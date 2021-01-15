 Skip to content
(TimeOut)   New York is replacing the legendary squalor and skeevery of the Port Authority Bus Terminal with something much more than expensive that will also smell like pee and terrible life choices   (timeout.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was curious so I found a couple of tours of the place on Youtube.  The inside just looks like a shopping mall with a ticket hall and passages to gates.  Some stairwells seem poorly designed but it looked, well, like any other sort of terminal, be it airport, train, or subway.  The exterior is not too attractive and one video of the interior of the part where the buses themselves drive is certainly congested, but this isn't like some podunk bus terminal with a couple of rows of parking spots for buses where the passengers largely wait outside.

Not sure how a new building is really going to improve things much.  It's still going to have a dingy bus garage, it's probably still going to have many floors whose heights are based on the clearances that the buses need, and there's going to be people camping-out like they do at any mass-transit hub.  The building itself has little to do with the experience.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New York's Port Authority: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 44fCfJQV7yQ


/oblig
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are replacing it with Melania?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
New Yorkers have called the current facility a "ring of hell," a "haunted house," "the infected anus of the city" and other disparaging names because of its low ceilings, busted windows and beige labyrinth vibes. Even John Oliver has said it is "the single worst place on planet Earth."

Don't hold back, tell us how you really feel.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rudy Giuliani?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I went to the bathroom there in 1992. There were two dudes in the stall next to me. The entire place reeked of puke and shiat and homeless stench. The toilet seat had a film of something over it.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once faced the prospect of having to sleep there. shiat was GRIM, figuratively and literally.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Since Covid I haven't been through Port Authority, but any remodel needs to leave McAnns just as it is. The place needs a proper dive bar.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

One drunken night I was grabbing the E at the port authority.  I slipped and fell down the escalator and landed at the bottom, right next to a person sleeping on the floor.

Two people behind me on the escalator rushed to me and asked if I was OK.  I kept to my feet and said "Yep, thanks, doing better than that guy" and nodded to sleeping person.

I ran away quickly.

That's all I got.
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
right across the street

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cluckles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Basically 100% this. It's shiat, but the building itself is the least of its worries. The issue isn't the structure, it's the fact that it's out on the west side and directly on top of a massive bus station, and full of homeless people. Renovating it won't do a damn thing but make you end up with a nicer homeless camp that reeks of piss.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But enough about Trump's last week in office...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love John Oliver and that he's adopted New York as his home. Based on his commentary, he's not been on NYC public transport in some time, if ever. Penn Station is great. I loved hanging out at Port Authority waiting on a bus to visit girlfriends and boyfriends. I'll meet anyone on the codner of 7th and 34th to fight them.

I seem to be racking up fight challenges on Fark. One at a time or all at once.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Username checks out...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just hope they didn't hire the same turdweasels that were responsible for "designing" Hudson Yards.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I don't hate it, but it can be a biatch to find your bus and take up to 15 minutes to find the gate, It isn't designed efficiently, but I don't get the hate for it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A church.

What do I winm
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, I guess when they cleaned up Times Square it was a sign of things to come...
//jeez...has it been THAT long ago?
//officially one of the olds now.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Long long ago I worked at a retail store across the street from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.  It was the early 1980s when psych units all across the country were emptying out and shutting down.  Our standard joke was that every single person discharged from a psych hospital got on a bus to New York and then crossed the street to visit our store.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've seen some sketched out stuff there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Long long ago I worked at a retail store across the street from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.  It was the early 1980s when psych units all across the country were emptying out and shutting down.  Our standard joke was that every single person discharged from a psych hospital got on a bus to New York and then crossed the street to visit our store.


It's only a joke if it's not true.
 
