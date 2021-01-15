 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   400,000+   (worldometers.info) divider line
18
    More: Sad, United States, U.S. state, White House, Wuhan, Republic of China, New York City, U.S. Centers, Yangtze River  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 9:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope we can stem this rolling tide of death before it hits 1,000,000.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I hope we can stem this rolling tide of death before it hits 1,000,000.


Well, worldwide we just crossed 2 million and that's assuming a lot of counties are both doing enough tests to know and reporting honestly
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I hope we can stem this rolling tide of death before it hits 1,000,000.


That seems unlikely.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: AirForceVet: I hope we can stem this rolling tide of death before it hits 1,000,000.

That seems unlikely.


Unfortunately, it does seem unlikely.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when tRump said if we only lost 200,000 it would be a really good job?

Well, Congratulations on a really, REALLY good job, Moron!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(01/15/2021) Wakko's America: Covid19 Cases by State
Youtube Do-7TeVGN08

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: AirForceVet: I hope we can stem this rolling tide of death before it hits 1,000,000.

Well, worldwide we just crossed 2 million and that's assuming a lot of counties are both doing enough tests to know and reporting honestly


I more or less believe the numbers from China. Certainly more than I believe the numbers from Florida. Russia, on the other hand...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I hope we can stem this rolling tide of death before it hits 1,000,000.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anti-Maskers need to be;

A) Held criminally liable
or
B) Smashed in the face, allowable by law
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Donald Trump got 400,000 Americans killed and he didn't even start his fantasy Civil War.

The next time someone says "How bad could it be to have an incompetent boob in power?" the only response need be "Donald Trump".
 
trialpha
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love all the articles that appear whenever a government steps up their efforts. In my case, it's Ontario's stay at home order and the "confusion over new stay at home order" articles.

The government is basically going "Stay the fark home you idiots", but the idiots are all "but you have these exceptions in the order. etc so that means I can do whatever I want!"

I look forward to the government just giving up and declaring Martial Law.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always masked, always vigilant about social distancing, always washing my hands.
Just found out my third test is negative.

/ I work in an essential field.
// It's too simple to do the right thing.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The US lost 405K people in the 3.8 years (44 months) of WWII, from 12/7/1941 (Pearl Harbor) to 8/15/1945 (VJ Day).

We're gonna blow through that in 10 months.

The covid deniers are hopelessly idiotic.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sadly, I think we are past the point of recovery.  I don't even think the vaccines will make much of a dent with the failed management and mutated strains popping up.  The only success of the Trump administration will be implementing herd immunity.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But 38,000 people in a given year die of car crashes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Sadly, I think we are past the point of recovery.  I don't even think the vaccines will make much of a dent with the failed management and mutated strains popping up.  The only success of the Trump administration will be implementing herd immunity.


CNN was talking to a doctor earlier tonight about a new mutated strain of the virus that could become the dominant strain, and they were saying that scientists believe it transmits faster than the first version.

If people don't smarten up, and quick, this could be an extinction event.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But when good people die they go to Heaven, and Heaven is the best place to be, so it's really not that bad.
 
MarciusDecimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Woohooo, we did it. USA! USA! I always knew we were the best. We hit 1/1000 Americans dead about A month ago.  If we put our minds to it, we can hit 1/500 by march. Woooo hoooo USA! USA!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.