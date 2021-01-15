 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Instead of throwing away unused doses of covid vaccine, some hospitals are giving the shot to random people who show up at the end of the day   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Vaccine, Vaccination, vaccine doses, 33-year-old mom, Last week, Daily Beast, young people, health conditions  
posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 9:17 PM



WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If people don't show up for their allotted appointment, why throw away the vaccine? Can't put it back in the freezer.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last shot is called "The Spider", and is traditionally on the house.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/defin​e​.php?term=The%20Spider
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will they be able to score the second dose?
 
reveal101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fine. Hell I might try it.
 
cefm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the logistics and planning are so terrible that now the plan is to just beg for scraps at the hospital's back door?  How exactly are they going to get the second shot?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

runwiz: But will they be able to score the second dose?


That's what we've been wondering at work. We found out (company) has tons of doses, but isn't storing them at the proper temp and they'll go bad in a few weeks because they didn't acquire a freezer that hits -90.  Sure, we could immunize all the employees and start phase 1b early, but then we won't have shots in 3 weeks for anyone.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People are making an effort to get vaccinated.  This is a good problem to have.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they do that in NY they get fined $1 million and lose their license.

/thanks Cuomo
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

runwiz: But will they be able to score the second dose?


Do they get the vaccine tracker card along with the shot?  If so, they probably can.  If not, so what?  Something is better than nothing.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: If they do that in NY they get fined $1 million and lose their license.

/thanks Cuomo


YGBFKM. Wtf?
 
Xythero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fact that we are throwing any doses out because they weren't given in time is completely disgusting.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the shiat's about to go bad, stick it in a nearby feral cat for all I care, since apparently they're susceptible/vectors too.

Just don't be that dick from a week ago letting it sit out because it is a threat to our dna or whatever.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xythero: The fact that we are throwing any doses out because they weren't given in time is completely disgusting.


They're multidose vials that we reconstitute, then have to use in 6 hours or so. If you don't have an exact right number of people for the day (appointments, patients in a long-term care facility) you'll have leftover doses at the end of the day that can't be used the next day.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: If they do that in NY they get fined $1 million and lose their license.

/thanks Cuomo

YGBFKM. Wtf?


He's not kidding.  And Cuomo is the guy writing a book about how stellar his leadership is during the pandemic (I guess chapter one is about sending infected people to nursing homes).  That is what happens when you surround yourself with yes men and the media refuses to criticize you.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: If the shiat's about to go bad, stick it in a nearby feral cat for all I care, since apparently they're susceptible/vectors too.

Just don't be that dick from a week ago letting it sit out because it is a threat to our dna or whatever.


Wait, what,?  I just took in a feral cat a month ago.  I had to quarantine last week because my buddy's kid tested positive after going out to NYE parties.  I was at my buddy's house on NYE when the kid was there for about 20 min.  They both tested positive and got sock.  I had no symptoms at all.
 
Xetal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Better than throwing away bottles that still have a dose or two left in them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: If they do that in NY they get fined $1 million and lose their license.

/thanks Cuomo

YGBFKM. Wtf?

He's not kidding.  And Cuomo is the guy writing a book about how stellar his leadership is during the pandemic (I guess chapter one is about sending infected people to nursing homes).  That is what happens when you surround yourself with yes men and the media refuses to criticize you.


Yes, clearly making NYC the first epicenter in the U.S. is a shining example of what to do him spiting DiBlasio during their little passing match about closong/not closing NYC.

/lives south of Buffalo
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know for a fact that the vaccine for affluenza has lead in it. A lot.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: If they do that in NY they get fined $1 million and lose their license.

/thanks Cuomo

YGBFKM. Wtf?

He's not kidding.  And Cuomo is the guy writing a book about how stellar his leadership is during the pandemic (I guess chapter one is about sending infected people to nursing homes).  That is what happens when you surround yourself with yes men and the media refuses to criticize you.


Wait, it makes total sense now.  If NY allowed that, entire truckloads would probably disappear.

/damn Hymietowm.
 
