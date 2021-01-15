 Skip to content
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Bye, losers.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does this affect the ongoing lawsuit in New York?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move to Texas? Will they have enough left over after creditors and what has happened to their infrastructure?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were all in love with dyin'.
They were doin' it in Texas.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: So how does this affect the ongoing lawsuit in New York?


It doesn't.
 
SirAdrianDangerous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
sys_64738
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYAG and the courts have to approve the bankruptcy. They can announce they're moving to Europa--it still not happening until the lawsuits are resolved.
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what happen to all them rubles?
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: So how does this affect the ongoing lawsuit in New York?


It doesn't.

NYDA has charges coming for fraud, misuse of funds, tax evasion etc.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayne LaPierre's fancy Beverly Hills pants defunded the NRA.

Letitia James noticed.

Instead of Olly North claiming all is well, the NRA has got new leadership, the NRA is moving to Texas so that Olly North can also go on a Beverly Hills shopping spree for fancy pants.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it takes to stop a bad man with a gun is a good man with an accountant.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really hard to pin down 2021, isn't it?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also said they were in a good financial position. This is a moving assets/avoid responsibility action. Here's hoping it won't work, like it did for so many Arch Diocese who did similarly in response to abuse settlements.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever notice how the NRA seems to be for focused on an imagined right to shop than any right of oppressed people to defend themselves?
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: So how does this affect the ongoing lawsuit in New York?


It doesn't. 😝. They would have had to have made the move before the NY AG filed their charges. Also, under a chapter 11 all of the NRA's finances will go under a microscope.  At best they could stiff some creditors, but I do not believe they'll be able to escape any judgments should they come down in NY.

This is actually a lot like 50 cents bankruptcy.  He filed it to avoid a $5M judgement after he got sued for making someone's sex video public and superimposed himself into the video commenting on the dirty deeds.  The victim's attorney filed a motion for relief in that case, and I believe that woman got paid in full.  LOL
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I'd like to see this asshat get his teeth kicked in....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some mail from them the other day trying to get me to join.  It had a big "GUN CONFISCATION NOTICE" on the envelope, and the letter was so full of hyperbolic bullshiat it was almost parody.  Still need to drop their Business Reply Mail envelope in the mailbox...won't cost them much, but every bit helps.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Letitia James (in August) as she's already 6 steps ahead of these idiots:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NRA going bankrupt should've really been a front page thing. I would've love to hear all the hot takes about how Biden is beginning the purge.
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sucked 60+ million out of the company in less than three years. Going to be interesting to see how many pockets it went into. NRA, Hate and fear for more than 50 years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what the SB is for though... they will be alive, well, and sheltered in Texass...

This is the pertinent part:

The filing comes six months New York state's attorney general filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA for allegedly misappropriating funds

The advocacy group said that it would restructure as a Texas nonprofit to exit from what it described as "a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York," where it is currently registered

What? Republicans misappropriating funds? Railing against laws limiting that?
Am I in a time loop, or is that just a constant?
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The NRA, which said it was not financially broke"

I'm not a lawyer, but isn't that the sort of thing you're not supposed to say out loud? Like, the NYAG could just hand it to a judge and say "Your Honor, here's where Wayne LaPierre literally said they were only doing this to avoid New York suing them for criminal activities"?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pry the pants from his pasty, pale, thi.....aiegh ugh, let's just not finish this joke.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Paraphrased quote of the day: It's probably because school has been out for a long time.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: NRA going bankrupt


They didn't actually "go" bankrupt.  Chapter 13 is broke.  Chapter 11 is restructuring.  They "declared" it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WheezerTheGeezer: Man, I'd like to see this asshat get his teeth kicked in....

[Fark user image image 542x367]


*veneers
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gonz: "The NRA, which said it was not financially broke"

I'm not a lawyer, but isn't that the sort of thing you're not supposed to say out loud? Like, the NYAG could just hand it to a judge and say "Your Honor, here's where Wayne LaPierre literally said they were only doing this to avoid New York suing them for criminal activities"?


Nefarious
Restructuring
Attempt
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know. The cycle of fear in this country dictates that if Americans know about this, they will want to buy more guns. Step 3 profit?
 
davynelson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Start non profit association to promote killing machines.
Profit anyway.
Go Bankrupt.
Rinse and repeat.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: They sucked 60+ million out of the company in less than three years. Going to be interesting to see how many pockets it went into. NRA, Hate and fear for more than 50 years.
[Fark user image 563x409]


But if you don't give them more money, how will they prevent *those* people from showing up with rifles on the courthouse steps?  We have to stop gun control and make sure thugs and criminals can't buy them...

One hell of a hustle.  Not saying they weren't effective in their lobbying, but racist white people are the easiest to shake down for some quick cash.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NRA FOAD PDQ
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: From Letitia James (in August) as she's already 6 steps ahead of these idiots:

[Fark user image image 828x806]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
schadenboner ist die schoenste boner
 
xalres
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
COVID really put a damper on school shootings last year. They couldn't drum up as many sales for the latest Bushmaster AR1488 Kidshredder.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The NRA is currently based out of New York..."

No. It's based in New York.

/pedantic peeve
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Paraphrased quote of the day: It's probably because school has been out for a long time.


Here you go:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A number of years ago I was considering joining the NRA but couldn't decide on what Scient^H^H^H^H^H membership level to get so I said, "fark it, I can't be bothered with this."
/Made a good choice.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right after the passage of a defense bill that included measures to fight money laundering? Imagine that.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

syrynxx: UltimaCS: NRA going bankrupt

They didn't actually "go" bankrupt.  Chapter 13 is broke.  Chapter 11 is restructuring.  They "declared" it.

[Fark user image image 500x699]


Ah, yes, but, did they "hereby" declare it? Answer me that!
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Doctor: "Back again?!"
Me: "Yeah, priapism flared up again"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "The NRA is currently based out of New York..."

No. It's based in New York.

/pedantic peeve


I hear you, bro, that one really ticks me off.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "The NRA is currently based out of New York..."

No. It's based in New York.

/pedantic peeve


"Based in" suggests that is where they conduct most if not all of their business; "based out of" suggests they have a headquarters there, but a significant amount of work is done elsewhere.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: a particular individual: FTFA: "The NRA is currently based out of New York..."

No. It's based in New York.

/pedantic peeve

"Based in" suggests that is where they conduct most if not all of their business; "based out of" suggests they have a headquarters there, but a significant amount of work is done elsewhere.


Their base is in New York.

Doing business out of New York might more appropriate.

Don't defend the blatantly wrong. Yes, we know what it means. I could care less.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

M-G: I got some mail from them the other day trying to get me to join.  It had a big "GUN CONFISCATION NOTICE" on the envelope, and the letter was so full of hyperbolic bullshiat it was almost parody.  Still need to drop their Business Reply Mail envelope in the mailbox...won't cost them much, but every bit helps.


Put something small but heavy in the envelope. AFAIK they pay per weight. So if you have an old bit of steel plate or something.....
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This may be the best news I've heard all week and this week former MI governor Snyder is facing criminal charges for Flint's water, Sheldon Adelson died and I accepted an offer for my house that's for sale that was way over asking.

/True Story
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Someone Else's Alt: They sucked 60+ million out of the company in less than three years. Going to be interesting to see how many pockets it went into. NRA, Hate and fear for more than 50 years.
[Fark user image 563x409]

But if you don't give them more money, how will they prevent *those* people from showing up with rifles on the courthouse steps?  We have to stop gun control and make sure thugs and criminals can't buy them...

One hell of a hustle.  Not saying they weren't effective in their lobbying, but racist white people are the easiest to shake down for some quick cash.


Easy to shake down the stupid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
