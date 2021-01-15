 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate agent who took a private jet to the Capitol Riot and posted on Twitter "We just stormed the Capitol" is arrested for storming the Capitol. Bonus: Also said she wouldn't be cancelled, and has now been cancelled   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...she yelled "U-S-A! U-S-A!" and "Here we are, in the name of Jesus!," "

I heard she yells that at climax as well.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be you, lady.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is just the early stages of the arrests. By the time they're all done it'll be like ColonBlow went through the rioters.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat:

Life coach? Is she a coach for making poor life choices?
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we find stories like this that aren't behind paywalls?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life coach? More like "this is how you fark-up your life" coach
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These cases are going to be thrown out given that Rump invited them to the Capitol; it's not trespassing when you're invited.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm seeing a lot of "it's our house" out of these idiots. Most of them are on some form of welfare/disability and the wealthier of them avoid paying their taxes at all costs.

It's so stupidly and blatantly hypocritical.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can never cancel Jenna Ryan," she wrote.
However, by Monday, she said her publisher had canceled her self help book that was due out next month.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A private jet?

Damn, she's rolling in economic anxiety.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenna Ryan, white privilege power user.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're gonna go down and storm the capitol. They're down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck." She added: "This is a prelude going to war."

But, you know, just caught up in the heat of the moment.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.


Frisco, Texas? She'll have more new business than she'll know what to do with.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to be a lot more of this - entitled morons who have the gall to be surprised when the cops show up. It'll be fun to watch as the country tries to recover from Trumpism.

Gooch: These cases are going to be thrown out given that Rump invited them to the Capitol; it's not trespassing when you're invited.


Man, I hope you're joking - my sarcasm meter's been busted for weeks now.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and she is going to get thrown out of NAR.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Jenna Ryan

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they make these people in a factory somewhere? Why do they all look exactly the same?

/ except for Buffalo Bob, he doesn't look like anyone else
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see some life coaching refunds in her future.

Jenna Ryan, life coach - How to completely fuq up your life-for life
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: And this is just the early stages of the arrests. By the time they're all done it'll be like ColonBlow went through the rioters.


Don't forget to arrest the cops:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are going to farking go in here. Life or death, it doesn't matter. Here we go."

Hahaha, die in prison trash.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: These cases are going to be thrown out given that Rump invited them to the Capitol; it's not trespassing when you're invited.


I bet that sounded smarter in your head, cupcake
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.


She probably says she's a life coach but she's just dolling out life advice on facebook via webcam.

I'm gonna call bullshiat on that right now. She probably believes in healing crystals too.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.

Frisco, Texas? She'll have more new business than she'll know what to do with.


How hard can it be to be a life coach in Frisco Texas?

First session: "Get out of Frisco Texas."

Boom!  That'll be $150.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That flushing sound you hear in the distance?

That's Trump showing you how much he cares about the sacrifices you made for him.

That's one of the reasons I'm skeptical he'll come out and pardon these "low-class" yahoos. It would require him caring about things not named Donald Trump.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here we are, in the name of Jesus!"

When white people start yelling this you know something bad is about to happen.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only more stupid morons than life coaches are the simpletons that hire them
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluenovaman: "We are going to farking go in here. Life or death, it doesn't matter. Here we go."

Hahaha, die in prison trash.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the American Dream: to fly in luxury to destroy the country that gave you everything.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.

She probably says she's a life coach but she's just dolling out life advice on facebook via webcam.

I'm gonna call bullshiat on that right now. She probably believes in healing crystals too.


I have a friend who went on to be a life coach.

I've seen his life.   I would not have that friend as a coach.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.


70+ million people support whatever kind of life that is
 
Mi-5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what took so long to hem this bint up.  I first guessed was because she can afford a private plane to get there, the authorities placed her in the blonde, rich white woman" category of lawlessness, and were just letting her go.  Then I thought "maybe some agents are getting as much "doing the nasty" time out of her so when she does go in, they've got their time "in".

Why not both?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat:

Life coach? Is she a coach for making poor life choices?


Perhaps by providing an example of what not to do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Jenna:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those who can't do or teach, coach?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD

fark every one of these domestic terrorists whether you're a Q-Klux Klan member or just a Y'all Qeada member
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: RIP Jenna Ryan

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x769]


What? 36 of Double D is dead?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: These cases are going to be thrown out given that Rump invited them to the Capitol; it's not trespassing when you're invited.


An invitation from Trump to hang out at the Capitol is as valid as his invitation to hang out in your mom's basement.  Speaking of, please pass along my gratitude.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: These cases are going to be thrown out given that Rump invited them to the Capitol; it's not trespassing when you're invited.


By the power vested in me, I openly invite you to storm the vaults at Fort Knox. Don't forget to yell "HERE WE ARE IN THE NAME OF JESUS!"
 
zakke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piaggio Avanti is such a pretty place, shame that the passengers were such dipshiats. Not a jet, but a turboprop (had to be that guy) but still very VERY expensive hours to fly. Shame on these people.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: iamskibibitz: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Jenna Ryan, a Frisco, Texas real estate broker and life coach...

I hope her clients are demanding refunds.

Frisco, Texas? She'll have more new business than she'll know what to do with.

How hard can it be to be a life coach in Frisco Texas?

First session: "Get out of Frisco Texas."

Boom!  That'll be $150.


I can't believe people pay for this shait. You want someone running your life, get married.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat:

Life coach? Is she a coach for making poor life choices?


Signs point to Yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with real estate agents every day so I'm... accustomed to their ways, but holy sh*t that got dumber and crazier the more I read it.

Here's hoping she's ruined.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both sides are bad.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how "cancel culture" is the new boomer boogeyman.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
