it waa going to be a repeat of this:
[Fark user image image 425x243]


This was a thing. When I saw this I thought I was on FreeRepublic.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Considering how much trouble Fark has had staying online the past week, maybe Trump is working to get rid of us.


Yeah. WTF is up with that?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember this crazy Qanon MAGA guy from a greenlight a few days ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, I reported him and he's now banned. See a MAGAt, report a MAGAt, ban a MAGAt.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Petey4335: TheCableGuy: Probably due to all the database issues.

/*snerk*
// please don't ban me.

And here i thought once back up it waa going to be a repeat of this:
[Fark user image image 425x243]

This was a thing. When I saw this I thought I was on FreeRepublic.


Because on had no damn life back then besides kids, work, fixing my house, and reading fark, I remember that night. Well not much besides 'yeah, was there.' Either kids have worn my brain to pieces or Im just getting that old.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Ragin' Asian: Petey4335: TheCableGuy: Probably due to all the database issues.

/*snerk*
// please don't ban me.

And here i thought once back up it waa going to be a repeat of this:
[Fark user image image 425x243]

This was a thing. When I saw this I thought I was on FreeRepublic.

Because on had no damn life back then besides kids, work, fixing my house, and reading fark, I remember that night. Well not much besides 'yeah, was there.' Either kids have worn my brain to pieces or Im just getting that old.


I understand. I don't have the kids but I've got crippling insomnia and a leaky 100 year old roof to patch up. I'll buy you a scotch if you're in my neck of the woods.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Twitter's gritty new policy: FARC around and find out.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not news:  It's FARC.
 
Sentient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But I'm not a fark dissident.

More of a collaborator really
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aren't the FARC freedom fighters?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Fark: living on a prayer


Live by the blade, die by the blade.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Aren't the FARC freedom fighters?


If fire fighters fight fire, what do freedom fighters fight?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. I tried to make it my own personal erotica site. My bad.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I warned y'all about poop threads.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They probably found out we weren't mature enough for Teen Vogue.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OH Fucc!
 
