 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   "Small unit tactics" trained to US military and law enforcement was used to coordinate the storm of the Capitol, indicating former and present members of the army and police forces were involved. CIA-trained Al-Qaeda nods approvingly   (cbsnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, D.C., Republican National Committee, Virginia National Guard, Washington D.C. police officer, duty Rocky Mount, Jacob Fracker, small unit tactics  
•       •       •

878 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those were indeed tactics of people with small units.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about the highly trained at the Capitol and the media....
Youtube zXLe-XikgJs
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had someone who I used to respect forward along a post from a right wing kook, who was trying to spin that the Democrats deliberately over-reacted to a bunch of drunken idiots just having a laugh, so they could fill the capitol with troops as some sort of military coup.

Makes me want to print this article out, roll it up into a tube and cram it into his eyesocket.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should send them pizza
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone at CBS is about to be fired

/youre fired
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with a free weekend and a couple hundred dollars can get training in small unit tactics. They might even look like they know what they're doing as long as there's not much resistance.

On the other hand, there's definitely a lot of these shiatheads with mil and LE backgrounds.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that mob of redneck fatsos bashing in windows and pooping in the halls will probably be studied by  generations of future soldiers.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those that work forces, etc.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Yeah, that mob of redneck fatsos bashing in windows and pooping in the halls will probably be studied by  generations of future soldiers.


That's no way to talk about your president. He's not out of office yet.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Some of those that work forces, etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I just had someone who I used to respect forward along a post from a right wing kook, who was trying to spin that the Democrats deliberately over-reacted to a bunch of drunken idiots just having a laugh, so they could fill the capitol with troops as some sort of military coup.

Makes me want to print this article out, roll it up into a tube and cram it into his eyesocket.


Such subtlety is lost upon the bulk of 'right wing kooks'.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Some of those that work forces, etc.

[Fark user image image 425x362]


"tee hee hee I work with law enforcement lemme in to ransack the capitol maybe pick up some memorabelia heres my badge DONT LOOK AT THE --"

/yoink
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Those were indeed tactics of people with small units.


This thread was over before it began.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Some of those that work forces, etc.

[Fark user image image 425x362]


Jesus, I hadn't seen that yet. I did see the footage of officers opening gates for the insurrectionists, but not this. Man, I picked the wrong week to quit day drinking...
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I just had someone who I used to respect forward along a post from a right wing kook, who was trying to spin that the Democrats deliberately over-reacted to a bunch of drunken idiots just having a laugh, so they could fill the capitol with troops as some sort of military coup.

Makes me want to print this article out, roll it up into a tube and cram it into his eyesocket.


Forward it back to him with a note that says: "You've been hacked, some asshole is sending out crazy traitor bullshiat with your name on it."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Training", ROFL. Any idiot with the IQ of a carrot could have done this, especially when someone on the inside helps.
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: [YouTube video: Let's talk about the highly trained at the Capitol and the media....]


I see this article describing what law enforcement officials are saying they saw/heard and people they are looking for.  I do not see anyone from this media outlet making an independent judgement about whether or not the insurrectionists were using small unit tactics.  I'm not saying that I don't agree with what this guy is saying (at least on the surface), but I think that it's misplaced here.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zXLe-Xik​gJs]


Came here to post this, glad to see it's already been handled.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: UberDave: Those were indeed tactics of people with small units.

This thread was over before it began.


Much like their premature insurrection
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And the only reason it didn't turn into a bigger bloodbath is because the terrorists were all waiting for someone else to shoot first. If so much as a firecracker had gone off, there would have been WAY more blood.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Welcome to Bosnia
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm glad hostage guy hasn't been ROR'ed or anything.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordJiro: And the only reason it didn't turn into a bigger bloodbath is because the terrorists were all waiting for someone else to shoot first. If so much as a firecracker had gone off, there would have been WAY more blood.


Even more scary to think if something bigger than a firecracker had gone off, maybe a gun or something.... Good thing law enforcement didn't shoot and kill any of the people storming the place.... a real bloodbath would have ensued, 100%.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean this is kind of like "no shiat" right?  We know some veterans /military were involved and I'm sure there were a bunch of Midwest militia nut jobs that always train like that in their compounds
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And zipcuff guy was released on bail by a judge in texas.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All the people who said that I wrong about US soldiers siding with Trump against the United States are cordially invited to kiss my ass.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I gotta say, the self unawareness and ironic endings these idiots all face is just hilarious
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It certainly explains why the police and military didn't just open fire on them - they didn't want to kill their own buddies.

Never mind that their "buddies" were committing high treason, oh no, personal tribe must come before the entire nation, you see.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I just had someone who I used to respect forward along a post from a right wing kook, who was trying to spin that the Democrats deliberately over-reacted to a bunch of drunken idiots just having a laugh, so they could fill the capitol with troops as some sort of military coup.

Makes me want to print this article out, roll it up into a tube and cram it into his eyesocket.


Why would Biden need to usurp the presidency? He's already president. it's like those Jade hills whackos that were talking about how the United States would conquer Texas when the United States already owns Texas. That is likely the worst possible argument.
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, they had hand signals. XD

americansecuritytoday.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Why would Biden need to usurp the presidency? He's already president.


A frightenly large portion of the population "knows" otherwise. They have no doubt.
 
Crackpipe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bill Clinton was our first black president, and Donald Trump was our first confederate president.
 
germ78
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Sim Tree: Why would Biden need to usurp the presidency? He's already president.

A frightenly large portion of the population "knows" otherwise. They have no doubt.


I passed a pick-up truck with a "Biden Likes Minors" sticker on its window made to look like a Black Lives Matter sticker. The driver must have been very infromed.
 
chandie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reports of some wearing earpieces, too. (Warning: reddit)
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a small penis joke ye-

Nevermind.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RN Houlihan: DammitIForgotMyLogin: [YouTube video: Let's talk about the highly trained at the Capitol and the media....]

I see this article describing what law enforcement officials are saying they saw/heard and people they are looking for.  I do not see anyone from this media outlet making an independent judgement about whether or not the insurrectionists were using small unit tactics.  I'm not saying that I don't agree with what this guy is saying (at least on the surface), but I think that it's misplaced here.


Also nobody is saying they're special forces, they're saying this wasn't something that got out of hand with yahoos, it was people who had intent to breach the capitol and were coordinated to do so. The right wing is going to move the goalposts to distract here.

This is Benghazi, only unlike Benghazi, this was announced publicly for weeks beforehand, unfolded with backup minutes away, and allowed to continue because it just so happened that the person who benefitted the most was the person who could have brought the reinforcements.

Like literally, this is the projection of every conspiracy theory about Hillary at Benghazi, only it's real. And they're still trying to hide the fact that this was a directed attack and not just a few idiots in face paint who happened to slip through.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I learned small unit tactics playing Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer.

Maybe they were nerds?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bigbadideasinaction: RN Houlihan: DammitIForgotMyLogin: [YouTube video: Let's talk about the highly trained at the Capitol and the media....]

I see this article describing what law enforcement officials are saying they saw/heard and people they are looking for.  I do not see anyone from this media outlet making an independent judgement about whether or not the insurrectionists were using small unit tactics.  I'm not saying that I don't agree with what this guy is saying (at least on the surface), but I think that it's misplaced here.

Also nobody is saying they're special forces, they're saying this wasn't something that got out of hand with yahoos, it was people who had intent to breach the capitol and were coordinated to do so. The right wing is going to move the goalposts to distract here.

This is Benghazi, only unlike Benghazi, this was announced publicly for weeks beforehand, unfolded with backup minutes away, and allowed to continue because it just so happened that the person who benefitted the most was the person who could have brought the reinforcements.

Like literally, this is the projection of every conspiracy theory about Hillary at Benghazi, only it's real. And they're still trying to hide the fact that this was a directed attack and not just a few idiots in face paint who happened to slip through.


image.winudf.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't care how much training and preplanning these idiots had, they were idiots and they had no chance of achieving any kind of goal other than causing temporary mayhem and letting of some steam.  It was a glorified temper tantrum.  Only in the case the kind of temper tantrum that got two people killed and three more dead because emergency medical help was unable to reach them.

On the other hand the more pre-planning that can be discovered the less blame for it that can be laid at Trump's feet, making the latest impeachment look even more ridiculous and counterproductive.  We should be finding and punishing the actual invaders and anyone else we can prove materially assisted them in the planning and preparation. Blaming Trump for this is pure politics and distracts from the real culprits.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.